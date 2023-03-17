SUNDAY, MARCH 19
SANDOWN: Sun Salutation Yoga Workshop
Come to this special class and learn how to “bow to the sun” and welcome Spring’s arrival. Each sequence will be broken down pose by pose for a complete understanding of the practice. Participants should bring a mat, water bottle, cushion, or beach towel, and yoga blocks are highly recommended if they have them.
9:30-11 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive
Cost: $20 per person
Register: www.sandown.us/recreation/pages/adult-programs-0
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.”
Disney’s Moana Jr. is a musical adaptation of the animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana Jr. features all the wonderful songs from the film, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
1 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen
Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)
DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’
Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.
1 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15
Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com
LAWRENCE: Author Lecture
Author John Cashman will discuss his book, “An Irish Immigrants Story”
1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
PLAISTOW: Pops Concert at PAC
Featuring the Timberlane Community Band and the Timberlane Jazz Band who hope to bring a taste of Spring to all music lovers.
Cost: $10 at the door
2 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Info: www.tcmamusic.org
HAVERHILL: Brothers in Arms Fundraising Gala
Black tie event to shed light on Mens mental health featuring hors d’oeuvres, dinner and drinks, guest speakers, live auction, live music and more!
5-9 p.m., The Renaissance, 377 Kenoza Street
Tickets: $100 per person
Info/tickets: Email: bastienmediagroup@gmail.com
MONDAY, MARCH 20
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Chess Club (Teens)
Mondays
4-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club Meeting
Currently discussing “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3615
HAVERHILL: Gmail Basics
This class is for those who already have a gmail account. We will go over sending emails, what your inbox looks like, adding attachments to emails, making a signature or vacation response, searching for emails, and what to do if you receive spam. We will also be going over account recovery information.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Gravestone Carvers/Engravers and Gravestone Symbolism
You will be treated to great stories about Master Stonecutters like Henry Christian Geyer who carved approximately 200 gravestones in the New England area. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Atkinson Historical Society.
6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAVERHILL: Possible Dreams 2023
This lively community conversation event gives attendees an opportunity to meet new people, discover more that Haverhill has to offer, and shape the future of the community by sharing and incubating new ideas.
7-9 p.m., Hartleb Technology Center at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Please register: http://teamhaverhill.org/possible-dreams-2023-registration
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. Fred Snell will present on his visits to the Anheuser Busch Factories.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive
Cost: $6
Must register: 978-623-8320
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Casino Bus Trip
Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, and Danville residents are invited to spend the day at Encore Casino in Boston.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Cost: $23 per person + $3 gratuity for the driver
Must register: Recreation@Plaistow.com, 603-382-5200 ext. 204 or Becky with Sandown Recreation, recreation@sandown.us recreation@sandown.us, 603-887-1872
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Watch “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) starring Gregory Peck and Mary Badham.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every 3rd Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Memory Laners Concert
Memory Laners will bring their toe-tapping tunes to the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at the March meeting. Dues and membership forms are now due.
12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street
Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation
Info: Email: pfarfaras@aol.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Watercolor Class
Come paint floral watercolor with artist Pixie Yates. Pixie will teach you how to paint beautiful floral design in a variety of styles. Materials are provided so just need to bring your creative self.
1 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)
Tuesdays
All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: ‘The Capital Crime of Witchcraft’
This program focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693, when nineteen people were hanged and one crushed to death, but also examines a variety of other cases against women in NH, MA, and CT.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People
Claudia Fox Tree, artist and educator, Arawak (Yurumein) will present “Systems and Ecosystems: Reconnecting to Culture and History”
6:30 p.m., HC Media, Studio 101, 2 Merrimack Street
Must register: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar?id=100664&view=Detail
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Wednesdays
Come practice your English with us!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
ANDOVER: Spring Craft Fair
Pick up your spring wreaths, centerpieces, and other spring flair!
9 a.m. — 8 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive
More info: 978-623-8320
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been
exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Anime Club (Grades 7+)
Meets bi-weekly on Fridays
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Preview Night
5-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Cost: $20; Free for Nevins Friends of the Library members
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Grandparent and Senior Caregiver Group
Thursdays, March 23 through May 18
This is an 8-week educational program on raising children (Pre-K — 5) for Andover senior caregivers living with elementary school age children. Childcare is provided. Box dinner served at 5:30 p.m.
6-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes
Saturdays
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale
Come browse all the great books available for sale!
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SANDOWN: Food Drive
Collecting healthy non-perishable food items to benefit the Weekend Power Pack Program
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Rock Church, Main Street
Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Irish Film Festival
10 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic
The Town Clerks Office will also be open to register dogs.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Fire Rescue, 314 Main Street
Cost: $10 per animal. Cash or check accepted.
Info: www.sandown.us
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
4-6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under
HAVERHILL: Sons of Italy Softball Dinner
Meet the Lodge and band members, enter awesome raffles, and enjoy some great food. Dinner will include pasta, meatballs, Fantini bread, and salad.
5-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children (age 4-10); children age 4 and under eat free.
Info: 978-372-1509 / www.facebook.com/OSIA1646
HAVERHILL: HAWKopoly
A night of friendly competition with Monopoly-inspired games, live and silent auctions, appetizers, swag bags, and more!
6-10 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Cost: $85 per person
Proceeds benefit Sacred Hearts School
Register: https://givebutter.com/c/HAWKOPOLY
PLAISTOW: ‘Another Tequila Sunrise’ at PAC
Come experience smash hits and deep cuts from the Eagles studio collection as well as numbers from the solo careers of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh!
7:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Cost: $40
Tickets: eagles.ticketleap.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ATKINSON: Rabies Clinic
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Fire Department, 1 Academy Ave
Cost: $18 for Rabies vaccination
Info: 603-362-5611
HAMPSTEAD: Community Loaf & Ladle Luncheon
The menu includes an assortment of soups, bread and brownies.
11 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Suggested donation: $10 per person
Info: www.hampsteaducc.org
LAWRENCE: Dedication of the Irish Collection
1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter.
2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
LAWRENCE: Celtic Melodies Concert
Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan will perform ancient Gaelic aires to current songs.
2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
MONDAY, MARCH 27
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Bargain Day!
For just $8 you can buy and fill a bag with anything and everything that’s left in the sale!
9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Make a Ukrainian Easter Egg (Adults)
The ancient art form of painting Ukrainian Easter Egg ties together faith, spirituality, and unexpected beauty. Participants will learn how to decorate eggs using a stylus, beeswax, and dyes. No prior artistic talent is needed. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring an apron if you wish.
9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Cost: $89 includes materials & lunch
Register: www.rollingridge.org/event/faith-and-art-lets-make-ukrainian-easter-eggs-17226227
PLAISTOW: Craft Class
Last Monday of each month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
