SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18
METHUEN: Advent IV
Annual All Church Christmas Pageant, followed by Hymn Study
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Family Movie
Showing “Frozen” (Rated PG)
2-3:45 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: Holiday Pops 2022
There’s something for everyone, from Christmas carol sing-alongs, to classical and popular holiday favorites, to a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole!
2 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Cost: $5-$30
Tickets/info: https://nhpo.booktix.com/seating.php
LAWRENCE/BOSTON: Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
Come watch the game with Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce!
3 p.m., TD Garden in Boston
Cost: $59.00/Balcony section 308
To register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
LAWRENCE: Grand Menorah Lighting
The first night of Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.
3 p.m., Lawrence General Hospital, main lobby, 1 General Street
Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
The December selection is “The Mercies” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Muffin Drive
Please bake muffins and bring them to the bar. All muffins will be directly donated to the Lawrence Soup Kitchen to be served immediately. They do not have to be individually wrapped.
12-10 p.m., Muffin Madness, 233 Lawrence Street
Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/muffin-madness/200023626218220
METHUEN: Grand Menorah Lighting
The second night of Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.
12:30 p.m., Methuen Holy Family Hospital, lobby, 70 East Street
Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
All are welcome to this support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Ages 6 months+)
First, second doses and new boosters are available.
2-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Grand Menorah Lighting
The third night of Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.
5:30 p.m., at the Common
Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com
HAVERHILL: On Screen
Come watch “Gremlins” (1984) starring Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates.
6-7:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions (Virtual or In-person)
Author Brian Earl will deliver a presentation based on his new book, “Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions (Virtual)
Author Brian Earl will deliver a presentation based on his new book, Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions, in this Zoom webinar.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Jack Holmes will present on Antarctica.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Free Mobil Food Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month
Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: What You Didn’t Know About Christmas
Many of our Christmas traditions have interesting origins. This presentation looks at all kinds of Christmas facts, some humorous, some historical, and some just plain fun.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club
Meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month
This month’s book is “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn.
3:15-4:15 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Santa Storytime
Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group
6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
ATKINSON: Evening Book Club
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month
Currently discussing “Christmas Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Grand Menorah Lighting
Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.
6 p.m., Washington Square
Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com
BOXFORD: Grand Menorah Lighting
Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.
6:30 p.m., Boxford Police Department, 285 Ipswich Road
Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month
6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
Give the Gift of Life!
1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
Currently discussing “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy.
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18+, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Winter Solstice Celebration
Crafts, light refreshments, and winter walk to celebrate the shortest day of the year!
4-5:30 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Cost: $10 per family
Info: www.eventbrite.com
AMESBURY: Grand Menorah Lighting
Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.
5:30 p.m., Amesbury Public Library, gazebo
Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com
ANDOVER: Santa Storytime
Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group
6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
Tonight’s feature film will be “The Polar Express”.
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Join for a discussion of this month’s book, “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” by Agatha Christmas.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Special Storytime: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Have your children wear their pajamas to this popular event, where they’ll make a craft, listen to a story, and meet our special Christmas guest!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23
METHUEN: Holiday Books & Bubbles (Ages infant-2)
No registration is required, and older brothers and sisters are welcome to attend.
9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
Fridays
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament (Ages 13-18)
Are you good at Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Do you want to test your skills against other players?
1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: A Look Inside ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (Virtual)
This presentation will examine the fascinating story of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” looking at the challenges of how it was made, its surprisingly dark portrait of small-town life, and how it became the ultimate portrayal of holiday goodwill and cheer.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
METHUEN: Carol Sing & Christmas Service
5 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25
CHRISTMAS
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matiness
Come watch “A Christmas Story” (1983) starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars
Make a calendar for 2023!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
METHUEN: Story Crime: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit (Ages 9-11)
A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults
Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month
Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.
7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street
Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)
Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
