THURSDAY, JUNE 2

ANDOVER: Andover Chamber Annual Awards Breakfast Forum

7:30-9 a.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness

Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Details: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17) and (Ages 18+)

Explore nature with The Arc of GHN

4-5:30 p.m., The Tannery, Newburyport

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

5-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

ANDOVER: Chinese Brush Painting Class

8 weeks (Thursdays June 2, through July 21)

5:30-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $45 for 8 classes

Must register: 978-623-9320

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Salem Republican Town Committee Meeting

6:30-8 p.m., Salem GOP, via Zoom

Register for link: email stevegoddu@godduprinting.com

NORTH ANDOVER: The First ‘First Lady’ — Mary Todd Lincoln (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

This month’s book is “The Heretic’s Daughter” by Kathleen Kent

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org

METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

HAVERHILL: Wear Orange — June 3-5

As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, VIP Haverhill is asking you to please join us in recognizing the victims of gun violence by wearing orange and sharing on social media platforms.

Info: www.wearorange.org

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., meet at the Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: MVCC Annual Next Generation Leaders Luncheon Conference

12-1:15 p.m., Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main Street

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LOWELL: Greek Festival ‘22

Greek food, live Greek music and dancing, and more

Free admission / Free parking

12-9 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way

Info: 978-458-4321 / www.transchurch.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Anime Club (Virtual)

3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHEUN: Light the Falls Celebrates Pride Boston

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated to Celebrate Pride Boston

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75876

