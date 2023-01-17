WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Meets Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
This month they will discuss “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline.
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Turner’s Modern World by Bruce Magnuson
This session will explore context for Turner and his place in the pantheon of Western Art.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Grocery Budget Program: Making Recipes Work for You
Everyone is looking for recipes that help stretch their dollar. Cooking Matters (part of the NH Food Bank) representatives come to Derry to talk about using recipes, substituting ingredients, and recipes that the whole family can enjoy!
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Internet Safety Presentation (Virtual)
“Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online: A Project Safe Childhood Presentation for Parents” will bring awareness to the dangers of the internet, including gaming and social media platforms that predators use to groom children with the intent of exploiting them sexually online or for an in person meeting. The presentation will focus on prevention by educating parents and community members how to help keep children safe online.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Login information is at grovelandpolice.com.
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
This month’s book is “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Film Screening
Don’t miss this screening of the award-winning documentary “Cycle of Memory”. A Q&A with the film’s director will follow live via Zoom.
6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
7-8 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: pmcmahan@agespan.org
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
HAVERHILL: Eggs & Issues
Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month
Speakers include State Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton will discuss challenges and opportunities with local businesses.
7:30-9 a.m., UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack Street
Cost: $25 for Haverhill Chamber members, $35 for non-members and includes breakfast buffet
Must register: 978-373-5663 / haverhillchamber.com
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Join to knit for charity!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LONDONDERRY: Southern NH Vertigo & Balance Center Presentation
Open to Londonderry Seniors 55+. An overview of balance disorders and what the root causes are in the inner ear.
10:30 a.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-8554
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Children (Virtual)
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: chession@agespan.org
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: STEM Club (Design & Build for Grades K-5)
Join for engineering, tinkering, and constructing using Legos, blocks, loose parts and more.
3:45-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Art Show Opening
“Lejanías”, an exhibition featuring over a dozen artists from Cali, Colombia. Organized by Nudo, an artist collective based in Cali, this exhibition explores wide-ranging ideas of distance, emigration, and building relationships across geographical divides.
6-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club
This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about YA literature. This month they will be reading “Home Is Not a Country” by Safia Elhillo.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
