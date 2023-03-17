SUNDAY, MARCH 19

SANDOWN: Sun Salutation Yoga Workshop

Come to this special class and learn how to “bow to the sun” and welcome Spring’s arrival. Each sequence will be broken down pose by pose for a complete understanding of the practice. Participants should bring a mat, water bottle, cushion, or beach towel, and yoga blocks are highly recommended if they have them.

9:30-11 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive

Cost: $20 per person

Register: www.sandown.us/recreation/pages/adult-programs-0

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.”

Disney’s Moana Jr. is a musical adaptation of the animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana Jr. features all the wonderful songs from the film, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”

1 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen

Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)

DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

1 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15

Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com

LAWRENCE: Author Lecture

Author John Cashman will discuss his book, “An Irish Immigrants Story”

1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

PLAISTOW: Pops Concert at PAC

Featuring the Timberlane Community Band and the Timberlane Jazz Band who hope to bring a taste of Spring to all music lovers.

Cost: $10 at the door

2 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Info: www.tcmamusic.org

HAVERHILL: Brothers in Arms Fundraising Gala

Black tie event to shed light on Mens mental health featuring hors d’oeuvres, dinner and drinks, guest speakers, live auction, live music and more!

5-9 p.m., The Renaissance, 377 Kenoza Street

Tickets: $100 per person

Info/tickets: Email: bastienmediagroup@gmail.com

MONDAY, MARCH 20

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Chess Club (Teens)

Mondays

4-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club Meeting

Currently discussing “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3615

HAVERHILL: Gmail Basics

This class is for those who already have a gmail account. We will go over sending emails, what your inbox looks like, adding attachments to emails, making a signature or vacation response, searching for emails, and what to do if you receive spam. We will also be going over account recovery information.

6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Gravestone Carvers/Engravers and Gravestone Symbolism

You will be treated to great stories about Master Stonecutters like Henry Christian Geyer who carved approximately 200 gravestones in the New England area. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Atkinson Historical Society.

6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15

Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAVERHILL: Possible Dreams 2023

This lively community conversation event gives attendees an opportunity to meet new people, discover more that Haverhill has to offer, and shape the future of the community by sharing and incubating new ideas.

7-9 p.m., Hartleb Technology Center at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Please register: http://teamhaverhill.org/possible-dreams-2023-registration

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. Fred Snell will present on his visits to the Anheuser Busch Factories.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive

Cost: $6

Must register: 978-623-8320

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Casino Bus Trip

Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, and Danville residents are invited to spend the day at Encore Casino in Boston.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Cost: $23 per person + $3 gratuity for the driver

Must register: Recreation@Plaistow.com, 603-382-5200 ext. 204 or Becky with Sandown Recreation, recreation@sandown.us recreation@sandown.us, 603-887-1872

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Watch “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) starring Gregory Peck and Mary Badham.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market

Held every 3rd Tuesday

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Memory Laners Concert

Memory Laners will bring their toe-tapping tunes to the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at the March meeting. Dues and membership forms are now due.

12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street

Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation

Info: Email: pfarfaras@aol.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Watercolor Class

Come paint floral watercolor with artist Pixie Yates. Pixie will teach you how to paint beautiful floral design in a variety of styles. Materials are provided so just need to bring your creative self.

1 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org

LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)

Tuesdays

All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)

If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.

4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: ‘The Capital Crime of Witchcraft’

This program focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693, when nineteen people were hanged and one crushed to death, but also examines a variety of other cases against women in NH, MA, and CT.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque

Wednesdays

Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People

Claudia Fox Tree, artist and educator, Arawak (Yurumein) will present “Systems and Ecosystems: Reconnecting to Culture and History”

6:30 p.m., HC Media, Studio 101, 2 Merrimack Street

Must register: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar?id=100664&amp;view=Detail

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Wednesdays

Come practice your English with us!

6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

ANDOVER: Spring Craft Fair

Pick up your spring wreaths, centerpieces, and other spring flair!

9 a.m. — 8 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive

More info: 978-623-8320

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social

Every 4th Thursday of the month

Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!

9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave

Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been

exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters

2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!

Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Movie Screening

Fridays

Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Anime Club (Grades 7+)

Meets bi-weekly on Fridays

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Preview Night

5-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Cost: $20; Free for Nevins Friends of the Library members

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Grandparent and Senior Caregiver Group

Thursdays, March 23 through May 18

This is an 8-week educational program on raising children (Pre-K — 5) for Andover senior caregivers living with elementary school age children. Childcare is provided. Box dinner served at 5:30 p.m.

6-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes

Saturdays

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org

METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale

Come browse all the great books available for sale!

9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SANDOWN: Food Drive

Collecting healthy non-perishable food items to benefit the Weekend Power Pack Program

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Rock Church, Main Street

Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Irish Film Festival

10 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic

The Town Clerks Office will also be open to register dogs.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Fire Rescue, 314 Main Street

Cost: $10 per animal. Cash or check accepted.

Info: www.sandown.us

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper

4-6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under

HAVERHILL: Sons of Italy Softball Dinner

Meet the Lodge and band members, enter awesome raffles, and enjoy some great food. Dinner will include pasta, meatballs, Fantini bread, and salad.

5-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children (age 4-10); children age 4 and under eat free.

Info: 978-372-1509 / www.facebook.com/OSIA1646

HAVERHILL: HAWKopoly

A night of friendly competition with Monopoly-inspired games, live and silent auctions, appetizers, swag bags, and more!

6-10 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Cost: $85 per person

Proceeds benefit Sacred Hearts School

Register: https://givebutter.com/c/HAWKOPOLY

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

PLAISTOW: ‘Another Tequila Sunrise’ at PAC

Come experience smash hits and deep cuts from the Eagles studio collection as well as numbers from the solo careers of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh!

7:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Cost: $40

Tickets: eagles.ticketleap.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ATKINSON: Rabies Clinic

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Fire Department, 1 Academy Ave

Cost: $18 for Rabies vaccination

Info: 603-362-5611

HAMPSTEAD: Community Loaf & Ladle Luncheon

The menu includes an assortment of soups, bread and brownies.

11 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Suggested donation: $10 per person

Info: www.hampsteaducc.org

LAWRENCE: Dedication of the Irish Collection

1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter.

2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

LAWRENCE: Celtic Melodies Concert

Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan will perform ancient Gaelic aires to current songs.

2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

MONDAY, MARCH 27

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Bargain Day!

For just $8 you can buy and fill a bag with anything and everything that’s left in the sale!

9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Make a Ukrainian Easter Egg (Adults)

The ancient art form of painting Ukrainian Easter Egg ties together faith, spirituality, and unexpected beauty. Participants will learn how to decorate eggs using a stylus, beeswax, and dyes. No prior artistic talent is needed. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring an apron if you wish.

9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Cost: $89 includes materials & lunch

Register: www.rollingridge.org/event/faith-and-art-lets-make-ukrainian-easter-eggs-17226227

PLAISTOW: Craft Class

Last Monday of each month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

