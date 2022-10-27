FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Genealogy Lock In
Register for an evening of after-hours genealogy research with exclusive access to databases, computers, the digitization station, microfilm and the Andover Room materials.
5-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
HAVERHILL: Monster Bash Dance
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Cost: $10
Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org
ATKINSON: Halloween Haunt
6:30-9 p.m., at the beginning of Windmill Lane
Cost: $5 donation per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
HAVERHILL: Big Dog Show
The show will feature 20, 8’ tall corten steel dogs arranged throughout an open space that allow visitors to engage with and admire. Other highlights include a Halloween dog costume pageant, hot dog eating contest, food trucks, a chance to vote on the best dressed American Dog, and more!
Bradford Common, 10 Church Street
The show is also open for public viewing on October 30.
More info: www.whittierbirthplace.org/big-dog-show
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
KINGSTON: Swap Native Seeds
Drop by and choose next year’s seed for you or your group’s pollinator garden. All seed has been collected this fall and is free.
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-5290 / email: evynathan@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Drug Take Back Event
Bring your unused medications for safe disposal.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon Street
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Prescription Drug Take Back Event
23rd National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street and 10 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Edgewood Retirement Community, 575 Osgood Street
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Fall Festival
Face painting, candies, and story time with special guest, Library Director Janelle Abrue!
1-4 p.m., Children’s Room, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Somebody Cares Fundraiser
Enjoy upscale appetizers, desserts and the espresso bar! Raffle tickets will be available for sale for several amazing gift baskets! Kids in costume are encouraged.
2-4 p.m., 358 Washington Street
Cost: $25 for adults; kids 11 and under are free
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org/events/annual-fall-fundraiser
NEWBURYPORT: Members’ Fall Juried Exhibition
The awards reception is free and open to the public, and is a great opportunity to meet the artists selected to participate in this impressive exhibition. Light refreshments will be served.
5-7 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / naa@newburyportart.org
ATKINSON: Halloween Haunt
6:30-9 p.m., at the beginning of Windmill Lane
Cost: $5 donation per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
