TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents
1st Tuesday of each month
Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Garden Club Meeting
Andover Garden Club will feature Paul McKay’s “Fallingwater Landscape,” a presentation with an emphasis on efforts to preserve the famous Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building and grounds, which have suffered the effects of time and weather.
10 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: A $10 donation is requested of non-members
Info: Cathy Starr: cstarr12@comcast.net / 978-475-8473
LAWRENCE: Memory Cafe (Virtual)
A welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any form of dementia or other brain disorders.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: 978-946-1368 / Email: lbrennan@agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
Come play Mah Jongg!
1-3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
A discussion about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience. Insights and tips about how to navigate the complexities and choices that are likely to be encountered.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Flatbread Fundraiser
Groveland Boy Scouts Troop 87, with members from Groveland, Haverhill and West Newbury, are asking supporters to enjoy a meal next week and help defray Scouting-related expenses. Georgetown American Flatbread will donate $3.50 for every large and $1.75 for every small pizza ordered, dine-in or take-out from 5-9 p.m.
Georgetown American Flatbread, 258 Andover Street
If you can’t make it but still want to help, Venmo @Groveland-Scouts
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
“Splendor in the Grass” (1961) starring Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Intro to CPR
Not a full CPR course with a certification card. It is designed to make you familiar with the sequence of performing CPR and using an AED. Mannequins will be available for practice.
6:30 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street
RSVP to Elaine Tzitzon: 978-618-7767 / holyapostlesladiesphiloptochos@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop
Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Special Storytime (Ages 3-8)
Meet Rumi the K9.
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)
Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Painting
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Curious Kids
Wednesdays
Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and
Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Road Scholar Opportunities
Dave Van Arsdale will teach the audience about different Road Scholar opportunities to take advantage of.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Student Recital. Free and open to the public.
1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
Come support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.
2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: Red Flags in Child Development (Virtual)
This workshop will review what typical child development looks like, what influences child development, what are possible signs of concerns, and what parents can do when they are worried.
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: NH History Program: The Black Experience at Grenier
The history of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is more diverse than you may realize. Before it was an airport, it was known as Grenier Air Base, and home to many soldiers- including Black soldiers. Come learn about the Black stories of Grenier, and its place in NH military history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop
Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting
2nd Wednesdays
All veterans are welcome.
7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
