WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Painting
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Curious Kids
Wednesdays
Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament with OneUp Games
OneUp Games will be on site hosting a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament on Nintendo Switch! Come battle other players and see if you have what it takes to win it all!
11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and
Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: LEGO Block Party (Ages 8-12)
Bring your imagination and use the library’s LEGOs to make fun creations!
1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Aging & Driving
Learn the effects of driving as we age and what warning signs to look out for.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Movie Screening
Come watch a screening of Jordan Peele’s “NOPE”.
5:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Movie Night
Screening “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
5:30-6:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
PELHAM: Community Forum Event
Come help create Pelham’s Master Plan for the next decade. An online version of the community forum event will be open to the public for one month following the in-person forum. Please visit the project website to participate online!
6-8 p.m., Sherburne Hall in Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Learn more: https://resilience.mysocialpinpoint.com/pelham-master-plan/home
Info: 603-508-3084 / email jbeauregard@pelhamweb.com
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Attention wordsmiths! Join for a fun night of Scrabble. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAMPSTEAD: Toddler Talk and Play (Ages 0-2)
This program provides opportunities for social and play-based learning.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
LAWRENCE: Story Time (Spanish)
Come hear the best-selling book “Hair Love” in Spanish.
10 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3618
Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Ages 6 months and up)
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
METHUEN: Chill Out with a Sundae Friends’ Fundraiser
You can make your own Sundae for just $5! All the money raised goes to the Friends of the Library.
12-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Wire Sculpture Trees (Teens)
Join artist Ryan Kelley to make a one-of-a-kind wire tree sculpture! Participants are asked to bring their own rock to act as a base for the tree.
2-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Television: The Art & Ethics of Manipulation
John Gfroerer explores the power of television as a communication medium and the ethical implications of manipulating the viewer by means of the choices made behind the camera through the final editing process.
6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
6-8 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Screening: ‘Glory’
“Glory” is the heart-stopping story of the first black regiment to fight for the North in the Civil War, the Massachusetts 54th Regiment.
6:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Register at www.eventbrite.com by searching for #blackhistorymonth2023
DERRY: How Israeli PBS Changed Israeli Public TV
Learn about the history of Israeli public broadcasting and its eventual downfall, rebirth, and effect on other networks.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim, 1 ½ Hood Road, Derry
Cost: No charge, but donations are encouraged.
Info: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)
Fridays
Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy
Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month
Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.
9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAMPSTEAD: Bagels and BINGO
Play BINGO, win a prize, and enjoy delicious bagels, coffee and tea. This fun social event is free and open to the public.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. We also talk about any activities, trips, concerts, etc. that we have taken part in or planning to do. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop
Need a clothing article fixed?
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation
Other services available upon consultation.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Concert of Choral Music. Free and open to the public.
7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)
Saturdays
Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., by appointment, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org (Search Derry Public Library)
HAMPSTEAD: Busy Builders (Ages 3-6)
Come play, build, and create with new items. You’ll find ideas for play available to try with your children, or let them self-direct their explorations.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Join your neighbors, and future friends in supporting local farmers and producers.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street, entrance B
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad: Snow (Ages 3-8)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Ham & Bean Supper
4-6 p.m., Masonic Building, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children
METHUEN: 141st George Washington Birthday Dinner
Buffet style with roasted turkey breast, baked ham and baked haddock, and many sides.
4-6:30 p.m., First Church Congregational , 26 Pleasant Street
Cost: $22 for adults (at the door); $8 for children 6-12; under age 6 are free
Info/tickets: 978-687-1240 and at the church office
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Academy Concert Bands. Free and open to the public.
3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Sunset Coffee House. Food and entertainment featuring student singer/songwriters. Free and open to the public.
4 p.m., Phillips Academy, Underwood Room
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays starting Jan 23
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Mondays
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
4:45-6 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Book Club Meeting
Currently discussing “Mecca” by Susan Straight.
5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3615 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Movie Night
A screening of “In The Time of the Butterflies”.
6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Story Crime Book Club: “Book Scavenger” (Ages 9-11)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (ages 2-5)
Get your curious little ones out in nature with this guided play group.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“A Place in the Sun” (1951) starring Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Surviving Book Club (Ages 7-9)
“I Survived the American Revolution, 1776”
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series
“Top Gun: Maverick”
6-8:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
1st Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.
Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
DERRY: NH Humanities Program
“Rosie’s Mom: The Forgotten Women of the First World War”
Carrie Brown explores the lives, work, courage, and impact of the generation of women during WWI. Sponsored by Amoskeag Mills Questers.
10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-260-8642
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: First-Time Home Buyers Tutorial
Learn the basics of getting a mortgage, finding a good real estate agent, and avoiding mistakes.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-0640 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
