WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
1st Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.
Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
DERRY: NH Humanities Program
“Rosie’s Mom: The Forgotten Women of the First World War”
Carrie Brown explores the lives, work, courage, and impact of the generation of women during WWI. Sponsored by Amoskeag Mills Questers.
10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-260-8642
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (Ages 3-5)
Come read stories, play games, do crafts, and have oodles of fun.
10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Irish Flag Raising
Come celebrate Irish Heritage Month with the Irish Flag raising!
11 a.m., across from City Hall, 200 Common Street
Info: www.div8aoh.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: First-Time Home Buyers Tutorial
Learn the basics of getting a mortgage, finding a good real estate agent, and avoiding mistakes.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-0640 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Musical Theatre & More
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.
11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: www.southchurch.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Community Conversations: MBTA Communities Zoning
The public is welcome to come discuss options for creating an eligible district.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main Street
Info: www.andoverma.gov/mbtacommunity
HAVERHILL: Yes You Can: Lessons from New England’s Trailblazing Women
New England has nurtured countless women who shook off the expectations of their gender to forge their own destinies. Patricia Harris’s latest book, “New England’s Notable Women”, shines the spotlight on 45 of these trailblazers and achievers and directs readers to homes and other sites in all six states where their stories come to life.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NEWBURYPORT: Community Forum (Virtual)
If you are looking for support from domestic violence, or want to learn ways to get involved in bringing safety and healing to our communities, please join this free virtual event.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 2 Harris Street
Register for link: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org / 978-388-1888
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
All are welcome for a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: Kelly: 978-623-8320 / kelly.mcshane@andoverma.us
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
DERRY: Rabies Clinic
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Municipal Center
Info: 603-432-6105 / townclerk@derrynh.org
HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair
Haverhill families are invited to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: Email: Katrina Mancini at kmancini@communityactioninc.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.
10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Cost: $20 per person
Register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)
Saturdays
Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.
11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Cost: $20 per person
Register: www.andoverrec.com
PLAISTOW: Open House to Honor Rep. Norman Major
Come honor, celebrate and thank Norman for his 26 years of dedicated service as NH State Representative.
2-6 p.m., Plaistow Fish & Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave
HAVERHILL: Music Bingo
Proceeds to benefit Walnut Square School.
6 p.m., Haverhill Lodge Elks #165, 24 Summer Street
Cost: Pre-pay: $250 for a table of 10; Pay at the door: $300 for a table of 10
Prepay: Venmo @ptowalnutsquare
LAWRENCE: Saint Patrick’s Day Banquet and Dance
Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with dancing to the Silver Spears Irish Show Band.
6-11 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street
Info: Charles Breen, 508-328-0323
DERRY: ‘To Tell the Emet (Truth), Shushan Version’
For each segment, a famous/infamous character from the story of Purim will be questioned along with two imposters. Audience members will interview and vote for the real character. Between each segment, we’ll sing, of course!
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road
Cost: Free
Info: Email: rabbi@etzhayim.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
LAWRENCE: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’ Exhibit Opening
Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free; sponsored by Division 8 AOH
Info: www.div8aoh.com
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
LAWRENCE: 30th Annual Claddagh Pub 4-Mile Classic Road Race
This race is part of the Wild Rover Series.
11 a.m., 399 Canal Street (rain or shine)
Info: 978-376-8289
LAWRENCE: Lecture by Local Author
John Desmond will discuss his book “The Black Thorn”.
1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free; sponsored by Division 8 AOH
Info: www.div8aoh.com
NEWBURYPORT: Meet the Artist
Meet artist Rick Hamilton and enjoy live music and refreshments.
1-3 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: www.newburyportart.org
MONDAY, MARCH 6
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)
Bring your little one in to explore some new types of activities and materials with other little ones.
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
Held on the 1st Monday of each month
Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Art Expression (Ages 2.5+)
Children will explore their emotions through music, movement, and art.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
4:45-6 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: AOH National Hunger Month Food Drive
Please consider donating canned goods and non-perishable food items. All food items received will be donated to a local food pantry
6-7 p.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal Street
Info: www.div8aoh.com
DERRY: Film Award Discussion 2: The Gold Statue Returns
The nominees, the snubs, the slap--all and more will be up for discussion one week before the big night!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents
1st Tuesday of each month
Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “Witness for the Prosecution” (1957) starring Marlene Dietrich and Tyrone Power.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
PLAISTOW: Candidates Night
Meet and greet the candidates followed by a Moderated panel discussion.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Broadcast live on: vimeo.com/channels/plaistow. Rebroadcast on: Plaistow Access 17.
HAVERHILL: Women in Jazz (Virtual)
An understanding of jazz would not be complete without highlighting the influence and contributions of women—women such as Bessie Smith, Valaida Snow, Mildred Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughn.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Make Your Own Wind Chimes (Ages 6-11)
The winds of March are upon us, and that means it’s the perfect time to make a wind chime! We have jingly bells, sticks, and pipe cleanders, so come make something pretty to hang outside!
4-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)
Download the free Among Us app and join us to find the impostor! We will be Zooming at the same time so ideally you should have a second device to do that from.
4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LOWELL: ‘Five Wishes’ Advance Care Planning Workshop
Five Wishes is an advance care planning program used by more than 40 million people nationwide to describe how they want to be comforted, supported, treated and remembered, with unlimited revisions possible.
5-6:15 p.m., D’Youville Care Center, 981 Varnum Ave
Free and open to the public
Must register: 978-552-4510
Info: www.careathome.org
DERRY: Positive Solutions for Families (Virtual)
3-part series: Wednesdays, March 8, 15 and 22
This three-part series will provide strategies to strengthen adult-child relationships to help manage young children’s challenging behaviors. The curriculum focus is for children aged 3-6.
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Jacqueline Kennedy: Beyond Style (Virtual)
The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum gives us a look at her project to restore the White House, her efforts to promote the arts, and the symbolism behind her state clothes. This online program will also feature exclusive photos and documents.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-421-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting
2nd Wednesdays
All veterans are welcome.
7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Some Forgotten Black Women of the Civil Rights Movement
Black women played a key role in the fight for Civil Rights and their contributions to the movement are only recently getting more attention.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon (Grades 6-12)
Come decorate wooden bookmarks using sharpies, paint, and modge podge! Be as creative as you’d like!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
4-6 p.m., Masonic Building, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children
LAWRENCE: Book Event
Don’t miss this discussion of “Covid Conversations: Voices from Lawrence & Lowell, Massachusetts”. Free and open to the public. Book may be purchased at the event for $20.
6 p.m., El Taller, 275 Essex Street
Info: www.lawrencehistorycenter.org
Questions? 978-686-9230 or director@lawrencehistory.org
HAVERHILL: End of Life Workshop
Join End of Life Doula Judi Arasi for an end of life workshop.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Purity, Eugenics, and Lethal Medicine by Thomas White
Thomas White is the Coordinator of Educational Outreach for the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College. He will explore the origin and context of eugenic thinking beginning with Francis Galton and ending in Nazi Germany.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Zoom option is available (Email: office@etzhayim.org)
Info: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: 52nd Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon
Come enjoy a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with entertainment by the Silver Spears Irish Show and Band.
12 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street
More info: Jack Lahey, 603-560-8192
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Bowl a Strike for Kids
Join Family Services at our 15th annual, Disney themed, Bowl a Strike for Kids Fundraiser!
4-10 p.m., Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main Street
Sign up today: http://igfn.us/vf/BowlaStrike
