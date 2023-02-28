WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

1st Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.

Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

DERRY: NH Humanities Program

“Rosie’s Mom: The Forgotten Women of the First World War”

Carrie Brown explores the lives, work, courage, and impact of the generation of women during WWI. Sponsored by Amoskeag Mills Questers.

10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-260-8642

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (Ages 3-5)

Come read stories, play games, do crafts, and have oodles of fun.

10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Irish Flag Raising

Come celebrate Irish Heritage Month with the Irish Flag raising!

11 a.m., across from City Hall, 200 Common Street

Info: www.div8aoh.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: First-Time Home Buyers Tutorial

Learn the basics of getting a mortgage, finding a good real estate agent, and avoiding mistakes.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-0640 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Musical Theatre & More

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.

11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: www.southchurch.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Community Conversations: MBTA Communities Zoning

The public is welcome to come discuss options for creating an eligible district.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main Street

Info: www.andoverma.gov/mbtacommunity

HAVERHILL: Yes You Can: Lessons from New England’s Trailblazing Women

New England has nurtured countless women who shook off the expectations of their gender to forge their own destinies. Patricia Harris’s latest book, “New England’s Notable Women”, shines the spotlight on 45 of these trailblazers and achievers and directs readers to homes and other sites in all six states where their stories come to life.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NEWBURYPORT: Community Forum (Virtual)

If you are looking for support from domestic violence, or want to learn ways to get involved in bringing safety and healing to our communities, please join this free virtual event.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 2 Harris Street

Register for link: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org / 978-388-1888

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Movie Screening

Fridays

Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social

All are welcome for a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register: Kelly: 978-623-8320 / kelly.mcshane@andoverma.us

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

DERRY: Rabies Clinic

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Municipal Center

Info: 603-432-6105 / townclerk@derrynh.org

HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair

Haverhill families are invited to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street

Info: Email: Katrina Mancini at kmancini@communityactioninc.org

ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)

You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.

10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Cost: $20 per person

Register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)

Saturdays

Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)

You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.

11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Cost: $20 per person

Register: www.andoverrec.com

PLAISTOW: Open House to Honor Rep. Norman Major

Come honor, celebrate and thank Norman for his 26 years of dedicated service as NH State Representative.

2-6 p.m., Plaistow Fish & Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave

HAVERHILL: Music Bingo

Proceeds to benefit Walnut Square School.

6 p.m., Haverhill Lodge Elks #165, 24 Summer Street

Cost: Pre-pay: $250 for a table of 10; Pay at the door: $300 for a table of 10

Prepay: Venmo @ptowalnutsquare

LAWRENCE: Saint Patrick’s Day Banquet and Dance

Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with dancing to the Silver Spears Irish Show Band.

6-11 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street

Info: Charles Breen, 508-328-0323

DERRY: ‘To Tell the Emet (Truth), Shushan Version’

For each segment, a famous/infamous character from the story of Purim will be questioned along with two imposters. Audience members will interview and vote for the real character. Between each segment, we’ll sing, of course!

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road

Cost: Free

Info: Email: rabbi@etzhayim.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

LAWRENCE: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’ Exhibit Opening

Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free; sponsored by Division 8 AOH

Info: www.div8aoh.com

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: 30th Annual Claddagh Pub 4-Mile Classic Road Race

This race is part of the Wild Rover Series.

11 a.m., 399 Canal Street (rain or shine)

Info: 978-376-8289

LAWRENCE: Lecture by Local Author

John Desmond will discuss his book “The Black Thorn”.

1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free; sponsored by Division 8 AOH

Info: www.div8aoh.com

NEWBURYPORT: Meet the Artist

Meet artist Rick Hamilton and enjoy live music and refreshments.

1-3 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: www.newburyportart.org

MONDAY, MARCH 6

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)

Bring your little one in to explore some new types of activities and materials with other little ones.

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

Held on the 1st Monday of each month

Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Art Expression (Ages 2.5+)

Children will explore their emotions through music, movement, and art.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

4:45-6 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: AOH National Hunger Month Food Drive

Please consider donating canned goods and non-perishable food items. All food items received will be donated to a local food pantry

6-7 p.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal Street

Info: www.div8aoh.com

DERRY: Film Award Discussion 2: The Gold Statue Returns

The nominees, the snubs, the slap--all and more will be up for discussion one week before the big night!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents

1st Tuesday of each month

Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Come watch “Witness for the Prosecution” (1957) starring Marlene Dietrich and Tyrone Power.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

PLAISTOW: Candidates Night

Meet and greet the candidates followed by a Moderated panel discussion.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Broadcast live on: vimeo.com/channels/plaistow. Rebroadcast on: Plaistow Access 17.

HAVERHILL: Women in Jazz (Virtual)

An understanding of jazz would not be complete without highlighting the influence and contributions of women—women such as Bessie Smith, Valaida Snow, Mildred Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughn.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque

Wednesdays

Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Make Your Own Wind Chimes (Ages 6-11)

The winds of March are upon us, and that means it’s the perfect time to make a wind chime! We have jingly bells, sticks, and pipe cleanders, so come make something pretty to hang outside!

4-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)

Download the free Among Us app and join us to find the impostor! We will be Zooming at the same time so ideally you should have a second device to do that from.

4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LOWELL: ‘Five Wishes’ Advance Care Planning Workshop

Five Wishes is an advance care planning program used by more than 40 million people nationwide to describe how they want to be comforted, supported, treated and remembered, with unlimited revisions possible.

5-6:15 p.m., D’Youville Care Center, 981 Varnum Ave

Free and open to the public

Must register: 978-552-4510

Info: www.careathome.org

DERRY: Positive Solutions for Families (Virtual)

3-part series: Wednesdays, March 8, 15 and 22

This three-part series will provide strategies to strengthen adult-child relationships to help manage young children’s challenging behaviors. The curriculum focus is for children aged 3-6.

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Jacqueline Kennedy: Beyond Style (Virtual)

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum gives us a look at her project to restore the White House, her efforts to promote the arts, and the symbolism behind her state clothes. This online program will also feature exclusive photos and documents.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-421-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting

2nd Wednesdays

All veterans are welcome.

7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Some Forgotten Black Women of the Civil Rights Movement

Black women played a key role in the fight for Civil Rights and their contributions to the movement are only recently getting more attention.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon (Grades 6-12)

Come decorate wooden bookmarks using sharpies, paint, and modge podge! Be as creative as you’d like!

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper

4-6 p.m., Masonic Building, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children

LAWRENCE: Book Event

Don’t miss this discussion of “Covid Conversations: Voices from Lawrence & Lowell, Massachusetts”. Free and open to the public. Book may be purchased at the event for $20.

6 p.m., El Taller, 275 Essex Street

Info: www.lawrencehistorycenter.org

Questions? 978-686-9230 or director@lawrencehistory.org

HAVERHILL: End of Life Workshop

Join End of Life Doula Judi Arasi for an end of life workshop.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Purity, Eugenics, and Lethal Medicine by Thomas White

Thomas White is the Coordinator of Educational Outreach for the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College. He will explore the origin and context of eugenic thinking beginning with Francis Galton and ending in Nazi Germany.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Zoom option is available (Email: office@etzhayim.org)

Info: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: 52nd Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon

Come enjoy a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with entertainment by the Silver Spears Irish Show and Band.

12 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street

More info: Jack Lahey, 603-560-8192

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Movie Screening

Fridays

Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Bowl a Strike for Kids

Join Family Services at our 15th annual, Disney themed, Bowl a Strike for Kids Fundraiser!

4-10 p.m., Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main Street

Sign up today: http://igfn.us/vf/BowlaStrike

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you