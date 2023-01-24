WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

ANDOVER: Trip to Tara Chocolate Factory for Andover Residents

Come learn how chocolate goes from the tree to the shops. Lunch (on your own) at Polcari’s in Woburn.

Time TBA, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $15 includes transportation and factory visit

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Painting

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Student Recital. Free and open to the public.

1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Kelley Library Book Group

This book group is open to anyone interested in attending. The group will discuss “Americanah A Novel” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Copies of the book are available now.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Natalie Ducharme at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Decluttering and Downsizing (Virtual)

It’s a new year and everyone wants to declutter. But where do you start? NH AARP presents an easy and accessible program that gives you all the tips you need to successfully downsize!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Book Discussion Group

Currently discussing “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.

6:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

ANDOVER: James Herriot: Life of the World’s Most Famous Veterinarian (Virtual)

Join Anglophile Claire Evans as she recounts the life and times of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in the Yorkshire Dales.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Join to knit for charity!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Duplo Budding Builders (Ages 0-5)

Following a theme, participants will create using larger Duplo blocks.

10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Salad & Soup & Team Trivia

Bread bowl soup and salad as you play a rousing game of Team Trivia. Choice of clam chowder or broccoli cheddar soup; specify at registration.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LONDONDERRY: Building Buddies (Ages 6+)

There will be a fun theme and time to create using the library’s Legos.

4:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: (Not So) Elementary, My Dear Watson

The popularity of Sherlock Holmes — NH Humanities

6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Making Vinegar

Come learn what vinegar is and the chemistry behind the process including how to turn anything into vinegar, even bananas!

6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Aviation Presentation: ‘Lighter than Air’

More than 40 years prior to the first powered flight in 1903, Eugene Godard made the first successful flight over the City of Manchester. And he did it using a hot air balloon. Come learn more about Godard and other high-flying balloon pioneers in the region.

7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road

Cost: $10 per person; free for Aviation Museum members

Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

LONDONDERRY: ‘This Land of Snow’

Join Anders Morley for a talk on his book “This Land of Snow: A Journey Across the North in Winter”.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

NORTH ANDOVER: Cooking Demonstration (Virtual)

Join Sandhya from Sandhya’s Kitchen, as she demonstrates how to make healthy, delicious and authentic Indian cuisine. Learn about the spices and cooking techniques passed down from many generations. Sandhya will be making Saag Paneer and Quick onion and Raisin Pilaf.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy

Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.

9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Held on the 4th Friday of each month

North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

Not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. We also talk about any activities, trips, concerts, etc. that we have taken part in or planning to do. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens.

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Chinese New Year

An hour of great performances and delicious Chinese inspired lunch.

10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Tickets: $10 (Purchase by January 18)

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LONDONDERRY: Coffee with a Londonderry Cop

Chief Kim Bernard and fellow officers will be here to hang out, chat, discuss concerns, answer questions, and provide updates to Londonderry residents over 55.

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-8554

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Arthur Hale Veasey — A Reasonable Doubt

Join in person or Zoom from home for this special talk with local author Arthur Hale Veasey. Arthur will be discussing his book “A Reasonable Doubt”. This book is a fictional account of Haverhill’s most dramatic crime of the 20th Century!

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

Play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Trivia Night / Honoring Teachers

There will be food, snacks, cash bar, raffles and, what is being described as, “surprise format change.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and game begins at 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 24 Summer Street

Tickets are $40 each in advance or $45 each at the door

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/pentucket-kiwanis-trivia-night-2023-tickets-495951733987

Info: Email: pentucketkiwanis@gmail.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Citizenship Classes

Saturdays, January 28 through April 15

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Robert Frost Room, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: Esther Alburquerque, 978-620-4736 / ealburquerque@glcac.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: Textured Ceramic Bowl Workshop (Ages 16+)

1-5 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $60

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forensic Science Roadshow

Venture into the world of CSI with this interactive program that introduces you to the fascinating subject of forensic science.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Bullet Journaling for Teens

Don’t miss this presentation on the history and types of bullet journals then get started on your own. Each participant will leave with their own journal!

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: The Secret of the Lost Pearls

Cozy mystery author Darcie Wilde will discuss her new book “The Secret of the Lost Pearls”.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) starring Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh, and Karl Malden.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Tech Support

Held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays

Do have challenges and questions about your device; smart phone, Kindle, IPad, laptop or general computer questions?

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Secure your appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Painting

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Curious Kids

Wednesdays

Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and

Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Mr. Fix It

Held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month

Bring in your watches, lamps, small appliances, and much more for Mr. Fit It to take a look!

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Trustees of the Whittier Birthplace Annual Meeting

3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Contact: Art Veasey, 978-363-1193 / arthur744@gmail.com

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Calligraphy Workshop

Join the talented Sage & Oak for a calligraphy lesson and take home your own custom ornament.

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $52 for members, $65 for non-members

Registration required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Fridays

Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilting

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

All levels welcome. Bring your work for show, share and tell, tips on colors, patterns and quilting styles.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

PLAISTOW: Musical Bingo

Bring a fully-charged phone to play! A cash bar will be available.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Game starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: $18 per person in advance, $20 at the door

Tickets: friends-of-plaistow-rec-musical-bingo.cheddarup.com

Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/musical-bingo/688673582724632

ANDOVER: Chinese New Year Show

Local performers and entertainment

7 p.m., Doherty Middle School Auditorium, 50 Bartlett Street

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors

Info/tickets: www.CAandover.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Choral Concert

Andover Choral Society will present the powerful Brahms’ German Requiem.

3 p.m., West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; $10 for students

Tickets/Info: www.andoverchoralsociety.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

Held on the 1st Monday of each month

Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Washi Tape Outlet and Switch Covers

Learn all about Washi Tape while you create unique outlet and light switch covers!

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $5 per person

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents

1st Tuesday of each month

Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Memory Cafe (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any form of dementia or other brain disorders.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Register for link: 978-946-1368 / Email: lbrennan@agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

“Splendor in the Grass” (1961) starring Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop

Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

