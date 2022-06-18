Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Stand Up Paddle Board (ages 7-15)

June – August, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m., Pomps Pond

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose

Mondays – Story time program

9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)

Mondays

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Currently reading “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Oceans of Possibilities (All ages)

Visit from Seacoast Science Center

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Registration required: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Active Gentle Yoga

Mondays (no class July 4)

7-8 p.m., Robb Center Fitness Studio OR Zoom

Cost: $45 for 4 classes

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

HAVERHILL: New England Legends with Jeff Belanger

7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt

Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt

All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

GROVELAND: Encore Casino Trip

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 9 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

To register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles.

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 x626 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees

“Eight Men Out” (1988) starring John Cusack and DB Sweeney.

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)

Tuesdays

10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Now available virtual and in-person

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Eight Men Out”

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)

Tuesdays

10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Enchantment Under the Sea Glow Dance Party

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Sew Your Own Badge Sash (Ages 7-12)

12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Pearls: Jewels of the Sea (Ages 8+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Enchantment Under the Sea Glow Dance Party

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Juneteenth Educational Program

Discussion of Andover’s history of slavery and black history

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

This month’s book is “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett

3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way

No registration required.

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732

ANDOVER: Book Bingo (Ages 6-10)

Kids can play Bingo and win a free book, or two!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Please register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Teen Art and Writing Club (Virtual)

3:30-4:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Online Anime Viewing Party

3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

GROVELAND: Summer Reading Kick Off with Curious Creatures

Baby alligator, snake, bearded dragon, chinchilla, tortoise and a rabbit, and more!

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: Jenny Usovicz at 978-372-1732 / jusoivcz@langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Tie Dye (Ages 8-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Space is limited. Must register: www.nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: ‘The Loyalists: the Other Side of the American Revolution’

Discover what motivated the Loyalists, and what happened to them during the war, particularly in NH.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

More info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Sons of Italy ‘Bunco Night’ Fundraiser

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m. at Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Cost $25 per person. Tickets only available in advance.

To purchase tickets, email buncotickets@yahoo.com

More info: Ron Demers, 603-498-2938 / Lisa Labadini, 603-560-3262

SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series

Tuesdays

5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

Donations appreciated

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

GROVELAND: Summer Solstice Hike

Make a nature-inspired craft, enjoy a hike along the forested trails, and close the celebration with a bonfire by the pond to mark the longest day of the year! For all ages.

6-8 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Tickets are $10 per family. Register online. Pay online or at the door.

Tickets and info: www.facebook.com/events/997091744312997

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Feel-Good Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Currently reading “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 months)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: New Parents Network: Keep Calm & Parent On (Ages 0-12 months)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 34 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Landscaping & Gardening for Wildlife (Virtual)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Seashell Activities (Ages 5+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Movie Screening

“Cyrano”

12:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Please pre-register: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Fun Outdoor Activities by the Andover Mentors

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Teen DIY: Mermaid Scrubs and Bath Bombs (Ages 11-18)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Adults 18+ for an open, lively, and insightful discussion about death

3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-10)

4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Please register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently reading “The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Natalie Ducharme at 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: MVCC Business Networking Mixer

5-7 p.m., LLINKK Countertops, 349 N Main Street

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

HAVERHILL: Explore NECC Open House

The event includes dinner; attendees will get vouchers to be used at various food trucks at the event. One lucky attendee will also receive a tuition credit valued at $1,500.

5-7 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street

RSVP: www.necc.mass.edu/apply/check-necc-upcoming-event/necc-open-house

PLAISTOW: Help Fight Diabetes

Free t-shirts, panel discussion, food, handouts, and more.

5-7 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road

Info: 603-382-0641

ANDOVER: Active Gentle Yoga

Wednesdays

7-8 p.m., Robb Center Fitness Studio OR Zoom

Cost: $45 for 4 classes

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

LONDONDERRY: Brian Maes Band Featuring Barry Goudreau

Come ROCK the Common!

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org

METHUEN: Robert Parkins – Organ Concert

Playing works by Scarlatti, Eberlin, Bach, Liszt, Brahms and Mendelssohn on the Great Organ.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

HAVERHILL: Groundbreaking Ceremony at Buttonwoods Museum

Revitalize Buttonwoods: Restore the Past. Shape the Future.

New interactive exhibits, inspiring educational programs, and a complete renovation of the Visitor Center and main exhibit gallery.

9 a.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 12-36 months)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers! (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Learn Ukulele – Kids Edition (Ages 5-11)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: SRP Event! Morning Session

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: MVCC Free Lunch & Learn Webinar (Virtual)

Anatomy of a Cyber Breach

12-1:15 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Chamber

Register for link: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

KINGSTON: Secret Message in the Bottle (Ages 8+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Learn to Play Ukulele (Teens)

1-2 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: SRP Event! Afternoon Session

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Pride Keychains

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Supplies are limited. Please register: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night

Featured guest ‘Mackie’ Caswell

Zoom option available

7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Finding Nemo”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: www.communityactioninc.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Classes

Last Friday of the month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Family Storyime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Tracy at 978-686-4080, ext.19 / tpekarski@nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must preregister: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation

10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom

To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Friendship is a Treasure (Ages 6+)

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking at Noon Luncheon

12-1:15 p.m., Wang’s Table, 46 Washington Street

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

METHUEN: Hazardous Waste Day

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/hazardouswasteday

DERRY: The Meetinghouse Five

Help preserve the 1769 Meetinghouse in E. Derry with this competitive footrace and fun walk.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 E. Derry Road

Details: www.fotmh.org/race

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market – Opening Day

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

SALEM: SARL Public Anniversary Celebration

Featuring a giant yard sale, food, fun, games, and more. All are welcome.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive

Info: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org

HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Infants and Toddlers)

Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!

10:30-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Craft & Vendor Fair

Free admission. Raffles to benefit the PTA.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Soule Elementary School, 173 S. Policy Street

Info: email: frostedeventsne@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022

Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.

Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive

Info: www.facebook.com/southchurchinandover

HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Ages 0-8)

Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild (18+)

2-4 p.m., via Discord, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Sponsored by Pelham Community Spirit

6 p.m., Village Green

Parking will be allowed at the schools with handicap parking at Meetinghouse Park.

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

ANDOVER: Classic Car Show

Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!

Andover Center for History and Culture

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street

Rain date: Sun., July 3

Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show

WINDHAM: Windham Pride Festival

Free family-friendly event with live music and drag performances, DJ Triana Wilson, rock painting, balloon art, lawn games, food trucks, and more.

12-4 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road

More info: www.windhamdei.org

KINGSTON: ‘Senior’ Prom (Ages 40+)

Buffet, prizes, DJ, and more! Cash bar.

4-9 p.m., Kingston 1686 House, 125 Main Street

$50 per person

RSVP to 603-642-3637

More info: Barry at 603-670-4995

MONDAY, JUNE 27

ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)

June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

PELHAM: American Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

To make an appointment: Call 603-635-3800 / www.redcrossblood.org

SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose

Mondays – Story time program

9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must rehgister: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)

10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)

Mondays

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Sink or Float STEAM (Ages 5-10)

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Drive Away Hunger Charity Golf Tournament

Greater Salem Contractors Association

Includes lobster bake, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more!

11:30 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

To register: www.gscanh.org / Info: 603-560-1002

HAVERHILL: Austin17House Golf & Dinner Gala

11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start, 5 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes and Silent Auction

Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Details: www.austin17house.org

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Veterans Services

1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office

Info: Mike at 978-973-2118 / mingham@grovelandma.com

DERRY: Survive Cast Away Island (Ages 11-18)

Could you survive being cast away on an island?

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking

Fourth Monday of every month

3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: FrankenStory Writing (Ages 10-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: acochrane@nevinslibrary.org / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Meet the Author (Virtual)

Meet historical fiction author Amanda Skenandore

Watch with us on the big screen or Zoom from home!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

For Zoom link or to learn more: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee

Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per person

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)

Tuesdays

10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles.

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees

“Bad News Bears” (1976) starring Walter Matthau and Tatum O’Neal.

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“Belfast” starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

KINGSTON: Give me a Sign! (Ages 8+/Family)

Fun with Diving Sign Language

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)

1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Fascinating Feelings of Dogs (Kids)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: John F. Kennedy and WWII (Virtual)

Hear the story of John F. Kennedy’s patrol torpedo boat collision with a Japanese destroyer during World War II, and the crew’s six-day struggle for survival.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Cardboard Loom Weaving (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday for Kids

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

HAVERHILL: Read Woke Book Group (Grades 6-12)

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series

Tuesdays

5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

Donations appreciated

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Timberlane Community Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Space Travel Effects on Health

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Pirates Lost at Sea

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: USS Albacore

Maritime Flags, and Morse Code Activities

1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Matt York Performance

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)

Wednesdays

Beginners are welcome.

2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour

Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

WINDHAM: Fireworks and Band

Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., Souled Out Show band at 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Windham High School,64 London Bridge Road

More info: 603-965-1208 / recreation@windhamnh.gov

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green — All Day Fire Band

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: The Woman in the Library (Virtual)

A murder mystery set in the Boston Public Library

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: A Healthy Lake Begins with You

NH Lakes LakeSmart Program

7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: www.kingstonlakesnh.org

LONDONDERRY: Bruce Marshall Group with James Montgomery

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Four Boston Organists Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tuesday of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: SRP Event (Morning session)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Dive In! More Scuba Diving Fun (Ages 8+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: God’s Eye Weaving (Ages 5-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: SRP Event (Afternoon session)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Speaker Series: Health Care Experts Focus on Equity and Inclusion

A talk about the Commonwealth’s newly created Health Equity Compact, which aims to chart the course toward addressing disparities in health equity head-on.

4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Auditorium, 70-71 N Parish Road

RSVP by Fri., June 24: 978-722-2870 / rnapolitano@glfhc.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – The Bel Airs

New England’s premier 50s doo-wop vocal group since 2009.

6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Finding Dory”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

ONGOING:

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street

Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Quilting Group: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: Mondays at 10:15 a.m.; Short Stories: Mondays at 1 p.m.; Comfort Critters: Tuesdays at 9 a.m.; Women’s Multicultural Sharing Group: Tuesdays at 11 a.m.; Morning Crafting Group: Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers Meeting: Every 1st and 3rd Thursday at 9 a.m., (AndovChron2@gmail.com); Scale Modeling Club: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Ping Pong: Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m.; Phillips Academy Intergenerational Connections Club: Every other Friday at 11:20 a.m. (bgarozzo23@andover.edu).

Location: The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.

Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

No registration required

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight

Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church

DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

To register: www.waypointnh.org

DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111

Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Free; drop ins are welcome

Info: skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom

Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park

Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107

GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class

Location: 183 Main Street

Details: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class

Info: Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class

Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.

Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html

GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office

Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com

HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

No charge. Donations appreciated.

HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall

Info: www.al-anon.org

HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)

Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.

Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club

HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club

Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall

Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net

More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club

HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)

www.al-anon-org

HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk

HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.

Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month

Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.

Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Zoom in for some social game challenges!

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!

HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members

Details: www.museumofprinting.org

HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.

Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.

HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill

Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org

HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square

For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.

Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org

HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street

Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.

HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: 358 Washington Street

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.

Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road

New members always welcome.

Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php

LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311

MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.

Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org

METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.

More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.

Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.

Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: Tuesdayss, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.

Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night

Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.

Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.

Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.

Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.

To register: www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)

Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime

Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street

Info: 603-382-5075

PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.

Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011

PLAISTOW: Senior Programs: Vic Geary Senior Center offers cards, Cribbage, board games, knitting daily, Bingo twice a week, a Foot Clinic once a month, Bone Builders on s and Fridays, Craft Class on the last Monday of every month. Peer Support Group (603-303-3539) meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Location: 18 Greenough Road

Details: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.

SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.

Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street

Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org

SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.

Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org

WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!

To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.

UPCOMING:

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 26-Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-872-7535 / facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Recreation Summer Kickoff

Wed., June 15, 5-7 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Details: www.andoverrec.com/events/Summer_Kickoff

ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Market

Sat., June 18, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: www.awcc-nh.org

PLAN AHEAD!

Boat Tours to Bakers Island Light and Misery

Tours resume in June 2022!

www.bakersislandlight.org

Andover Recreation Summer Kickoff

Wed., June 15, 5-7 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

www.andoverrec.com/events/Summer_Kickoff

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway

Rain date: Sun., September 25

Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com

Plaistow Old Home Day Celebration

Sat., June 18, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, Main Street

Info: 603-382-5200 ext. 204 / recreation@plaistow.com

34th Annual Cycle for Shelter — Emmaus House Fundraiser

Sat., September 18

To register: www.emmausinc.org

