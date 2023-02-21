WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque

Wednesdays

Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Painting

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Curious Kids

Wednesdays

Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament with OneUp Games

OneUp Games will be on site hosting a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament on Nintendo Switch! Come battle other players and see if you have what it takes to win it all!

11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and

Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: LEGO Block Party (Ages 8-12)

Bring your imagination and use the library’s LEGOs to make fun creations!

1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Aging & Driving

Learn the effects of driving as we age and what warning signs to look out for.

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Movie Screening

Come watch a screening of Jordan Peele’s “NOPE”.

5:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Movie Night

Screening “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

5:30-6:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

PELHAM: Community Forum Event

Come help create Pelham’s Master Plan for the next decade. An online version of the community forum event will be open to the public for one month following the in-person forum. Please visit the project website to participate online!

6-8 p.m., Sherburne Hall in Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Learn more: https://resilience.mysocialpinpoint.com/pelham-master-plan/home

Info: 603-508-3084 / email jbeauregard@pelhamweb.com

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Attention wordsmiths! Join for a fun night of Scrabble. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social

Every 4th Thursday of the month

Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!

9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave

Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

HAMPSTEAD: Toddler Talk and Play (Ages 0-2)

This program provides opportunities for social and play-based learning.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

LAWRENCE: Story Time (Spanish)

Come hear the best-selling book “Hair Love” in Spanish.

10 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3618

Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Ages 6 months and up)

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

METHUEN: Chill Out with a Sundae Friends’ Fundraiser

You can make your own Sundae for just $5! All the money raised goes to the Friends of the Library.

12-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Wire Sculpture Trees (Teens)

Join artist Ryan Kelley to make a one-of-a-kind wire tree sculpture! Participants are asked to bring their own rock to act as a base for the tree.

2-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Television: The Art & Ethics of Manipulation

John Gfroerer explores the power of television as a communication medium and the ethical implications of manipulating the viewer by means of the choices made behind the camera through the final editing process.

6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

6-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Screening: ‘Glory’

“Glory” is the heart-stopping story of the first black regiment to fight for the North in the Civil War, the Massachusetts 54th Regiment.

6:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Register at www.eventbrite.com by searching for #blackhistorymonth2023

DERRY: How Israeli PBS Changed Israeli Public TV

Learn about the history of Israeli public broadcasting and its eventual downfall, rebirth, and effect on other networks.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim, 1 ½ Hood Road, Derry

Cost: No charge, but donations are encouraged.

Info: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Fridays

Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy

Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.

9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAMPSTEAD: Bagels and BINGO

Play BINGO, win a prize, and enjoy delicious bagels, coffee and tea. This fun social event is free and open to the public.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. We also talk about any activities, trips, concerts, etc. that we have taken part in or planning to do. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop

Need a clothing article fixed?

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation

Other services available upon consultation.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Concert of Choral Music. Free and open to the public.

7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)

Saturdays

Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., by appointment, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org (Search Derry Public Library)

HAMPSTEAD: Busy Builders (Ages 3-6)

Come play, build, and create with new items. You’ll find ideas for play available to try with your children, or let them self-direct their explorations.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Join your neighbors, and future friends in supporting local farmers and producers.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street, entrance B

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Donuts with Dad: Snow (Ages 3-8)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Ham & Bean Supper

4-6 p.m., Masonic Building, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children

METHUEN: 141st George Washington Birthday Dinner

Buffet style with roasted turkey breast, baked ham and baked haddock, and many sides.

4-6:30 p.m., First Church Congregational , 26 Pleasant Street

Cost: $22 for adults (at the door); $8 for children 6-12; under age 6 are free

Info/tickets: 978-687-1240 and at the church office

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Academy Concert Bands. Free and open to the public.

3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Sunset Coffee House. Food and entertainment featuring student singer/songwriters. Free and open to the public.

4 p.m., Phillips Academy, Underwood Room

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays starting Jan 23

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Mondays

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

4:45-6 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Book Club Meeting

Currently discussing “Mecca” by Susan Straight.

5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3615 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Movie Night

A screening of “In The Time of the Butterflies”.

6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Story Crime Book Club: “Book Scavenger” (Ages 9-11)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (ages 2-5)

Get your curious little ones out in nature with this guided play group.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“A Place in the Sun” (1951) starring Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor.

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Surviving Book Club (Ages 7-9)

“I Survived the American Revolution, 1776”

4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series

“Top Gun: Maverick”

6-8:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic

1st Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.

Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

DERRY: NH Humanities Program

“Rosie’s Mom: The Forgotten Women of the First World War”

Carrie Brown explores the lives, work, courage, and impact of the generation of women during WWI. Sponsored by Amoskeag Mills Questers.

10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-260-8642

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: First-Time Home Buyers Tutorial

Learn the basics of getting a mortgage, finding a good real estate agent, and avoiding mistakes.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-0640 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

