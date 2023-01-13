SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

HAVERHILL: Christmas Tree Collection

Residents are advised to leave trees curbside the night before. Remove all lights, ornaments, tree stands, etc. No artificial trees will be accepted.

Pickup begins at 6 a.m.

LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 5-18)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting

An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the Andover Community Garden.

1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NEWBURYPORT: Cat Film Festival

Films were each made with the intention of conveying something essential about cats. Collectively, they celebrate the kitties who share our world and their relationships with people, no matter where or how they live.

1 p.m., The Screening Room, 82 State Street

Cost: $10-$12 (a portion of ticket sales will benefit MRFRS)

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5th-annual-ny-cat-film-festival-tickets-495644023617

Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org

LAWRENCE: Creating Long-Form Comics and Graphic Novels (Ages 13-18)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135.

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Ages 10-15)

6 sessions, Saturdays, January 14 — February 18

1:30-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Chinese Culture Celebration

Visit Memorial Hall to enjoy cultural displays and presentations.

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NEWBURY: Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire

Come enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. Bonfire at dusk. This event supports the Newbury Fire Department and Historic New England.

3-8:30 p.m., Tendercrop Fields, 71 High Road

Cost: $20 cash parking

Tree Drop-off Locations: Newbury Fire Station, 3 Morgan Ave; Byfield Fire Station, 44 Central Street, Newburyport Fire Station, 0 Greenly Street

Updated info: www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire

DANVILLE: Christmas Tree Bonfire

Bring your Christmas Tree and enjoy free hot cocoa!

7-8 p.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Martin Luther King Day

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

ANDOVER: Haircuts and Manicures for Andover Residents

Travel to the Greater Lawrence Technical School for haircuts and manicures with lunch (on your own) at Carleen’s.

8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $8-$24 for services / $8 for transportation

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “The Wild One” (1953) starring Marlon Brando.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Art of Paper Folding

Women’s City Club will host “Origami is Not Just for Kids”, taught by Michael Lafosse and Richard Alexander.

1 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street

Cost: Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation

Info about origami, email: michael@origamido.com

Questions about the club, email pfarfaras@aol.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

This month’s book is “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper.

3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Held on the 1st three Tuesdays of the month

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Birding Without Binoculars

Learn to identify several birds of prey, including Bald Eagles by their color patterns and flight styles; Great Blue Herons by their slow shallow wingbeats,

Pileated Woodpeckers as they fly across your view, and more.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: chession@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Love in Metal Presentation & Exhibit

Join us to hear Methuen resident Robert Megerdichian talk about his father’s hobby of machining solid scrap metal into his interpretations of everyday objects.

6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Meets every 3rd Tuesday

Currently reading “Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripou.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

This month they will discuss “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline.

1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Turner’s Modern World by Bruce Magnuson

This session will explore context for Turner and his place in the pantheon of Western Art.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Grocery Budget Program: Making Recipes Work for You

Everyone is looking for recipes that help stretch their dollar. Cooking Matters (part of the NH Food Bank) representatives come to Derry to talk about using recipes, substituting ingredients, and recipes that the whole family can enjoy!

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Internet Safety Presentation (Virtual)

“Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online: A Project Safe Childhood Presentation for Parents” will bring awareness to the dangers of the internet, including gaming and social media platforms that predators use to groom children with the intent of exploiting them sexually online or for an in person meeting. The presentation will focus on prevention by educating parents and community members how to help keep children safe online.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Event address for attendees: https://usao.webex.com/usao/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec3d8ccd61ccdd26ee39d8c6ffd5c57aa

Event Password: PSC1

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

This month’s book is “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca.

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Film Screening

Don’t miss this screening of the award-winning documentary “Cycle of Memory”. A Q&A with the film’s director will follow live via Zoom.

6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

7-8 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: pmcmahan@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

HAVERHILL: Eggs & Issues

Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month

Speakers include State Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton will discuss challenges and opportunities with local businesses.

7:30-9 a.m., UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack Street

Cost: $25 for Haverhill Chamber members, $35 for non-members and includes breakfast buffet

Must register: 978-373-5663 / haverhillchamber.com

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Join to knit for charity!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been

exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LONDONDERRY: Southern NH Vertigo & Balance Center Presentation

Open to Londonderry Seniors 55+. An overview of balance disorders and what the root causes are in the inner ear.

10:30 a.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-8554

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Children (Virtual)

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: chession@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: STEM Club (Design & Build for Grades K-5)

Join for engineering, tinkering, and constructing using Legos, blocks, loose parts and more.

3:45-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Art Show Opening

“Lejanías”, an exhibition featuring over a dozen artists from Cali, Colombia. Organized by Nudo, an artist collective based in Cali, this exhibition explores wide-ranging ideas of distance, emigration, and building relationships across geographical divides.

6-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club

This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about YA literature. This month they will be reading “Home Is Not a Country” by Safia Elhillo.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

