SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
ANDOVER: Piano Concert
Enjoy an afternoon of piano music performed by students of the Merrimack Valley Teachers Association.
2-3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Movie: The Woman King
A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Woodwind Quintet featuring adjunct instructors Lisa Hennessy, flute, Charlyn Bethell, oboe, Margo McGowan, clarinet, Gregory Newton, bassoon, and guest Michael Bellofatto, horn. Free and open to the public.
3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
MONDAY, JANUARY 23
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (ages 0-5)
Mondays
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Registration not required.
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Pokemon Club
Thursdays
5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
This free clinic will have different vaccines and doses available, no matter if this is your first shot or your booster. You just need to be at least 6 months old to get the vaccine. No appointment or health insurance information required; walk-ins are welcome.
2-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Clay Sculpture (Ages 7-10)
4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $90
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing + Collage (Ages 4-9)
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $90
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Traditional Anime + Manga Art (Ages 7-10)
4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Using Digital Tools to Show Perspective (Ages 10-15)
4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $90
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Young Entrepreneurs: Procreate, Stickers + Etsy (Ages 13+)
4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13
6:30-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $90
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Irish Coffee Murder (Virtual or in-person on screen)
Author panel discussion with Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, and Barbara Ross
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)
Are you an adult with a passion for YA and YA-ish books? Would you like to discuss these books with like-minded people? Then come to Overbooked!
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum
Speakers include Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon. A hot breakfast buffet will be served.
7:15-9:15 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road
Cost: $35 for chamber members, $60 for non-members
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee
Screening “East of Eden” (1955) starring James Dean, Julie Harris, and Raymond Massey.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
LAWRENCE: Fused Glass Pendant (ages 13+)
4 sessions, Tuesdays, January 24 – February 14
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $150
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
ANDOVER: Trip to Tara Chocolate Factory for Andover Residents
Come learn how chocolate goes from the tree to the shops. Lunch (on your own) at Polcari’s in Woburn.
Time TBA, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $15 includes transportation and factory visit
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Meets Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Student Recital. Free and open to the public.
1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Decluttering and Downsizing (Virtual)
It’s a new year and everyone wants to declutter. But where do you start? NH AARP presents an easy and accessible program that gives you all the tips you need to successfully downsize!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: James Herriot: Life of the World’s Most Famous Veterinarian (Virtual)
Join Anglophile Claire Evans as she recounts the life and times of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in the Yorkshire Dales.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Join to knit for charity!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Duplo Budding Builders (Ages 0-5)
Following a theme, participants will create using larger Duplo blocks.
10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been
exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Salad & Soup & Team Trivia
Bread bowl soup and salad as you play a rousing game of Team Trivia. Choice of clam chowder or broccoli cheddar soup; specify at registration.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LONDONDERRY: Building Buddies (Ages 6+)
There will be a fun theme and time to create using the library’s Legos.
4:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: (Not So) Elementary, My Dear Watson
The popularity of Sherlock Holmes — NH Humanities
6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Making Vinegar
Come learn what vinegar is and the chemistry behind the process including how to turn anything into vinegar, even bananas!
6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: ‘This Land of Snow’
Join Anders Morley for a talk on his book “This Land of Snow: A Journey Across the North in Winter”.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
NORTH ANDOVER: Cooking Demonstration (Virtual)
Join Sandhya from Sandhya’s Kitchen, as she demonstrates how to make healthy, delicious and authentic Indian cuisine. Learn about the spices and cooking techniques passed down from many generations. Sandhya will be making Saag Paneer and Quick onion and Raisin Pilaf.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
