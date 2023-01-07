SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

HAVERHILL: Author Discussion

Author Sandell Morse discusses her book, “The Spiral Shell, A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II” with breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by the presentation at 10 a.m.

9 a.m., Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street

Please register: email Lynn Martin lsdm54@gmail.com

METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Sunflowers & Starry Nights: The Genius of Vincent Van Gogh (Virtual)

This interactive program will look at his life and work, exploring his influences, his innovations and his incredible legacy.

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

To join, please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft

Come make a cute hedgehog out of an old book!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Best Films of 2022 (Virtual)

Join movie maven Liz- and guests Todd and Ellie- as they discuss their favorite films of the year. They’ll also discuss honorable mentions, disappointments, and the general state of cinema.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)

Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)

In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $205

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)

Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

ANDOVER: Sleigh Ride for Andover Residents

Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride

Must register: 978-623-8320

LONDONDERRY: Little Sprouts Baby Lapsit (Age 0-18 mths)

Held Tuesdays through February 14

Intro to story time with songs, dances, and finger movements.

9 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 months – 7 years)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Clay Time (All levels, Ages 16+)

Students of all levels will work on individual projects through hand-building and wheel throwing. The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity. This course includes lots of demonstrations and one-on-one instruction.

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $225

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LONDONDERRY: Wiggle Worms Story Time (Ages 2-3)

Held Tuesdays through February 14

Story time with sings, rhymes, books and more!

10:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Libby

Learn how to use the app Libby. Listen to books for free using your library card!

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Networking at Noon

12-1:15 p.m., Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood Street

Lunch includes one of either chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad. Soft drinks will also be provided and there is a cash bar.

Cost: $28 for Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce members or $38 for non-members.

Must register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LAWRENCE: Simply Drawing (All levels; Ages 16+)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Simply drawing is all about the warmth, inspiration and creativity that happen when your drawing pencil meets the paper! We will begin with the basics of drawing and build our skills in a relaxing supportive environment. Photos and still life will be our subject matter.

1-2:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $125

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

METHUEN: A Matter of Balance

Practical coping strategies to reduce the fear of falling. These strategies include promoting a view of falls and fear of falling as controllable, setting realistic goals for increasing activity, changing the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and promoting exercise to increase strength and balance.

8-weeks, January 10 – February 28

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: https://healthyliving4me.org/workshop-schedule

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Elder Scams by the FBI

Doug Domin, Supervisory Special Agent, Criminal Computer Intrusion Squad, Boston Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investgation, will present on Senior Fraud. This presentation will focus on online scams targeting the senior population.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Held on 1st three Tuesdays of the month

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Animation (Ages 10-15)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

In this crash course students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Hand building with Clay

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Painting Studio (Ages 5-10)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Students will learn the basics of painting through studying line, form, value, and color. Observational work will be used as a teaching tool and studying the works of certain masters. Abstract and imaginary works will also be explored.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Trash to Treasure (Ages 7-10)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Learn how to use found objects and recyclables as tools to build with or paint on and transform into treasures. Create paintings on rocks, sculpt with discarded plastic, and up-cycle old fabric into new creations.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Police Recruit Info Session

Methuen is seeking police recruits and urging those interested to attend this information session

6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library’s Great Hall, 305 Broadway

More info: 978-208-5372 / email mpdrecruiting@ci.methuen.ma.us

LAWRENCE: Foundation in Acrylic Painting

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14

Students will gain an understanding of the basics of acrylic painting, color theory/color mixing, and painting techniques.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy

Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month the group will be discussing “My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

HAVERHILL: Singers for Comedy Masque Wanted

An interest meeting for senior citizen singers to join the Comedy Masque Group to perform throughout the year at a variety of local nursing homes.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

LONDONDERRY: Bookworms Story Time (Ages 3-5)

Held Wednesdays through February 15

Focus on preschoolers learning more about words, numbers, and concepts through stories, songs, rhymes, and games. The program will also include a simple craft to promote developing fine motor skills.

10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

Susan Wisser RN, MSN, MBA and Steve Sheehan, Compassion and Choices Advocate, will speak about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: The Ukraine War Presentation

This unique program will examine the origins of the confict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel

Wednesdays, January 11 – February 15 (6 sessions)

1:30-4 p.m. OR 6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Fun with Watercolor (Ages 16+)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

2-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $165

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon

A monthly crafting social hour! Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required.

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing with Color (Ages 7-10)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Inspired by Artists (Aged 4-9)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Active Parenting

3-part series on Wednesdays, January 11, 18 and 25

Presentation and discussion on how to prevent and respond to behavioral issues, ways to connect positively with your child, and encouraging positive behaviors

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $35 includes workbook

Register: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Film Screening

Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Rated R) on the new big screen.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting

2nd Wednesdays

All veterans are welcome.

7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Join to knit for charity!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

WINDHAM: Vertigo & Balance Presentation

An overview of balance disorders and what the root causes are in the inner-ear. Learn the types of testing available and how testing can help facilitate much better treatment outcomes for the dizzy patient. Please pre-register by January 3, 2023 to the Recreation Dept.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Windham Recreation

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Steve Nuter, MSPT, LATC, CSCS, Owner, Nuter Physical Therapy will present on “The Benefits of Exercise with Parkinson’s.”

1:30 p.m.., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Graffiti — Is it Art or Vandalism? (Grades 5-9)

An intro to street artists, respectful debate on the the purpose and meaning of graffiti, and a chance to design and experiment with graffiti art.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamsliborg

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LONDONDERRY: Craft Time for Kids

Craft kits will be provided, and staff will be available to offer assistance.

4:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1127

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.

5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road

Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest

Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite

ATKINSON: History and Mystery: Genealogy Starter Guide

Learn methods for research planning that will make you an active participant in your own ancestral journey.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Writers Group

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: ‘A Priest and a Rabbi Walk into Yet Another Bar’

Reverend Ray Bonin and Rabbi Peter Levy will discuss the core issues of their respective faiths.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue. 1-1/2 Hood Road or via Zoom

For Zoom link: 603-895-6120 / email soreffs15@aol.com

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group

Open to adults (18+) who are interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors. January’s book is “Marriage of a Thousand Lies” by SJ Sindu.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Held on the 1st three Fridays of January, February and March. Programs will not be held on the 4th or 5th Friday of the month, nor if the library is closed.

10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Shabbat Service

Shabbat service honoring the late Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

7 p.m., via Zoom or in person, Emanu-El of Haverhill, 514 Main Street

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/648219501

Info: 978-373-3861

HAVERHILL: Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs

Back by popular demand — Emily Morash, mindfulness coach.

7:30-9 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Info/registration: www.haverhillchamber.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

HAVERHILL: Christmas Tree Collection

Residents are advised to leave trees curbside the night before. Remove all lights, ornaments, tree stands, etc. No artificial trees will be accepted.

Pickup begins at 6 a.m.

LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 5-18)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting

An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the Andover Community Garden.

1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NEWBURYPORT: Cat Film Festival

Films were each made with the intention of conveying something essential about cats. Collectively, they celebrate the kitties who share our world and their relationships with people, no matter where or how they live.

1 p.m., The Screening Room, 82 State Street

Cost: $10-$12 (a portion of ticket sales will benefit MRFRS)

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5th-annual-ny-cat-film-festival-tickets-495644023617

Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org

LAWRENCE: Creating Long-Form Comics and Graphic Novels (Ages 13-18)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Ages 10-15)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Chinese Culture Celebration

Visit Memorial Hall to enjoy cultural displays and presentations.

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NEWBURY: Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire

Come enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. Bonfire at dusk. This event supports the Newbury Fire Department and Historic New England.

3-8:30 p.m., Tendercrop Fields, 71 High Road

Cost: $20 cash parking

Tree Drop-off Locations: Newbury Fire Station, 3 Morgan Ave; Byfield Fire Station, 44 Central Street, Newburyport Fire Station, 0 Greenly Street

Updated info: www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire

DANVILLE: Christmas Tree Bonfire

Bring your Christmas Tree and enjoy free hot cocoa!

7-8 p.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

