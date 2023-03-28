WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
SALEM: Judging Youth of the Year – SHS
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive
Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ANDOVER: Lenten Service & 75th Meeting of Communities Together
Join in person for Wednesday Lenten Services – a time of spiritual reflection and renewal brought to you by Communities Together, Inc. Plan on joining for the luncheon which follows the 75th annual Meeting of Communities Together, Inc.
12 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 25 Central Street
Info: www.communitiestogetherinc.org
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Celtic Songs & Stories with Jeff Snow
Close out March with a concert celebrating Celtic culture! Musician Jeff Snow brings Celtic songs, stories, and of course, instruments, to Derry for a wonderful night of music and history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Paying for College Without Going Broke (Virtual)
Parents and students will learn strategies for lowering their EFC (Expected Family Contribution), the new FAFSA rules, and tips for optimizing college admissions and scholarships.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Wednesdays
Come practice your English with us!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
KINGSTON: Kingston Lake Association Meeting
Agenda includes a timeline of activities for 2023, the watershed grant through Camp Lincoln, the Lake Host Grant, the Scott Weinhold Memorial Life Jacket Loaner Station, and the 2023 budget.
7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: Muriel Ingalls, 603-642-3156 / www.kingstonlakesnh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
SALEM: Youth of the Year Dinner
Details: TBA
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive
Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been
exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Women’s Works
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.
11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: www.southchurch.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAMPSTEAD: Community Turkey Dinner To Go
Menu will consist of homemade turkey pot pie, our own mashed sweet potatoes, biscuit, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and peach pie for dessert.
4:30-6 p.m., St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave
Cost: By donation
Please place your order by end of the day Mon., March 27 by providing last name and number of meals needed. Orders can be texted to 603-339-3731 or by calling the Parish office at 603-329-5886.
ANDOVER: Pokemon Club (Age 5+)
Thursdays
Meet up in the Children’s Room and talk all things Pokemon!
5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: White Ribbon Event
Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center welcomes you to gather together and pledge your support to end gender-based violence. The event will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a buffet, a live and silent auction, and the opportunity to pledge your support to the White Ribbon Campaign alongside other members of your community
6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $100
Register/Info: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
ATKINSON: Author Presentation
Join us as Mindi Messmer discusses her book “Female Disruptors: Stories of Mighty Female Scientists”.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Valley Patriot 19th Anniversary Charity Bash
Each year The Valley Patriot holds their Anniversary BASH, Scholarship and Award Night to give back to the community.
7-11 p.m., Firefighters Relief IN, 1 Market Square
Cost: $45 in advance, $50 at the door
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/valley-patriot-19th-anniversary-charity-bash-tickets-500187954637
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
SANDOWN: Clothing Drive
Accepting gently used clothing, towels, blankets, purses, shows, and books for Savers.
8-10 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive
Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com
KINGSTON: Rabies Clinic
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kingston Fire Station, 148 Main Street
Info: 603-642-3626
WINDHAM: Easter Egg Hunt (Up to age 9)
Don’t forget a basket for your eggs and a camera for pics with the Easter Bunny!
Ages 0-2 at 9 a.m.; Ages 3-5 at 9:45 a.m.; Ages 6-9 at 10:15 a.m.
Location: Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair
Haverhill families have an opportunity to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: kmancini@communityactioninc.org
ANDOVER: Food Drive
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Stop & Shop, 209 North Main Street
Info: https://unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/covid-19-family-fund
Questions? Bobby Brown: 978-430-8988
PLAISTOW: Craft Fair
Sponsored by Timberlane Regional High School Freshman Student Council
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., a Timberlane Regional High School, 36 Greenough Road
Table rentals are $25
Info: 603-382-6541 ext. 3847 / email Alexandra.Roschewski@Timberlane.net
SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic
All cats and dogs welcome. Dogs must be leashed. Cats must be in a crate.
10 a.m. 12 p.m., Fire Station, 314 Main Street
Cost: $10
Info: www.sandown.us
METHUEN: Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 16+)
Compete in a Mario Kart 8 tournament amongst your peers. Controllers will be available to use, but players are welcome to bring in their own.
1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Boston Bruins Alumni vs. Haverhill Police Hockey Game
This fundraiser will benefit the death/disability fund. They are also including a food drive, bring your canned goods to the game to benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.
2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, 137 Monument Street
Cost: $20 adults, $15 for children under age 12
Tickets are available in the PD lobby or 978-722-1567 or email hpra@haverhillpolice.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club (Ages 8+)
Come and play with your friends and new opponents!
2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Seed Swap
Pick up seeds specifically chosen for our region, get tips from other North Andover gardeners, and learn about the whole process (from seed to harvest) from a professional gardener.
2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LOWELL: ‘Fire and Fiber’ Art Reception
Don’t miss this show of color, texture, and form in contemporary weaving and ceramics by Tarja Cockell and Carol Rissman.
3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Avenue
Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com
ANDOVER: Free Concert
A performance of Bach’s St Matthew’s Passion featuring musicians Fernando Castro, Yerim Krueger, and Diane Lim.
7 p.m., Free Christian Church, 31 Elm Street
Info: Email: info@freechristian.org
HAVERHILL: Concert for a Cause
Performance by Liam & The Uptics. Admission: donations of monetary gifts, clean or new clothing, new twin bed size pillows/bedding, sanitary items, books, readers, or non-perishables.
7 p.m., Bradford Brew House, 75 South Main Street
Proceeds to benefit and assist Merrimack Valley Homeless.
Info: Ruth’s House / 978-521-5575
HAVERHILL: Trivia Night
The Haverhill High School Rowing Parents Association is hosting a trivia night! There will be a cash bar and light snacks on each table. Teams are welcome to bring table appetizers and treats!
7:30 p.m., Haverhill Elks, 24 Summer Street
Cost: Venmo $25 per ticket to: @HHSRowing / Tickets will be $30 at the door.
All proceeds will benefit the HHS Crew Team.
NORTH ANDOVER: Amy Speace in Concert
Nashville-based Amy Speace is one of contemporary folk and Americana’s leading voices of the new generation.
8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road
Cost: $26
Info/tickets: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
ATKINSON: Pancake Breakfast
Come enjoy pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee served by Timberlane Football and Atkinson Lions Club.
8-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children under age 10
ANDOVER: Sarah Strong Annual Birthday Walk
Join us as we walk (in-person or virtually) to celebrate the birthday of an amazing friend, sister, and daughter. Participants can come by the Duval’s and pick up a navy blue Sarah Strong shirt (while supplies last), a special birthday goodie bag, get more entries to win the basket raffle and enjoy some delicious, yummy treats!
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Doherty Middle School, 50 Bartlett Street
Cost: $25-$75 / All proceeds go to the Sarah Duval Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Info/register: www.sarahduval.org
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
SANDOWN: Rabies/Microchip Clinic
All dogs and cats welcome.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Doberman Rescue Unlimited, 52 Tenney Road
Cost: $20 Rabies vaccination / $30 Microchip
Info: 603-887-1200
HAVERHILL: Intro to Beekeeping
Topics will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter will also be included.
12 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: Free; donations gratefully accepted
Info: www.tattersallfarm.com
MONDAY, APRIL 3
PLAISTOW: Spice Club
Each month will highlight a different spice along with two recipes for you to try.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit
A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and finger play. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Art Expression (Ages 2.5+)
Children will explore their emotions through music, movement, and art.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Questions? Email: Katrina Mancini / kmancini@communityactioninc.org
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
ATKINSON: Terrific Turtles of NH
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Evening with the Author (In-person and Virtual)
Author Jane Healey will discuss her book “Good Night From Paris”.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Andover Housing Solutions Panel (Virtual)
Community Forum exploring housing solutions in Andover.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The College Application
Learn about the college application process with school counselor Jennifer Hagopian.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Medicare Questions Coffee Hour
Bring your questions to Taylor Roy from Senior Whole Health by Molina.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: How to Manage Arthritis
Come learn about what arthritis really means and what you can do to improve it, decrease your pain, and improve your overall mobility.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Egg Decorating (Grades 6-12)
Decorate (fake) eggs with sharpies!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Book Chat (Grades 4-7)
Currently discussing the book “Witches of Brooklyn — What the Hex?!” by Sophie Escabasse.
4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: DNA Basics: Getting Started with Genetic Genealogy (Virtual)
Are you interested in getting your DNA tested but don’t know where to start? Have you had your DNA tested and are not sure what to make of all the information? Do you have a family mystery that you think might be solved by testing your DNA?
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140/ www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
METHUEN: Special Storytime
Come meet a member of the Fire Department, enjoy some read-alouds, and listen to a show-and-tell about some firefighting equipment!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Jumpstart Your Family History Research
Join Bruce Earnly for a beginner genealogy class.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
METHUEN: Citizens Police Academy
12 weeks, Wednesdays, April 5 — June 21
Topics will include patrol, detectives, SWAT, communications, firearms, CPR, and more.
Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire Street
Free; space is limited — must register.
Application: www.cityofmethuen.net
Questions? Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 / Email kdzioba@ci.methuen.ma.us
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
ANDOVER: Matter of Balance
8-weeks: Wednesdays, April 5 through May 24
Designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels.
9:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Free to Andover residents; $25 for non-residents
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND — Watercolor Classes
Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26
All levels are welcome. Classes will include exploring creativity through watercolors and practicing different techniques through depth and shadows.
10-11:30 a.m., Groveland Public Safety Meeting Room, Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Cost: $40 for the four-week session (Venmo to Margaret-Poppe-1)
Questions? 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Questions? Email: circulation@haverhillpl.org
Info: 978-373-1586, ext.603 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 Months)
Storytime will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Downsizing & Decluttering
Spring is the perfect time to learn about options for downsizing and decluttering your home.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Sculpture Night (Ages 4-8)
Come enjoy a reading of “Marcel’s Masterpiece” by Jeff Mack then create your own sculptures using loose parts.
4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: English Conversation Group
This group is for intermediate to advanced English language learners. We will discuss different topics together to practice our conversation skills.
6-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
Currently discussing “Simply Julia” by Julia Turshen. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ATKINSON: Eleanor Roosevelt: Becoming Who She Was (Virtual)
This program explores the many hardships and challenges that shaped a shy and insecure little girl into one of the most admired women in the world.
6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Art Exhibit
Highlighting the work of Lawrence-based Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts.
6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste (Virtual)
Do you know that American’s throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year?
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Storytime include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)
Stories, songs and socializing! This week: Bumblebee, Bumblebee, What Do You See?
10:45-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Email: Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Immigrants, Refugees, US Law & Human Rights
This presentation will cover the US immigration system, refugees and asylum seekers, and other important aspects of human rights.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
HAMPSTEAD: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will also be craft tables where the children can make Easter decorations and a raffle table with chances to win lovely themed baskets. Face painting and games will add to the fun!
7:30-11 a.m., Central School, Emerson Avenue
ANDOVER: Kids & Family Animal Rights Day
Police Dog Demo, clicker training with Blue Dog, Protective Dog Training with K-9 Top Performance, animals from Curious Creatures, fire truck and rescue equipment, face painting, vendor tables, a visit from Lucky the Law Dog, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and take-home Easter treats.
9:30 a.m., Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal Street
Info: www.mslaw.edu
ANDOVER: Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 10 & under)
Hop on over to the Town Common, and enjoy a morning full of music, games, arts & crafts, and face painting. Don’t forget to bring your smiles for photos with the Easter Bunny, and make sure to brush up on your detective skills so you can find the hidden Easter eggs during the egg hunt!
10-11 a.m., Town Common, corner of Chestnut and Bartlett
Cost: $10 per child
Pre-registration required: www.andoverrec.com/events/egghunt
DERRY: Derry Author Fest
Are you interested in getting your work published? Hit up the Publishing This Way or That Way panel. Are you considering writing a Ted Talk, spinning a story for The Moth, or want to be better at public speaking? Don’t miss our Stories Out Loud panel. Do you want to dig into the craft of writing? Join the featured speakers who will discuss everything from genre blending, to identity, to writing in verse.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Questions? Email: Erin Robinson, erinr@derrypl.org
Must register: www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
Come watch a “A Man Called Otto”, rated PG-13.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Egg Hunt
Atkinson children up to age 10 are invited to an Egg Hunt!
11 a.m., Woodlock Park, 80 Woodlock Park Lane (Inclement weather location: Atkinson Community Center)
Info: https://www.facebook.com/atkinsonrecreation / www.town-atkinsonnh.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, APRIL 10
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To join, contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)
Learn how to make Broccoli Cheddar Soup.
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425
Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org
METHUEN: Online Safety
Learn how to protect yourself while accessing the internet on your devices, as well as details about phishing, general protection from scams, and identity theft.
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: Film Program: A Tribute to Roger Ebert (Virtual)
Arguably the most famous film critic in America, Ebert helped make film criticism and analysis accessible to the masses. We’ll talk about his favorite movies, his advocacy for independent creators, and some of his most epic reviews.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Gardening Talk
Linda Zukas from Nunan Florist & Greenhouses in Georgetown will discuss what you can plant for early spring color in your containers and yard, and much more!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: The ABSs of Immigration: An Introductory Series (Virtual)
An overview of common immigration statuses, the privileges and restrictions associated with each, and common pathways to obtain legal immigration status — including through family and humanitarian protections.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
ANDOVER: Car Fit Appointments
adjustments for a more comfortable and safe vehicle.
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Book your free appointment: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Screening “Lady in a Cage”(1964) starring Olivia de Havilland.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Narcan Training
Eammon’s Heart will host training for local citizens on administering Narcan to someone who is experiencing an overdose. Take home Narcan provided.
12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street
Must RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/narcan-training-the-life-you-save-may-be-a-loved-one-tickets-576596444487
Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org
ANDOVER: History & Technology of Lighthouses
Lighthouses have fascinated people for hundreds of years. Joe Ponti will relate through his own personal experiences a fascinating story about them.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat
Currently discussing the book “The Last Firehawk: The Ember Stone” by Katrina Charman.
4-5 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
ANDOVER: 6 Tips for Better Smartphone Photos
Linda Holt will share tips and tricks on how to improve your photography skills with your smartphone.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Going Vegan or Vegetarian: Diet Choices to Help the Planet
Esteemed nutritionist Nancy Clark will discuss the benefits of reducing meat in the everyday diet and the importance of being an informed vegan or vegetarian to be active and healthy.
7-8:30 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids
Join Dan Szczesney as he walks you through his hiking adventures. “The Adventures of Buffalo and Tough Cookie” is a memoir/trail book of Dan’s one year bonding journey with his foster daughter, Janelle, when she was 9 years old.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)
Storytime for toddlers will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Information Day for Veterans
Bring your DD Form 214 discharge document and come speak with experts on VA Eligibility, Benefits, PACT Act, and more.
12-3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Stree
Must register: 603-362-1098 / commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mike Bichrest –VA Outreach Coordinator, 603-203-8391 / Michael.Bichrest@va.gov
ANDOVER: Vinegar Class
Learn how to turn anything into vinegar, even bananas! Includes demo and tasting.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Everyone gets a $1 scratch ticket and the chance to win prizes including a grand prize of a 50” TV, followed by Musical Bingo at the Draft House.
5 p.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street
Cost: $20 per person
Space is limited! Must register: 603-531-3337 / Email: kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Open Meeting on Pollinators
Pollinator Pathways NH will present a host of options to attract and keep pollinators.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Free and open to the public.
DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Virtual)
Different stages of your child’s life bring on a variety of ways children deal with fears, anger, sadness, anxiety, and disappointment. This workshop will discuss strategies to help you and your child handle these strong feelings.
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Movie Screening
Come and watch “The Menu”, the surprise satirical hit of 2022!
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
Bring the family for a screening of “Spies in Disguise”.
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Going Zero Waste as a Family (Virtual)
Learn how to manage eco-anxiety and lessen your impact on the planet with easy-to-implement sustainable living tips for busy families. All ages are welcome!
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
KINGSTON: Senior Luncheon (Kingston Seniors Only)
Your meal includes your choice of grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger and is served with fries and a soft drink.
12 p.m., Carriage Towne Bar and Grill, 53 Church Street
Cost: $5
Must register: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (Age 18+)
Open to any adult who is interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors.
3-5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Vintage A Cappella Night
Don’t miss Peking & the Mystics!
6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: AP Test Strategy Session (Virtual)
AP students who have succeeded all year long in their classes still need to prepare for the actual exam. In this presentation, students will learn about the strategies for AP Exams that can earn scores that equate to college credit.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Courageous Conversations: Immigrant Panel Discussion (Virtual)
Explore current immigrant experiences, discussing barriers, struggles, joys, and successes.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Comic Chat (Virtual)
Don’t miss this talk with cartoonist Harry Bliss about his career, humor, comics and his recent collaboration with Steve Martin.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Movie Screening
Just in time for the opening of baseball season — come watch “Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story”, narrated by Dustin Hoffman.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Cost: No charge; donations are encouraged
Info: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
HAVERHILL: April Book Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The Language of Bodies” by Suzanne DeWitt Hall. The discussion will be facilitated by the author.
7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Thanks to a grant by the Cummings Foundation, the book is free with registration. You may register at www.haverhillpl.org or by emailing info@buttonwoods.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month
Public speaking group to help improve your speaking skills.
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: Email erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Sculptor Dale Rogers
Dale will be sharing a slide show while he talks about his pieces. His metal dog sculptor is his most recognizable -as they are everywhere!
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
WINDHAM: Tail Waggin’ Trivia
Tickets include buffet dinner and one drink ticket. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. There will also be raffles, a door prize, and a 50/50. Participants can play as individuals or as part of a team of up to six players. Individual registrants will be paired up.
6-8:30 p.m., Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Cost: $50 per person / benefits Salem Animal Rescue League
Info/tickets: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
PLAISTOW: ‘Run of the Savages’ 5k
Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 10 a.m.
Location: Pollard School, Main Street
Cost: $22 per individual, $17 per family member when registering at least 3 family members (minimum family cost: $51). Note: Registration costs increase on April 6th following the deadline for advanced registration.
Register: https://running4free.com/RaceDetails.aspx?src=hm&raceid=220
NORTH ANDOVER: Household Hazardous Waste Day
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Hazardous Waste: TBI, 210 Holt Road
Oil Collection: DPW, 384 Osgood Street
ANDOVER: Mistral Presents ‘Tales From Around the World’
Mistral presents virtuosic and communicative international artists in far-ranging, thematic programs, from little-known gems to timeless masterpieces, with an irresistible combination of high jinks and serious music-making.
4-6 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Tickets: $35
978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org
HAVERHILL: Art Opening Reception: ‘Consciousness Revealed’, Artwork by Marc Mannheimer
The artist will be in attendance, and celebratory refreshments will be served.
5-8 p.m., 43 Washington Street
Info: bwww.sjartconsulting.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series: The Surreal World of Rene Magritte (Virtual)
This program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian Surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding. Discover the ways his work relates to contemporaries like Salvador Dali and learn how art historians interpret his mysterious paintings.
3-4:15 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
MONDAY, APRIL 17
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
GROVELAND: Vacation Week Yoga (Gr. K-2)
Come calm and refresh your body and soul.
10-10:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every 3rd Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
ATKINSON: Spring Tai Chi for Beginners
10-weeks, Mondays, April 18 through June 20
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $70 residents/$90 non-residents
ANDOVER: Forensic Science Roadshow
Venture into the world of CSI with this interactive program that introduces you to the fascinating subject of forensic science.
1:30-3:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club (Adults)
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
PLAISTOW: Comics in World History and Cultures
This whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history will focus on what these vibrant narratives tell (and show) us about the people and periods that created them.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)
Would you believe it’s National Animal Cracker Day today? (Who makes up these holidays, anyway?) So we’ll read some animal stories and make a craft using animal crackers!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (Ages 18-36 Months)
Includes songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Vacation Week: Graphic Novel Chips & Chat (Gr. 5-9)
Good food, good company, and good reads!
1:30-2:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org.
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Spring Bingo
Come play bingo and win some candy! For families and children up to age 14.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: College Financial Aid
Come learn tips and tricks for college financial aid from advisor Jim Femia.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Cribbage Club
Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends! This is a new club for teens and adults that will meet the third Wednesday of the month. Beginners are welcome.
7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
METHUEN: Babysitter Safety Training (Gr 6-8)
Students in this program will learn about infant and child care, child development, basic first aid, choking and injury prevention, and more.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Cost: $40 per person
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: April Birthday Social
Come enjoy roast turkey with gravy. Music provided by Jon Mansfield.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Make Your Own Composter (Ages 3+)
In honor of Earth Day, come learn about composting and create your own composter for home and garden.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways New Hampshire
3rd Thursday of each month
Come find out what new ideas they are working on!
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night
Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more!
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Author Event
Welcome author Jane Healey to discuss her latest novel, “Good Night from Paris”.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Yom HaSho’ah Service (Virtual and In-person)
An annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs, and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association.
7 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street
Register for link: www.TempleEmanu-El.org
KINGSTON: Meat Raffle
join the fun, win high-quality meat prizes and help the community at the same time! Proceeds to benefit the High Pointe House in Haverhill.
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
HAVERHILL: Guided Stargazing Event
Mike McDougal, a local amateur astronomer and member of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, will have telescopes set up to look through and will share views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters, and planets.
8-10 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Inclement weather date: April 28 (facebook.com/TattersallFarm)
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Fishing Derby (Ages 1-15)
The pond will be stocked with 500 fish. Prizes awarded. Each child receives a small gift.
7 a.m. — 12 p.m., Shop Pond, 166 Main Street
No entry fee required
Register: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad (Ages 3-8)
Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Pollinator Power Hour
This Earth Day, hear from experienced local gardeners about the Andover Pollinator Pathway and how to promote native plantings and healthy habitats for pollinators throughout our community.
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Pokemon Club
Bring your cards and come to trade, see what others have, and play Pokemon!
2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NEWBURYPORT: Opening Reception: PRESS ON
An innovative and unique exhibition, artist Brooke Lambert shows her original collagraph prints alongside the low-relief sculptural collagraph plates she used to make them
5-8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square
Info: www.brookelambertartist.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
ANDOVER: 10th annual Spring Has Sprung Brunch
Enjoy brunch and view the art of flower design by Steve Janavicus of Flowers by Steve. Raffles, floral designs and fresh flowers for purchase. All proceeds to support Tufts Medicine Care at Home.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $75
Info/tickets: 978-552-4188 / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Spring Dance
Dance lessons from 6-7 p.m. Music by D.B.’s Orchestra from 7-10 p.m.
6-10 p.m., Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Tickets: $15 per person in advance/$20 at the door
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
MONDAY, APRIL 24
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 Months)
A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)
Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Sign them up for this new book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Evening with an Author (In person and Virtual)
Best-selling mystery author Ellery Adams will discuss “Paper Cuts”, book 6 in her “Secret, Book, and Scone Society” mystery series.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Rights and Benefits for Immigrants (Virtual)
Rights and Benefits for Immigrants, will cover the basic rights of all individuals — regardless of immigration status. Attendees will receive a broad overview of immigrant eligibility for health and safety net programs. This training also discusses best practices for interactions with law enforcement and preparation for worst-case scenarios.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy breakfast and a presentation by Anders Morley, author of “This Land of Snow, a Journey Across the North in Winter”.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6 per person
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “Strait-Jacket” (1964) starring Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Young Author & Illustrator Club (Gr. 2-4)
Start with a video interview with the author/illustrator, followed by discussion, and then an Author-Illustrator Challenge when you’ll create your own literary work to take home and share with others!
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)
Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
HAVERHILL: Early Education and Life Pathways
A discussion of how early education and prevention are connected and can lead to positive life choices.
12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot Street
Cost: Free
RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/early-education-and-life-pathways-tickets-573322522097
Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-62
GROVELAND: Perler Bead Afternoon (Ages 6-10)
Do you enjoy creating with Perler Beads? If you do, join us for Perler Afternoon. We’ll jump right in and spend the hour creating.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
7 p.m., via Zoom
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
LOWELL: The Town and The City Festival
A two-day music and arts festival held in various event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown
Info/Tickets: www.thetownandthecityfestival.com
ANDOVER: Refuse to be a Victim Class
Come get the tools you need to develop your own personal safety strategy.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group.
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Syrian Refugee Crisis
Come to hear and see on-site accounts of the Syrian Refugee Crisis of 2016.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Intro to Pickleball (Adults)
Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis! At this workshop, players will be taught the rules of the sport as well as some common skills and techniques needed to play the game.
6-8 p.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts
Cost: $20 per person
Info: www.andoverrec.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
LOWELL: The Town and The City Festival
A music and arts festival held in various event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown
Info/Tickets: www.thetownandthecityfestival.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Children’s Fishing Derby
The event is open to all children, aged 15 and younger. We
will provide refreshments and, if needed, fishing equipment and guidance. Trophies will be awarded for the 3 largest fish and the smallest fish.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Registration starts at 6 a.m. and the event ends at 12 p.m.
Sudden Pond in Harold Parker State Forest, Middleton Road
Info: Email: community@andoversportsmensclub.org
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’
Enjoy a light, family-friendly short hike at Greenbelt’s Bailey Reservation in Haverhill. This brief, yet diverse trail passes through wooded terrain and along the shores of Chadwick Pond, where we’ll look for signs of beaver activity. The hike will be less than 1 mile.
9-10:30 a.m., Bailey Reservation, 474 Kingsbury Ave
RSVP: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar/287471952
HAVERHILL: Car Show for Veterans
Food trucks, raffles, entertainment and more! No charge for spectators.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street
Cost: $15 to show your car/motorcycle; $30 to show and be award eligible
100% of the proceeds will benefit Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Inc.
Rain Date: April 30
Info: Email: vneoccarshow@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Short History of the Printing Press
Attendees will receive a reprint of Robert Hoe’s 1902 book.
11 a.m., The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Info: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Short History of the Printing Press
Attendees will receive a reprint of Robert Hoe’s 1902 book.
2 p.m., The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Info: www.museumofprinting.org
METHUEN: Messy Art: Hummingbirds (Ages 3-6)
Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a stainable outfit!)
2-2:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Gus Constantellis Show
Social media sensation, Gus Constantellis, brings laughs with his comedy show about growing up Greek in America.
7 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street
Cost: $50 per person/$55 at the door
Tickets: 978-609-5576 / 978-360-1011 / 978-987-6621
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/gus-constantellis
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
1-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NEWBURYPORT: Cantemus Chamber Concert
“The Poet’s Prism”, a program of choral works that use poetic nature metaphors as texts.
4 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High Street
Cost: $25; students 18 and under are free
Tickets/info: www.cantemus.org
###
ONGOING SUPPORT GROUPS
AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.
Info: 978-388-2552
ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents
Held on the 1st Tuesday of each month
Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the 1st Thursday of each month
Join other parents and caregivers for those who are currently enrolled in either Participant Directed Program (PDP) or Agency with Choice (AWC) to exchange ideas, share resources and to connect with each other.
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
Join other parents and caregivers in the Merrimack Valley and beyond to discuss topics on transition into adulthood planning, to share resources, problem solve and connect with each other!
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the 4th Thursday of every month
This is a wonderful opportunity for parents/caregivers’ voice to be heard, to share experiences and knowledge. This meeting is a safe place to connect and benefit from the encouragement of each other.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for Those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and third Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: Lyn Brennan / Email: lbrennan@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (Virtual)
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org
