SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
HAVERHILL: Christmas Tree Collection
Residents are advised to leave trees curbside the night before. Remove all lights, ornaments, tree stands, etc. No artificial trees will be accepted.
Pickup begins at 6 a.m.
LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 5-18)
6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135.
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting
An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the Andover Community Garden.
1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NEWBURYPORT: Cat Film Festival
Films were each made with the intention of conveying something essential about cats. Collectively, they celebrate the kitties who share our world and their relationships with people, no matter where or how they live.
1 p.m., The Screening Room, 82 State Street
Cost: $10-$12 (a portion of ticket sales will benefit MRFRS)
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5th-annual-ny-cat-film-festival-tickets-495644023617
Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org
LAWRENCE: Creating Long-Form Comics and Graphic Novels (Ages 13-18)
6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18
1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135.
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Ages 10-15)
6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18
1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Chinese Culture Celebration
Visit Memorial Hall to enjoy cultural displays and presentations.
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NEWBURY: Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire
Come enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. Bonfire at dusk. This event supports the Newbury Fire Department and Historic New England.
3-8:30 p.m., Tendercrop Fields, 71 High Road
Cost: $20 cash parking
Tree Drop-off Locations: Newbury Fire Station, 3 Morgan Ave; Byfield Fire Station, 44 Central Street, Newburyport Fire Station, 0 Greenly Street
Updated info: www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire
DANVILLE: Christmas Tree Bonfire
Bring your Christmas Tree and enjoy free hot cocoa!
7-8 p.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
MONDAY, JANUARY 16
Martin Luther King Day
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
ANDOVER: Haircuts and Manicures for Andover Residents
Travel to the Greater Lawrence Technical School for haircuts and manicures with lunch (on your own) at Carleen’s.
8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $8-$24 for services / $8 for transportation
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee
Screening “The Wild One” (1953) starring Marlon Brando.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Art of Paper Folding
Women’s City Club will host “Origami is Not Just for Kids”, taught by Michael Lafosse and Richard Alexander.
1 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street
Cost: Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation
Info about origami, email: michael@origamido.com
Questions about the club, email pfarfaras@aol.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club
This month’s book is “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper.
3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)
Held on the 1st three Tuesdays of the month
Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
SALEM: Birding Without Binoculars
Learn to identify several birds of prey, including Bald Eagles by their color patterns and flight styles; Great Blue Herons by their slow shallow wingbeats,
Pileated Woodpeckers as they fly across your view, and more.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: chession@agespan.org
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Love in Metal Presentation & Exhibit
Join us to hear Methuen resident Robert Megerdichian talk about his father’s hobby of machining solid scrap metal into his interpretations of everyday objects.
6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Meets every 3rd Tuesday
Currently reading “Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripou.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Meets Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
This month they will discuss “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline.
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Turner’s Modern World by Bruce Magnuson
This session will explore context for Turner and his place in the pantheon of Western Art.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Grocery Budget Program: Making Recipes Work for You
Everyone is looking for recipes that help stretch their dollar. Cooking Matters (part of the NH Food Bank) representatives come to Derry to talk about using recipes, substituting ingredients, and recipes that the whole family can enjoy!
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Internet Safety Presentation (Virtual)
“Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online: A Project Safe Childhood Presentation for Parents” will bring awareness to the dangers of the internet, including gaming and social media platforms that predators use to groom children with the intent of exploiting them sexually online or for an in person meeting. The presentation will focus on prevention by educating parents and community members how to help keep children safe online.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Event address for attendees: https://usao.webex.com/usao/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec3d8ccd61ccdd26ee39d8c6ffd5c57aa
Event Password: PSC1
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
This month’s book is “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Film Screening
Don’t miss this screening of the award-winning documentary “Cycle of Memory”. A Q&A with the film’s director will follow live via Zoom.
6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
7-8 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: pmcmahan@agespan.org
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
HAVERHILL: Eggs & Issues
Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month
Speakers include State Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton will discuss challenges and opportunities with local businesses.
7:30-9 a.m., UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack Street
Cost: $25 for Haverhill Chamber members, $35 for non-members and includes breakfast buffet
Must register: 978-373-5663 / haverhillchamber.com
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Join to knit for charity!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been
exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LONDONDERRY: Southern NH Vertigo & Balance Center Presentation
Open to Londonderry Seniors 55+. An overview of balance disorders and what the root causes are in the inner ear.
10:30 a.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-8554
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Children (Virtual)
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: chession@agespan.org
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: STEM Club (Design & Build for Grades K-5)
Join for engineering, tinkering, and constructing using Legos, blocks, loose parts and more.
3:45-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Art Show Opening
“Lejanías”, an exhibition featuring over a dozen artists from Cali, Colombia. Organized by Nudo, an artist collective based in Cali, this exhibition explores wide-ranging ideas of distance, emigration, and building relationships across geographical divides.
6-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club
This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about YA literature. This month they will be reading “Home Is Not a Country” by Safia Elhillo.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
