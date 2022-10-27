FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Genealogy Lock In

Register for an evening of after-hours genealogy research with exclusive access to databases, computers, the digitization station, microfilm and the Andover Room materials.

5-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

HAVERHILL: Monster Bash Dance

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Cost: $10

Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org

ATKINSON: Halloween Haunt

6:30-9 p.m., at the beginning of Windmill Lane

Cost: $5 donation per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

www.GroveWoodHaunts.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

HAVERHILL: Big Dog Show

The show will feature 20, 8’ tall corten steel dogs arranged throughout an open space that allow visitors to engage with and admire. Other highlights include a Halloween dog costume pageant, hot dog eating contest, food trucks, a chance to vote on the best dressed American Dog, and more!

Bradford Common, 10 Church Street

The show is also open for public viewing on October 30.

More info: www.whittierbirthplace.org/big-dog-show

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

KINGSTON: Swap Native Seeds

Drop by and choose next year’s seed for you or your group’s pollinator garden. All seed has been collected this fall and is free.

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-5290 / email: evynathan@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Drug Take Back Event

Bring your unused medications for safe disposal.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon Street

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Prescription Drug Take Back Event

23rd National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street and 10 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Edgewood Retirement Community, 575 Osgood Street

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Fall Festival

Face painting, candies, and story time with special guest, Library Director Janelle Abrue!

1-4 p.m., Children’s Room, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Somebody Cares Fundraiser

Enjoy upscale appetizers, desserts and the espresso bar! Raffle tickets will be available for sale for several amazing gift baskets! Kids in costume are encouraged.

2-4 p.m., 358 Washington Street

Cost: $25 for adults; kids 11 and under are free

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org/events/annual-fall-fundraiser

NEWBURYPORT: Members’ Fall Juried Exhibition

The awards reception is free and open to the public, and is a great opportunity to meet the artists selected to participate in this impressive exhibition. Light refreshments will be served.

5-7 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / naa@newburyportart.org

ATKINSON: Halloween Haunt

6:30-9 p.m., at the beginning of Windmill Lane

Cost: $5 donation per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

www.GroveWoodHaunts.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you