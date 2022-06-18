Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Stand Up Paddle Board (ages 7-15)
June – August, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m., Pomps Pond
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose
Mondays – Story time program
9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)
Mondays
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Currently reading “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Oceans of Possibilities (All ages)
Visit from Seacoast Science Center
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Registration required: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Active Gentle Yoga
Mondays (no class July 4)
7-8 p.m., Robb Center Fitness Studio OR Zoom
Cost: $45 for 4 classes
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
HAVERHILL: New England Legends with Jeff Belanger
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
GROVELAND: Encore Casino Trip
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 9 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
To register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles.
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 x626 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees
“Eight Men Out” (1988) starring John Cusack and DB Sweeney.
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)
Tuesdays
10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Now available virtual and in-person
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Eight Men Out”
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)
Tuesdays
10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Enchantment Under the Sea Glow Dance Party
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Sew Your Own Badge Sash (Ages 7-12)
12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Pearls: Jewels of the Sea (Ages 8+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Enchantment Under the Sea Glow Dance Party
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Juneteenth Educational Program
Discussion of Andover’s history of slavery and black history
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club
This month’s book is “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way
No registration required.
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732
ANDOVER: Book Bingo (Ages 6-10)
Kids can play Bingo and win a free book, or two!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Please register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Teen Art and Writing Club (Virtual)
3:30-4:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Online Anime Viewing Party
3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
GROVELAND: Summer Reading Kick Off with Curious Creatures
Baby alligator, snake, bearded dragon, chinchilla, tortoise and a rabbit, and more!
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: Jenny Usovicz at 978-372-1732 / jusoivcz@langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Tie Dye (Ages 8-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Space is limited. Must register: www.nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: ‘The Loyalists: the Other Side of the American Revolution’
Discover what motivated the Loyalists, and what happened to them during the war, particularly in NH.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
More info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Sons of Italy ‘Bunco Night’ Fundraiser
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m. at Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Cost $25 per person. Tickets only available in advance.
To purchase tickets, email buncotickets@yahoo.com
More info: Ron Demers, 603-498-2938 / Lisa Labadini, 603-560-3262
SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series
Tuesdays
5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
Donations appreciated
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
GROVELAND: Summer Solstice Hike
Make a nature-inspired craft, enjoy a hike along the forested trails, and close the celebration with a bonfire by the pond to mark the longest day of the year! For all ages.
6-8 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Tickets are $10 per family. Register online. Pay online or at the door.
Tickets and info: www.facebook.com/events/997091744312997
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Feel-Good Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 months)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: New Parents Network: Keep Calm & Parent On (Ages 0-12 months)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 34 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Landscaping & Gardening for Wildlife (Virtual)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Seashell Activities (Ages 5+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Movie Screening
“Cyrano”
12:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Please pre-register: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Fun Outdoor Activities by the Andover Mentors
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Teen DIY: Mermaid Scrubs and Bath Bombs (Ages 11-18)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Adults 18+ for an open, lively, and insightful discussion about death
3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-10)
4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Please register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently reading “The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Natalie Ducharme at 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: MVCC Business Networking Mixer
5-7 p.m., LLINKK Countertops, 349 N Main Street
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
HAVERHILL: Explore NECC Open House
The event includes dinner; attendees will get vouchers to be used at various food trucks at the event. One lucky attendee will also receive a tuition credit valued at $1,500.
5-7 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street
RSVP: www.necc.mass.edu/apply/check-necc-upcoming-event/necc-open-house
PLAISTOW: Help Fight Diabetes
Free t-shirts, panel discussion, food, handouts, and more.
5-7 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road
Info: 603-382-0641
ANDOVER: Active Gentle Yoga
Wednesdays
7-8 p.m., Robb Center Fitness Studio OR Zoom
Cost: $45 for 4 classes
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
LONDONDERRY: Brian Maes Band Featuring Barry Goudreau
Come ROCK the Common!
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
METHUEN: Robert Parkins – Organ Concert
Playing works by Scarlatti, Eberlin, Bach, Liszt, Brahms and Mendelssohn on the Great Organ.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
HAVERHILL: Groundbreaking Ceremony at Buttonwoods Museum
Revitalize Buttonwoods: Restore the Past. Shape the Future.
New interactive exhibits, inspiring educational programs, and a complete renovation of the Visitor Center and main exhibit gallery.
9 a.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 12-36 months)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers! (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Learn Ukulele – Kids Edition (Ages 5-11)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: SRP Event! Morning Session
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: MVCC Free Lunch & Learn Webinar (Virtual)
Anatomy of a Cyber Breach
12-1:15 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Chamber
Register for link: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
KINGSTON: Secret Message in the Bottle (Ages 8+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Learn to Play Ukulele (Teens)
1-2 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: SRP Event! Afternoon Session
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Pride Keychains
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Supplies are limited. Please register: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night
Featured guest ‘Mackie’ Caswell
Zoom option available
7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Finding Nemo”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: www.communityactioninc.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Classes
Last Friday of the month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Family Storyime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Tracy at 978-686-4080, ext.19 / tpekarski@nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must preregister: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation
10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom
To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Friendship is a Treasure (Ages 6+)
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking at Noon Luncheon
12-1:15 p.m., Wang’s Table, 46 Washington Street
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
METHUEN: Hazardous Waste Day
8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/hazardouswasteday
DERRY: The Meetinghouse Five
Help preserve the 1769 Meetinghouse in E. Derry with this competitive footrace and fun walk.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 E. Derry Road
Details: www.fotmh.org/race
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market – Opening Day
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
SALEM: SARL Public Anniversary Celebration
Featuring a giant yard sale, food, fun, games, and more. All are welcome.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive
Info: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org
HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Infants and Toddlers)
Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!
10:30-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Craft & Vendor Fair
Free admission. Raffles to benefit the PTA.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Soule Elementary School, 173 S. Policy Street
Info: email: frostedeventsne@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022
Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.
Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive
Info: www.facebook.com/southchurchinandover
HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Ages 0-8)
Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild (18+)
2-4 p.m., via Discord, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Sponsored by Pelham Community Spirit
6 p.m., Village Green
Parking will be allowed at the schools with handicap parking at Meetinghouse Park.
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Classic Car Show
Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!
Andover Center for History and Culture
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street
Rain date: Sun., July 3
Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show
WINDHAM: Windham Pride Festival
Free family-friendly event with live music and drag performances, DJ Triana Wilson, rock painting, balloon art, lawn games, food trucks, and more.
12-4 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road
More info: www.windhamdei.org
KINGSTON: ‘Senior’ Prom (Ages 40+)
Buffet, prizes, DJ, and more! Cash bar.
4-9 p.m., Kingston 1686 House, 125 Main Street
$50 per person
RSVP to 603-642-3637
More info: Barry at 603-670-4995
MONDAY, JUNE 27
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)
June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
PELHAM: American Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
To make an appointment: Call 603-635-3800 / www.redcrossblood.org
SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose
Mondays – Story time program
9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must rehgister: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)
10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)
Mondays
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sink or Float STEAM (Ages 5-10)
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Drive Away Hunger Charity Golf Tournament
Greater Salem Contractors Association
Includes lobster bake, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more!
11:30 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
To register: www.gscanh.org / Info: 603-560-1002
HAVERHILL: Austin17House Golf & Dinner Gala
11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start, 5 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes and Silent Auction
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Details: www.austin17house.org
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Veterans Services
1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Info: Mike at 978-973-2118 / mingham@grovelandma.com
DERRY: Survive Cast Away Island (Ages 11-18)
Could you survive being cast away on an island?
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking
Fourth Monday of every month
3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: FrankenStory Writing (Ages 10-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: acochrane@nevinslibrary.org / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Meet the Author (Virtual)
Meet historical fiction author Amanda Skenandore
Watch with us on the big screen or Zoom from home!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
For Zoom link or to learn more: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee
Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per person
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)
Tuesdays
10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles.
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees
“Bad News Bears” (1976) starring Walter Matthau and Tatum O’Neal.
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“Belfast” starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
KINGSTON: Give me a Sign! (Ages 8+/Family)
Fun with Diving Sign Language
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)
1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Fascinating Feelings of Dogs (Kids)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: John F. Kennedy and WWII (Virtual)
Hear the story of John F. Kennedy’s patrol torpedo boat collision with a Japanese destroyer during World War II, and the crew’s six-day struggle for survival.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Cardboard Loom Weaving (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday for Kids
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
HAVERHILL: Read Woke Book Group (Grades 6-12)
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series
Tuesdays
5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
Donations appreciated
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Timberlane Community Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Space Travel Effects on Health
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Pirates Lost at Sea
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: USS Albacore
Maritime Flags, and Morse Code Activities
1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Matt York Performance
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)
Wednesdays
Beginners are welcome.
2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour
Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
WINDHAM: Fireworks and Band
Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., Souled Out Show band at 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Windham High School,64 London Bridge Road
More info: 603-965-1208 / recreation@windhamnh.gov
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green — All Day Fire Band
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: The Woman in the Library (Virtual)
A murder mystery set in the Boston Public Library
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: A Healthy Lake Begins with You
NH Lakes LakeSmart Program
7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: www.kingstonlakesnh.org
LONDONDERRY: Bruce Marshall Group with James Montgomery
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Four Boston Organists Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tuesday of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: SRP Event (Morning session)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Dive In! More Scuba Diving Fun (Ages 8+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: God’s Eye Weaving (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: SRP Event (Afternoon session)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Speaker Series: Health Care Experts Focus on Equity and Inclusion
A talk about the Commonwealth’s newly created Health Equity Compact, which aims to chart the course toward addressing disparities in health equity head-on.
4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Auditorium, 70-71 N Parish Road
RSVP by Fri., June 24: 978-722-2870 / rnapolitano@glfhc.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – The Bel Airs
New England’s premier 50s doo-wop vocal group since 2009.
6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Finding Dory”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
ONGOING:
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street
Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Quilting Group: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: Mondays at 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: Mondays at 10:15 a.m.; Short Stories: Mondays at 1 p.m.; Comfort Critters: Tuesdays at 9 a.m.; Women’s Multicultural Sharing Group: Tuesdays at 11 a.m.; Morning Crafting Group: Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers Meeting: Every 1st and 3rd Thursday at 9 a.m., (AndovChron2@gmail.com); Scale Modeling Club: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip on Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Ping Pong: Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m.; Phillips Academy Intergenerational Connections Club: Every other Friday at 11:20 a.m. (bgarozzo23@andover.edu).
Location: The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.
Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
No registration required
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight
Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church
DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
To register: www.waypointnh.org
DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111
Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Free; drop ins are welcome
Info: skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom
Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park
Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107
GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class
Location: 183 Main Street
Details: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class
Info: Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class
Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.
Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html
GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com
HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
No charge. Donations appreciated.
HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall
Info: www.al-anon.org
HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)
Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.
Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club
HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club
Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall
Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net
More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club
HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)
www.al-anon-org
HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk
HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.
Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month
Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom in for some social game challenges!
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!
HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,
Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members
Details: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.
Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.
HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill
Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org
HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square
For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.
Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org
HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street
Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.
HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.
Location: 358 Washington Street
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.
Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road
New members always welcome.
Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php
LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311
MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.
Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org
METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.
More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.
Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.
Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: Tuesdayss, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.
Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night
Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.
Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.
Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.
Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.
To register: www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)
Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime
Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)
Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.
Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street
Info: 603-382-5075
PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.
Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011
PLAISTOW: Senior Programs: Vic Geary Senior Center offers cards, Cribbage, board games, knitting daily, Bingo twice a week, a Foot Clinic once a month, Bone Builders on s and Fridays, Craft Class on the last Monday of every month. Peer Support Group (603-303-3539) meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Location: 18 Greenough Road
Details: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.
SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street
Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org
SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.
Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org
WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!
To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.
UPCOMING:
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 26-Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-872-7535 / facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Recreation Summer Kickoff
Wed., June 15, 5-7 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Details: www.andoverrec.com/events/Summer_Kickoff
ATKINSON: Spring Artisan Market
Sat., June 18, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: www.awcc-nh.org
PLAN AHEAD!
Boat Tours to Bakers Island Light and Misery
Tours resume in June 2022!
Andover Recreation Summer Kickoff
Wed., June 15, 5-7 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
www.andoverrec.com/events/Summer_Kickoff
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway
Rain date: Sun., September 25
Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com
Plaistow Old Home Day Celebration
Sat., June 18, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, Main Street
Info: 603-382-5200 ext. 204 / recreation@plaistow.com
34th Annual Cycle for Shelter — Emmaus House Fundraiser
Sat., September 18
To register: www.emmausinc.org
