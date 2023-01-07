SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
HAVERHILL: Author Discussion
Author Sandell Morse discusses her book, “The Spiral Shell, A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II” with breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by the presentation at 10 a.m.
9 a.m., Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street
Please register: email Lynn Martin lsdm54@gmail.com
METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Sunflowers & Starry Nights: The Genius of Vincent Van Gogh (Virtual)
This interactive program will look at his life and work, exploring his influences, his innovations and his incredible legacy.
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 9
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To join, please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft
Come make a cute hedgehog out of an old book!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making
Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Best Films of 2022 (Virtual)
Join movie maven Liz- and guests Todd and Ellie- as they discuss their favorite films of the year. They’ll also discuss honorable mentions, disappointments, and the general state of cinema.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)
Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)
In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)
Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
ANDOVER: Sleigh Ride for Andover Residents
Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride
Must register: 978-623-8320
LONDONDERRY: Little Sprouts Baby Lapsit (Age 0-18 mths)
Held Tuesdays through February 14
Intro to story time with songs, dances, and finger movements.
9 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee
Screening “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 months – 7 years)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Clay Time (All levels, Ages 16+)
Students of all levels will work on individual projects through hand-building and wheel throwing. The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity. This course includes lots of demonstrations and one-on-one instruction.
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $225
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LONDONDERRY: Wiggle Worms Story Time (Ages 2-3)
Held Tuesdays through February 14
Story time with sings, rhymes, books and more!
10:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Libby
Learn how to use the app Libby. Listen to books for free using your library card!
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Networking at Noon
12-1:15 p.m., Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood Street
Lunch includes one of either chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad. Soft drinks will also be provided and there is a cash bar.
Cost: $28 for Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce members or $38 for non-members.
Must register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
LAWRENCE: Simply Drawing (All levels; Ages 16+)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Simply drawing is all about the warmth, inspiration and creativity that happen when your drawing pencil meets the paper! We will begin with the basics of drawing and build our skills in a relaxing supportive environment. Photos and still life will be our subject matter.
1-2:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $125
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
METHUEN: A Matter of Balance
Practical coping strategies to reduce the fear of falling. These strategies include promoting a view of falls and fear of falling as controllable, setting realistic goals for increasing activity, changing the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and promoting exercise to increase strength and balance.
8-weeks, January 10 – February 28
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: https://healthyliving4me.org/workshop-schedule
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Elder Scams by the FBI
Doug Domin, Supervisory Special Agent, Criminal Computer Intrusion Squad, Boston Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investgation, will present on Senior Fraud. This presentation will focus on online scams targeting the senior population.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)
Held on 1st three Tuesdays of the month
Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Animation (Ages 10-15)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
In this crash course students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Hand building with Clay
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Painting Studio (Ages 5-10)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Students will learn the basics of painting through studying line, form, value, and color. Observational work will be used as a teaching tool and studying the works of certain masters. Abstract and imaginary works will also be explored.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Trash to Treasure (Ages 7-10)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Learn how to use found objects and recyclables as tools to build with or paint on and transform into treasures. Create paintings on rocks, sculpt with discarded plastic, and up-cycle old fabric into new creations.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Police Recruit Info Session
Methuen is seeking police recruits and urging those interested to attend this information session
6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library’s Great Hall, 305 Broadway
More info: 978-208-5372 / email mpdrecruiting@ci.methuen.ma.us
LAWRENCE: Foundation in Acrylic Painting
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14
Students will gain an understanding of the basics of acrylic painting, color theory/color mixing, and painting techniques.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy
Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month the group will be discussing “My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11
HAVERHILL: Singers for Comedy Masque Wanted
An interest meeting for senior citizen singers to join the Comedy Masque Group to perform throughout the year at a variety of local nursing homes.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
LONDONDERRY: Bookworms Story Time (Ages 3-5)
Held Wednesdays through February 15
Focus on preschoolers learning more about words, numbers, and concepts through stories, songs, rhymes, and games. The program will also include a simple craft to promote developing fine motor skills.
10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Meets Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
Susan Wisser RN, MSN, MBA and Steve Sheehan, Compassion and Choices Advocate, will speak about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: The Ukraine War Presentation
This unique program will examine the origins of the confict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel
Wednesdays, January 11 – February 15 (6 sessions)
1:30-4 p.m. OR 6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Fun with Watercolor (Ages 16+)
6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15
2-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $165
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon
A monthly crafting social hour! Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required.
4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)
6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135.
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Color (Ages 7-10)
6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Inspired by Artists (Aged 4-9)
6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Active Parenting
3-part series on Wednesdays, January 11, 18 and 25
Presentation and discussion on how to prevent and respond to behavioral issues, ways to connect positively with your child, and encouraging positive behaviors
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $35 includes workbook
Register: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Film Screening
Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Rated R) on the new big screen.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting
2nd Wednesdays
All veterans are welcome.
7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Join to knit for charity!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
WINDHAM: Vertigo & Balance Presentation
An overview of balance disorders and what the root causes are in the inner-ear. Learn the types of testing available and how testing can help facilitate much better treatment outcomes for the dizzy patient. Please pre-register by January 3, 2023 to the Recreation Dept.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Windham Recreation
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Steve Nuter, MSPT, LATC, CSCS, Owner, Nuter Physical Therapy will present on “The Benefits of Exercise with Parkinson’s.”
1:30 p.m.., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Graffiti — Is it Art or Vandalism? (Grades 5-9)
An intro to street artists, respectful debate on the the purpose and meaning of graffiti, and a chance to design and experiment with graffiti art.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamsliborg
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LONDONDERRY: Craft Time for Kids
Craft kits will be provided, and staff will be available to offer assistance.
4:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1127
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.
5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road
Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest
Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite
ATKINSON: History and Mystery: Genealogy Starter Guide
Learn methods for research planning that will make you an active participant in your own ancestral journey.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Writers Group
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: ‘A Priest and a Rabbi Walk into Yet Another Bar’
Reverend Ray Bonin and Rabbi Peter Levy will discuss the core issues of their respective faiths.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue. 1-1/2 Hood Road or via Zoom
For Zoom link: 603-895-6120 / email soreffs15@aol.com
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group
Open to adults (18+) who are interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors. January’s book is “Marriage of a Thousand Lies” by SJ Sindu.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13
GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)
Held on the 1st three Fridays of January, February and March. Programs will not be held on the 4th or 5th Friday of the month, nor if the library is closed.
10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Shabbat Service
Shabbat service honoring the late Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.
7 p.m., via Zoom or in person, Emanu-El of Haverhill, 514 Main Street
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/648219501
Info: 978-373-3861
HAVERHILL: Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs
Back by popular demand — Emily Morash, mindfulness coach.
7:30-9 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Info/registration: www.haverhillchamber.com
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
HAVERHILL: Christmas Tree Collection
Residents are advised to leave trees curbside the night before. Remove all lights, ornaments, tree stands, etc. No artificial trees will be accepted.
Pickup begins at 6 a.m.
LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 5-18)
6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135.
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting
An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the Andover Community Garden.
1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NEWBURYPORT: Cat Film Festival
Films were each made with the intention of conveying something essential about cats. Collectively, they celebrate the kitties who share our world and their relationships with people, no matter where or how they live.
1 p.m., The Screening Room, 82 State Street
Cost: $10-$12 (a portion of ticket sales will benefit MRFRS)
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5th-annual-ny-cat-film-festival-tickets-495644023617
Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org
LAWRENCE: Creating Long-Form Comics and Graphic Novels (Ages 13-18)
6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18
1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135.
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Ages 10-15)
6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18
1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Chinese Culture Celebration
Visit Memorial Hall to enjoy cultural displays and presentations.
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NEWBURY: Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire
Come enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. Bonfire at dusk. This event supports the Newbury Fire Department and Historic New England.
3-8:30 p.m., Tendercrop Fields, 71 High Road
Cost: $20 cash parking
Tree Drop-off Locations: Newbury Fire Station, 3 Morgan Ave; Byfield Fire Station, 44 Central Street, Newburyport Fire Station, 0 Greenly Street
Updated info: www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire
DANVILLE: Christmas Tree Bonfire
Bring your Christmas Tree and enjoy free hot cocoa!
7-8 p.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
