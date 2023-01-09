TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

ANDOVER: Sleigh Ride for Andover Residents

Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride

Must register: 978-623-8320

LONDONDERRY: Little Sprouts Baby Lapsit (Age 0-18 mths)

Held Tuesdays through February 14

Intro to story time with songs, dances, and finger movements.

9 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Clay Time (All levels, Ages 16+)

Students of all levels will work on individual projects through hand-building and wheel throwing. The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity. This course includes lots of demonstrations and one-on-one instruction.

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $225

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LONDONDERRY: Wiggle Worms Story Time (Ages 2-3)

Held Tuesdays through February 14

Story time with sings, rhymes, books and more!

10:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Libby

Learn how to use the app Libby. Listen to books for free using your library card!

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Networking at Noon

12-1:15 p.m., Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood Street

Lunch includes one of either chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad. Soft drinks will also be provided and there is a cash bar.

Cost: $28 for Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce members or $38 for non-members.

Must register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: Simply Drawing (All levels; Ages 16+)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Simply drawing is all about the warmth, inspiration and creativity that happen when your drawing pencil meets the paper! We will begin with the basics of drawing and build our skills in a relaxing supportive environment. Photos and still life will be our subject matter.

1-2:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $125

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

METHUEN: A Matter of Balance

Practical coping strategies to reduce the fear of falling. These strategies include promoting a view of falls and fear of falling as controllable, setting realistic goals for increasing activity, changing the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and promoting exercise to increase strength and balance.

8-weeks, January 10 – February 28

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: https://healthyliving4me.org/workshop-schedule

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Elder Scams by the FBI

Supervisory Special Agent Doug Domin of the Criminal Computer Intrusion Squad, FBI Boston Field Office, will present on senior fraud. This presentation will focus on online scams targeting the senior population.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Held on 1st three Tuesdays of the month

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Animation (Ages 10-15)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

In this crash course students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Painting Studio (Ages 5-10)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Students will learn the basics of painting through studying line, form, value, and color. Observational work will be used as a teaching tool and studying the works of certain masters. Abstract and imaginary works will also be explored.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Trash to Treasure (Ages 7-10)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Learn how to use found objects and recyclables as tools to build with or paint on and transform into treasures. Create paintings on rocks, sculpt with discarded plastic, and up-cycle old fabric into new creations.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Police Recruit Info Session

Methuen is seeking police recruits and urging those interested to attend this information session

6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library’s Great Hall, 305 Broadway

More info: 978-208-5372 / email mpdrecruiting@ci.methuen.ma.us

LAWRENCE: Foundation in Acrylic Painting

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14

Students will gain an understanding of the basics of acrylic painting, color theory/color mixing, and painting techniques.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy

Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month the group will be discussing “My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

HAVERHILL: Singers for Comedy Masque Wanted

An interest meeting for senior citizen singers to join the Comedy Masque Group to perform throughout the year at a variety of local nursing homes.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

NORTH ANDOVER: Heart2Heart?

A fellowship of women whose mission is to come together to learn, support and socialize.

9:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LONDONDERRY: Bookworms Story Time (Ages 3-5)

Held Wednesdays through February 15

Focus on preschoolers learning more about words, numbers, and concepts through stories, songs, rhymes, and games. The program will also include a simple craft to promote developing fine motor skills.

10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

Susan Wisser RN, MSN, MBA and Steve Sheehan, Compassion and Choices Advocate, will speak about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: The Ukraine War Presentation

This unique program will examine the origins of the conflict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Intro to the Wheel

Wednesdays, January 11 – February 15 (6 sessions)

1:30-4 p.m. OR 6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Fun with Watercolor (Ages 16+)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

2-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $165

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon

A monthly crafting social hour! Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required.

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Clay Studio (Ages 7-10)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing with Color (Ages 7-10)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Inspired by Artists (Aged 4-9)

6 sessions, Wednesdays. January 11 – February 15

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Active Parenting

3-part series on Wednesdays, January 11, 18 and 25

Presentation and discussion on how to prevent and respond to behavioral issues, ways to connect positively with your child, and encouraging positive behaviors

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $35 includes workbook

Register: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Film Screening

Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Rated R) on the new big screen.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting

2nd Wednesdays

All veterans are welcome.

7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Join to knit for charity!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been

exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

WINDHAM: Vertigo & Balance Presentation

An overview of balance disorders and what the root causes are in the inner-ear. Learn the types of testing available and how testing can help facilitate much better treatment outcomes for the dizzy patient. Please pre-register by January 3, 2023 to the Recreation Dept.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Windham Recreation

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Space & Time Travel

Is space and time travel possible or just a fantasy?

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Steve Nuter, MSPT, LATC, CSCS, Owner, Nuter Physical Therapy will present on “The Benefits of Exercise with Parkinson’s.”

1:30 p.m.., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Graffiti — Is it Art or Vandalism? (Grades 5-9)

An intro to street artists, respectful debate on the the purpose and meaning of graffiti, and a chance to design and experiment with graffiti art.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamsliborg

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LONDONDERRY: Craft Time for Kids

Craft kits will be provided, and staff will be available to offer assistance.

4:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1127

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.

5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road

Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest

Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite

ATKINSON: History and Mystery: Genealogy Starter Guide

Learn methods for research planning that will make you an active participant in your own ancestral journey.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: ‘A Priest and a Rabbi Walk into Yet Another Bar’

Reverend Ray Bonin and Rabbi Peter Levy will discuss the core issues of their respective faiths.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue. 1-1/2 Hood Road or via Zoom

For Zoom link: 603-895-6120 / email soreffs15@aol.com

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group

Open to adults (18+) who are interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors. January’s book is “Marriage of a Thousand Lies” by SJ Sindu.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy

Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.

9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Held on the 1st three Fridays of January, February and March. Programs will not be held on the 4th or 5th Friday of the month, nor if the library is closed.

10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Shabbat Service

Shabbat service honoring the late Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

7 p.m., via Zoom or in person, Emanu-El of Haverhill, 514 Main Street

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/648219501

Info: 978-373-3861

HAVERHILL: Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs

Back by popular demand — Emily Morash, mindfulness coach.

7:30-9 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Info/registration: www.haverhillchamber.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

HAVERHILL: Christmas Tree Collection

Residents are advised to leave trees curbside the night before. Remove all lights, ornaments, tree stands, etc. No artificial trees will be accepted.

Pickup begins at 6 a.m.

LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 5-18)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting

An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the Andover Community Garden.

1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NEWBURYPORT: Cat Film Festival

Films were each made with the intention of conveying something essential about cats. Collectively, they celebrate the kitties who share our world and their relationships with people, no matter where or how they live.

1 p.m., The Screening Room, 82 State Street

Cost: $10-$12 (a portion of ticket sales will benefit MRFRS)

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5th-annual-ny-cat-film-festival-tickets-495644023617

Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org

LAWRENCE: Creating Long-Form Comics and Graphic Novels (Ages 13-18)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Ages 10-15)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Chinese Culture Celebration

Visit Memorial Hall to enjoy cultural displays and presentations.

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NEWBURY: Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire

Come enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. Bonfire at dusk. This event supports the Newbury Fire Department and Historic New England.

3-8:30 p.m., Tendercrop Fields, 71 High Road

Cost: $20 cash parking

Tree Drop-off Locations: Newbury Fire Station, 3 Morgan Ave; Byfield Fire Station, 44 Central Street, Newburyport Fire Station, 0 Greenly Street

Updated info: www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire

DANVILLE: Christmas Tree Bonfire

Bring your Christmas Tree and enjoy free hot cocoa!

7-8 p.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Martin Luther King Day

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

ANDOVER: Haircuts and Manicures for Andover Residents

Travel to the Greater Lawrence Technical School for haircuts and manicures with lunch (on your own) at Carleen’s.

8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $8-$24 for services / $8 for transportation

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “The Wild One” (1953) starring Marlon Brando.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Art of Paper Folding

Women’s City Club will host “Origami is Not Just for Kids”, taught by Michael Lafosse and Richard Alexander.

1 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street

Cost: Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation

Info about origami, email: michael@origamido.com

Questions about the club, email pfarfaras@aol.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

This month’s book is “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper.

3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Held on the 1st three Tuesdays of the month

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Birding Without Binoculars

Learn to identify several birds of prey, including Bald Eagles by their color patterns and flight styles; Great Blue Herons by their slow shallow wingbeats,

Pileated Woodpeckers as they fly across your view, and more.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: chession@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Love in Metal Presentation & Exhibit

Join us to hear Methuen resident Robert Megerdichian talk about his father’s hobby of machining solid scrap metal into his interpretations of everyday objects.

6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Meets every 3rd Tuesday

Currently reading “Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripou.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

This month they will discuss “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline.

1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Turner’s Modern World by Bruce Magnuson

This session will explore context for Turner and his place in the pantheon of Western Art.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Grocery Budget Program: Making Recipes Work for You

Everyone is looking for recipes that help stretch their dollar. Cooking Matters (part of the NH Food Bank) representatives come to Derry to talk about using recipes, substituting ingredients, and recipes that the whole family can enjoy!

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

This month’s book is “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca.

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Film Screening

Don’t miss this screening of the award-winning documentary “Cycle of Memory”. A Q&A with the film’s director will follow live via Zoom.

6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

7-8 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: pmcmahan@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

HAVERHILL: Eggs & Issues

Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month

Speakers include State Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton will discuss challenges and opportunities with local businesses.

7:30-9 a.m., UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack Street

Cost: $25 for Haverhill Chamber members, $35 for non-members and includes breakfast buffet

Must register: 978-373-5663 / haverhillchamber.com

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Join to knit for charity!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been

exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LONDONDERRY: Southern NH Vertigo & Balance Center Presentation

Open to Londonderry Seniors 55+. An overview of balance disorders and what the root causes are in the inner ear.

10:30 a.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-8554

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Children (Virtual)

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: chession@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: STEM Club (Design & Build for Grades K-5)

Join for engineering, tinkering, and constructing using Legos, blocks, loose parts and more.

3:45-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club

This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about YA literature. This month they will be reading “Home Is Not a Country” by Safia Elhillo.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Stories, socializing and fun!

10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: CONNECT Parent/Child Group (Ages 0-6)

Every 3rd Friday of the month

Connect with other parents and caregivers while your children participate in craft, story, play and snack time.

Free. Drop-ins are welcome!

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, lower-level meeting room

Questions? Email: skoza@urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love

Meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month

All are welcome to join this group who quilt, sew and knit items to donate to nonprofits and those in need.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Town Forum

This is your chance to get to know those who keep Hampstead running, ask questions, and learn how you can be more civically engaged.

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: 3D Snowflake Craft for Kids

Make this fun craft with the assistance of staff, a few pieces of paper, and a dash of glitter.

2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

ANDOVER: Piano Concert

Enjoy an afternoon of piano music performed by students of the Merrimack Valley Teachers Association.

2-3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

This free clinic will have different vaccines and doses available, no matter if this is your first shot or your booster. You just need to be at least 6 months old to get the vaccine. No appointment or health insurance information required; walk-ins are welcome.

2-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Clay Sculpture (Ages 7-10)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing + Collage (Ages 4-9)

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Traditional Anime + Manga Art (Ages 7-10)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Using Digital Tools to Show Perspective (Ages 10-15)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Young Entrepreneurs: Procreate, Stickers + Etsy (Ages 13+)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

6:30-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Irish Coffee Murder (Virtual or in-person on screen)

Author panel discussion with Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, and Barbara Ross

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

Are you an adult with a passion for YA and YA-ish books? Would you like to discuss these books with like-minded people? Then come to Overbooked!

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum

Speakers include Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon. A hot breakfast buffet will be served.

7:15-9:15 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road

Cost: $35 for chamber members, $60 for non-members

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “East of Eden” (1955) starring James Dean, Julie Harris, and Raymond Massey.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

LAWRENCE: Fused Glass Pendant (ages 13+)

4 sessions, Tuesdays, January 24 – February 14

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $150

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

ANDOVER: Trip to Tara Chocolate Factory for Andover Residents

Come learn how chocolate goes from the tree to the shops. Lunch (on your own) at Polcari’s in Woburn.

Time TBA, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $15 includes transportation and factory visit

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Decluttering and Downsizing (Virtual)

It’s a new year and everyone wants to declutter. But where do you start? NH AARP presents an easy and accessible program that gives you all the tips you need to successfully downsize!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: James Herriot: Life of the World’s Most Famous Veterinarian (Virtual)

Join Anglophile Claire Evans as she recounts the life and times of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in the Yorkshire Dales.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

