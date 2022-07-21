Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
GROVELAND: Author Event
Joel Schwartz and Charles Bosworth, author of “Bone Deep”
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Rocky Shore Program with UNH
1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series
The Love Dogs (Jazz)
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: free; Non-Member Adult, $20; Non-member child, $5
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74832
SATURDAY, JULY 23
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Family Lego Challenge
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration not required.
Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Covered Bridge Society Meeting
The July meeting of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of our nation’s historic covered bridges. The meeting will include a presentation on former covered bridges in the Haverhill area.
12-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Bill Caswell: 603-478-1484 / nspcb@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
LAWRENCE: Cornhole Fundraiser
12 p.m., Claddagh Pub parking lot, 399 Canal Street
Cost: $25 per team
Proceeds benefit Ancient Order of Hibernian Charities
Info: 603-203-3282
NEWBURYPORT: Riverfront Music Festival
Family-friendly, one-day music festival on Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street
Artist lineup:
12:15-1 p.m.: Freevolt
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Chad Hollister Band
3-4 p.m.: Adam Ezra Group
4:30-6 p.m.: Brett Dennen
Info: https://theriverboston.com/attend/riverfest
ANDOVER: Lego Mania (Ages 5+)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge
Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74957
SUNDAY, JULY 24
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must pre-register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, JULY 25
METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 a.m. or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: 3D Fishbowl Crafts
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 x626 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: College Essay Workshop
3 Days – July 25, July 27, July 28
1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Space is limited. Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)
With Department of Defense (DOD) contractors.
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: DIY Marbled Mugs (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Shrinky Dinks (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking
Fourth Monday of every month
3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)
4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Bubble Paint (Ages 9-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Time!
“Luca” (PG)
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Mystery author Jessica Ellicott
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)
7-8:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 26
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
Family and Community Connection (FCC) will read a story, sing songs, enjoy movement games and have fun with puppets.
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives
Nature-based toddler playgroup
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729
DERRY: Step Into Music
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“Serpico” starring Al Pacino (Rated R)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 /www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 3-11)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Great Tentacles! Octopus STEAM
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Searching for Treasure
Session 1: 1:30-2:15 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Art Matters – Impressionism (Virtual)
2 p.m., via Zoom or live at The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Teen Virtual Reality
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: A Civil Rights Investigation – Mississippi Burning (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: There’s an App for That @ the Library
Have a smart phone or a tablet, and would like to get on the mobile technology path with the library? This class is designed just for you.
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice
Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series: Who was Fanny Fern? (Virtual)
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Lotus Flower Lantern Craft Workshop (Virtual)
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Tru Diamond
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Stuffed Animal Campout (Ages 3-8)
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
The Chosen: Episode 5, “Spirit,“ and 6, “Unlawful”
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Freshwater Surfcasting
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Party at the Palace (Ages 2-5)
Dress your princes and princesses in their royal finery, and bring them to the library for some regal stories and activities!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LAWRENCE: Grief Support Group – Loss of Spouse/Partner
Fourth Wednesday of the month
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., in-person, High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Space is limited. Register: 978-552-4510
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Beachcombing for Signs of Wildlife (Virtual)
Presentation with Mass Audubon
Learn how to read the landscape, search for wildlife, and understand the ecological relationships between species you may be familiar with.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: How to Manage your Photos
Learn how to store and manage your pictures
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626/ www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Seats are limited. Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The Nature Artist’s Eye (Teens)
Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Friendship Bracelets
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently reading Whistling Past the Graveyard” by Susan Crandall
New members welcome
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series — The Last Duo
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Performance by The Casuals
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Timberlane Community Band
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: Life Downstairs (Virtual)
British servant culture in fact, fiction and film
6:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Animal Adventures
Meet rescued animal friends including snakes, a hedgehog, a chinchilla, lizards, and more! This is a fun and educational program for the whole family.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Ken Yates and Brian Dunne
Concerts on the Common
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb
NORTH ANDOVER: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 4+)
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Stefan Donner – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: Free Concert
Works of Ortiz, Bach, Bassano, Boismortier, and the premiere of a new work by Michael O’Brien for solo recorder.
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Road
Info: 978-475-3902 / www.westparishchapel.org
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JULY 28
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Spider-Man Trivia (Ages 5-11)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Age 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: July Birthday Social
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Legal Reference Seminar
12-5 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: Gimp Keychain (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: DIY Bath Bombs (Ages 9+)
1 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Please register: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Book Club
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Book Bingo (Ages 6-10)
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
HAMPSTEAD: Community Campfire and S’mores Night
Community Campfire with s’mores and tacos
Suggested donation: $5 per person
4-6 p.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)
4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Farm to Table Tasting Event
You can’t get closer to fresh! Enjoy live music with your meal, meet the makers and the chefs, and enjoy the grounds of this amazing historic farm.
5:30-8:30 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: $45 all-inclusive
Info and Tickets: www.crafthaverhill.com
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – Knock on Wood
A high-energy acoustic folk-rock duo, featuring singer-songwriter Howie Newman and Joe Kessler.
6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m.. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Campfire Stories at Taylor Library
Offered by Derry Public Library
6:30-7:30 p.m., Taylor Library, 49 East Derry Road
Registration recommended: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Special Event: Murder Mystery Party (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by 4EverFab (Beatles Cover Band)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Surf’s Up”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
FRIDAY, JULY 29
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
Sing songs, play with instruments, and dance away with scarfs, parachutes and more!
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77307
PLAISTOW: Craft Classes
Last Friday of the month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Coding Camp (Ages 8-11)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)
Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.
11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Make Your Own Jellyfish Craft
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
July 29, 30 and 31
Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Bill Shaffer, author of “The Scandalous Hamiltons”
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Ages 10-18)
2-4:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month — To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
- July 29, 30 and 31 -
Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!
6-10 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series
Los Sugar Kings (New England Music Award Winners, Sugar Kings is a Boston-based Cuban Roots, R&B, Rock & Reggae quartet)
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: Free; Non-member Adult: $20; Non-member Child: $5
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74833
SATURDAY, JULY 30
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAMPSTEAD: Family Event at St. Christopher’s
Children’s story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and steamed hot dog machine.
10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road
Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Stories with Dottie
Cuddle up and read with a very special therapy dog and their handler! Choose your own books, relax with Dottie, and practice your reading skills
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member Child: Free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member Child: Free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event74766
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
July 30 and 31
Free admission. Live Greek music (Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Music, food, art , cooking demos, and more!
12-10:15 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
ANDOVER: Student Recital
Free performance provided by 100+ students from Phillips Academy’s Summer Session. All are welcome. Masks are required.
1-2 p.m., Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave
Info: www.andover.edu
HAMPSTEAD: Crystal Bowl Sound Bath
Bring a blanket, towel, or yoga mat. No advance registration is required. This event is free and open to the public.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Grace Nation Community Cookout
Games, food, music, dancing, bounce houses, and more!
1-7 p.m., Grace Nation, 200 Common Street
Info: 978-566-1118 / www.gerrymickle.org
ANDOVER: Stories and Songs (All ages)
Join musicians and storytellers Davis Bates and Roger Tincknell for stories and songs beyond the beaten path.
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge
Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74958
SUNDAY, JULY 31
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!
12-6 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
ONGOING:
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street
Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Quilting Group: 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees: 1 p.m.; Short Stories: 1 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2 p.m.
Tuesdays
Billiards: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters: 9 a.m.; Fitness Room Open: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Mah Jongg: 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Morning Crating Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: 12:30 p.m.
Thursdays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers (first and third Thursday): 9 a.m.; Scale Modeling Club: 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip via Zoom: 10 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge: 1-4 p.m.; Billiards: 2-8 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2-8 p.m.
Fridays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Le Petit Dejeuner, French Conversation Group: 8:30 a.m.; English Listening Skills Series for Chinese Speakers: 10 a.m.; 45’s Card Playing” 1-3:30 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.
Location: Andover Senior Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 /www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.
Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
No registration required
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight
Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church
DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
To register: www.waypointnh.org
DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111
Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Free; drop ins are welcome
Info: skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom
Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park
Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107
GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class
Location: 183 Main Street
Details: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class
Info: Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class
Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.
Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html
GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com
HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
No charge. Donations appreciated.
HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall
Info: www.al-anon.org
HAMPSTEAD: Chess Club (Online)
Sundays, 4-5:30 p.m.
Info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/chess-club
HAMPSTEAD: Crochet Club
Saturdays, Civic Club Building, located next to Hampstead Town Hall
Book an appointment: Yzhanglai@comcast.net
More info: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org/crochet-club
HAVERHILL: Al Anon Family Group-Hybrid: Meets Saturdays, through June 25, 5:15 p.m., West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway (Rte 97)
www.al-anon-org
HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk
HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.
Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month
Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom in for some social game challenges!
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!
HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,
Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members
Details: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.
Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.
HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill
Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org
HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square
For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.
Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org
HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street
Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.
HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.
Location: 358 Washington Street
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.
Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road
New members always welcome.
Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php
LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311
MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.
Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org
METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.
More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.
Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.
Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Senior Programs: Ceramics: Tuesdays, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Computers: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 11-1 p.m.; Japanese Bunka: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Needle Arts: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Oil Painting: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Quilting: Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m.
Location: Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Details: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night
Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.
Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.
Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.
Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.
To register: www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)
Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime
Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)
Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.
Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street
Info: 603-382-5075
PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.
Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011
PLAISTOW: Senior Programs
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Open Mon-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mondays: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Tuesdays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; cards, knitting, puzzles
Wednesdays: Cards and board games
Thursdays: Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; Cards, knitting, puzzles
Fridays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; cards
Foot Clinic is held every first Wednesday of the month; call for appointment, 603-580-6668.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.
SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street
Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org
SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.
Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org
WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!
To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.
UPCOMING:
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 26-Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-872-7535 / facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
PLAN AHEAD!
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway
Rain date: Sun., September 25
Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com
34th Annual Cycle for Shelter — Emmaus House Fundraiser
Sat., September 18
To register: www.emmausinc.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.