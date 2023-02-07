Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)
Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Painting
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Curious Kids
Wednesdays
Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and
Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Road Scholar Opportunities
Dave Van Arsdale will teach the audience about different Road Scholar opportunities to take advantage of.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Student Recital. Free and open to the public.
1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
Come support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.
2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: Red Flags in Child Development (Virtual)
This workshop will review what typical child development looks like, what influences child development, what are possible signs of concerns, and what parents can do when they are worried.
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: NH History Program: The Black Experience at Grenier
The history of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is more diverse than you may realize. Before it was an airport, it was known as Grenier Air Base, and home to many soldiers- including Black soldiers. Come learn about the Black stories of Grenier, and its place in NH military history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop
Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting
2nd Wednesdays
All veterans are welcome.
7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
HAVERHILL: Guardianship & Alternatives (Virtual)
A free informational webinar for caregivers of children with special challenges and focus on the variety of legal options available when a child turns 18.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: The Importance of the Black Press in Boston
Come look at the history of the Black press, and discuss some pioneering Black sportswriters, political reporters, investigative journalists, and opinion columnists.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic
2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Conversation Hearts (Grades 6-12)
Decorate some cute wooden heart ornaments to look like conversation hearts!
4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: The Stono Rebellion
The Stono Rebellion has been called the most important slave revolt in North American history. Damian Costello examines the events and the deep African roots of the 1739 uprising in South Carolina.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10
METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)
Fridays
Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: 32nd Annual Business Awards
Presented by Haverhill Bank
7:30-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Info: Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: Cards, Coffee & Conversation
Enjoy some coffee and conversation while playing a game of your choice, or just socializing. Cards and Cribbage boards are available...and Keurig coffee pods!
9-11:30 a.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street
RSVP: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy
Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month
Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.
9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)
This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: English Conversation Group
This group is for intermediate to advanced English learners to get together and practice their speaking skills. Every week they focus on a certain topic.
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Senior Valentine’s Party
Come enjoy lunch and entertainment!
12-2 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Cost: $10 per person
Must pre-register: Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop
Need a clothing article fixed?
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation
Other services available upon consultation.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Valentine’s Dance (Ages 10 & under)
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sons, grandsons, nephews, or the special little guy in your life! Enjoy an evening of games, prizes, and refreshments as you dance the night away at the Cormier Youth Center. Space is limited and advanced registration is required for each child that is attending.
Ages 5 & under: 5-6 p.m
Ages 6-10: 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per child
Location: Cormier Youth Center, 44 Whittier Court
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11
ANDOVER: Love the Arts Artisan Market
Looking for a unique, handmade Valentine’s Day gift for your favorite person or yourself?
Local featured artisans include — ceramic, photography, jewelry, pencil art, oils and acrylics. All artisans will sell their own items.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Andover Town House, 20 Main Street
More info: Email: ann.ormond@andoverma.us
HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’
Enjoy a winter walk through the fields and woods at this historic Haverhill farm. This is a short, easy walk, only about 1.5 miles roundtrip. If there’s snow on the ground, bring your snowshoes!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Info: https://ecga.org/Lets-Hike-Haverhill
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Join your neighbors, and future friends in supporting local farmers and producers.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street, entrance B
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org
LAWRENCE: Girls in S.T.E.A.M
Learn how STEM led these amazing Latina women to exciting lives, careers, and adventures. You will also get to assemble your own STEM kit and learn important life skills while your team will compete for exciting prizes.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Registration required: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com
Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
METHUEN: Sensory Playtime (Ages 2-6)
Bring your kids to engage their senses and imaginations at stations that offer various tactile experiences.
10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Herbal Workshop
Join herbalist Liane Moccia to learn how to support your immune system this winter.
12-2 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $32 for Members, $40 for Non-members
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
1-3:45 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Valentine Concert
“Silenced Voices: Love & Remembrance”, a special celebration of music from composers whose voices were silenced during the Holocaust.
4 p.m., First Cavalry Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave
Info: www.MistralMusic.org
LAWRENCE: Musical Bingo Fundraiser
Dinner, Musical Bingo, Silent and Live Auction, 50/50 raffle, Patriots giveaways, and more!
6-10 p.m., Salvatore’s, 354 Merrimack Street
Cost: $75.00 per person
All proceeds go to the New England Patriots Marathon Team Foundation and 26 New England Charities in 2023!
ANDOVER: All Things Glowing Night Hike
Join for a lantern-guided night hike up to Holt Hill with a fire spinning performance!
6:30-8 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road
Cost: Member Adult: $15; Member Child: $6; Non-member Adult: $25; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Family Glendi
Music, Mezethakia, Drinks
7 p.m., Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road
Cost: $30 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under
RSVP with payment: Email: office@andoverorthodox.org
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Chamber Music Society. Free and open to the public.
7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
HAVERHILL: Queen of Hearts Dance 2023
DJ, Food & More!
7-11 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street
Cost: $15
RSVP by February 8 / Venmo @Eugenia-Dimopoulos
Info: 978-609-5576
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening -‘Till’
In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Chamber Music Society, part 2. Free and open to the public.
3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Graves Hall
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Gospel Choir Mini Concert at Protestant Service. Free and open to the public.
6 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays starting Jan 23
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary: ‘Summer of Soul’
Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center
Register: 978-688-9560
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Mondays
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)
Learn how to make Mushroom Pasta.
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425
Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org
ATKINSON: Understanding Bobcats in NH
NH Fish and Wildlife Steward shares information about bobcats in the state.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop
Celebrate your gal pals tonight! Each participant will learn how to create a thoughtful garden-inspired floral arrangement while using a romantic color palette and basic floral design fundamentals.
6-7:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $60 for Members, $75 for Non-members
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Meet the Author
Rev. Ngozi Robinson is an ordained American Baptist minister and impassioned writer, who brings together God, faith, spirituality, and meaning across genres in fiction and non-fiction. Refreshments and freebies will be available, along with autographed copies of all her books and times of conversation with the author.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat & Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Info: www.rollingridge.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading non-fiction. New members are always welcome! February’s Book is “The Ground Breaking: An American City and its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Congressional Breakfast Forum
“A Special report from Washington: The Challenges and Opportunities Facing the United States in 2023”
7:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road
Cost: $30 for Chamber members; $50 for non-members and includes a hot breakfast buffet
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Valentine’s Day
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (ages 2-5)
Get your curious little ones out in nature with this guided play group.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958) starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Anime Club (Ages 13-18)
If you are a fan of anime, or just curious about it, this is the club for you. Come to watch and discuss your favorite anime, draw manga, or just hang out!
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month they will be discussing “The Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
ATKINSON: Foot Clinic
3rd Wednesday of each month
By appointment, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $25 per visit
For appointment: 603-580-6668
DERRY: From the Ground Up – Doing Business in Derry
Don’t miss this meet & greet with key officials to learn about starting or growing your business in Derry.
8-9:30 a.m., Derry Municipal Center, 14 Manning Street, 3rd floor
RSVP to 603-845-5407 or beverlydonovan@derrynh.org
HAVERHILL: “A Victim’s Plea; Meeting Expectations”
A powerful, motivational course delivered by a victim’s husband.
8 a.m. — 5 p.m., Haverhill Police Department, 40 Bailey Boulevard
Cost: $250
Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/a-victims-plea-meeting-expectations-haverhill-ma-tickets-488682411247?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Tech Support
Held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays
Do have challenges and questions about your device; smart phone, Kindle, IPad, laptop or general computer questions?
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Secure your appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting at LOADED Restaurant
All are welcome!
10 a.m., LOADED Restaurant, 120 Washington Street
Info: merrimackvalleychamber.com
METHUEN: Painting
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Curious Kids
Wednesdays
Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
