SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale

1-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Choral Concert

Andover Choral Society will present the powerful Brahms’ German Requiem.

3 p.m., West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; $10 for students

Tickets/Info: www.andoverchoralsociety.org

NORTH ANDOVER: African American Women and Social Change: Stages of Liberation

Rev. Dr. Cheryl Townsend-Gilkes, Author and Professor Emeritus Colby College, will discuss her book, and focus on two banner honorees: Josephine Ruffin and Phillis Wheatley.

3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Cost: Free

Register at www.eventbrite.com by searching for #blackhistorymonth2023

ANDOVER: African American Women and Social Change — Stages of Liberation

Dr. Cheryl Townsend Gilkes, Professor Emeritus of History, Colby College and Associate Pastor, Union Baptist Church, Cambridge will speak.

3:30-4:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North

Info: www.eventbrite.com

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

Held on the 1st Monday of each month

Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Washi Tape Outlet and Switch Covers

Learn all about Washi Tape while you create unique outlet and light switch covers!

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $5 per person

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents

1st Tuesday of each month

Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Garden Club Meeting

Andover Garden Club will feature Paul McKay’s “Fallingwater Landscape,” a presentation with an emphasis on efforts to preserve the famous Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building and grounds, which have suffered the effects of time and weather.

10 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: A $10 donation is requested of non-members

Info: Cathy Starr: cstarr12@comcast.net / 978-475-8473

LAWRENCE: Memory Cafe (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any form of dementia or other brain disorders.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Register for link: 978-946-1368 / Email: lbrennan@agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

Come play Mah Jongg!

1-3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

A discussion about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience. Insights and tips about how to navigate the complexities and choices that are likely to be encountered.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org

GROVELAND: Flatbread Fundraiser

Groveland Boy Scouts Troop 87, with members from Groveland, Haverhill and West Newbury, are asking supporters to enjoy a meal next week and help defray Scouting-related expenses. Georgetown American Flatbread will donate $3.50 for every large and $1.75 for every small pizza ordered, dine-in or take-out from 5-9 p.m.

Georgetown American Flatbread, 258 Andover Street

If you can’t make it but still want to help, Venmo @Groveland-Scouts

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

“Splendor in the Grass” (1961) starring Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Intro to CPR

Not a full CPR course with a certification card. It is designed to make you familiar with the sequence of performing CPR and using an AED. Mannequins will be available for practice.

6:30 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street

RSVP to Elaine Tzitzon: 978-618-7767 / holyapostlesladiesphiloptochos@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop

Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Special Storytime (Ages 3-8)

Meet Rumi the K9.

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)

Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Painting

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Curious Kids

Wednesdays

Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and

Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Road Scholar Opportunities

Dave Van Arsdale will teach the audience about different Road Scholar opportunities to take advantage of.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Student Recital. Free and open to the public.

1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

Come support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.

2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)

Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.

3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: Red Flags in Child Development (Virtual)

This workshop will review what typical child development looks like, what influences child development, what are possible signs of concerns, and what parents can do when they are worried.

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: NH History Program: The Black Experience at Grenier

The history of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is more diverse than you may realize. Before it was an airport, it was known as Grenier Air Base, and home to many soldiers- including Black soldiers. Come learn about the Black stories of Grenier, and its place in NH military history.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop

Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting

2nd Wednesdays

All veterans are welcome.

7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

HAVERHILL: Guardianship & Alternatives (Virtual)

A free informational webinar for caregivers of children with special challenges and focus on the variety of legal options available when a child turns 18.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: The Importance of the Black Press in Boston

Come look at the history of the Black press, and discuss some pioneering Black sportswriters, political reporters, investigative journalists, and opinion columnists.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic

2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Conversation Hearts (Grades 6-12)

Decorate some cute wooden heart ornaments to look like conversation hearts!

4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: The Stono Rebellion

The Stono Rebellion has been called the most important slave revolt in North American history. Damian Costello examines the events and the deep African roots of the 1739 uprising in South Carolina.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Fridays

Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: 32nd Annual Business Awards

Presented by Haverhill Bank

7:30-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Info: Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: Cards, Coffee & Conversation

Enjoy some coffee and conversation while playing a game of your choice, or just socializing. Cards and Cribbage boards are available...and Keurig coffee pods!

9-11:30 a.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street

RSVP: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy

Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.

9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)

This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: English Conversation Group

This group is for intermediate to advanced English learners to get together and practice their speaking skills. Every week they focus on a certain topic.

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Senior Valentine’s Party

Come enjoy lunch and entertainment!

12-2 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Cost: $10 per person

Must pre-register: Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Mend-It Shop

Need a clothing article fixed?

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Button fixed: $2 donation; Hemming: $5 donation

Other services available upon consultation.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Valentine’s Dance (Ages 10 & under)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sons, grandsons, nephews, or the special little guy in your life! Enjoy an evening of games, prizes, and refreshments as you dance the night away at the Cormier Youth Center. Space is limited and advanced registration is required for each child that is attending.

Ages 5 & under: 5-6 p.m

Ages 6-10: 6:30-8 p.m.

Cost: $20 per child

Location: Cormier Youth Center, 44 Whittier Court

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

ANDOVER: Love the Arts Artisan Market

Looking for a unique, handmade Valentine’s Day gift for your favorite person or yourself?

Local featured artisans include — ceramic, photography, jewelry, pencil art, oils and acrylics. All artisans will sell their own items.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Andover Town House, 20 Main Street

More info: Email: ann.ormond@andoverma.us

HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’

Enjoy a winter walk through the fields and woods at this historic Haverhill farm. This is a short, easy walk, only about 1.5 miles roundtrip. If there’s snow on the ground, bring your snowshoes!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: https://ecga.org/Lets-Hike-Haverhill

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Join your neighbors, and future friends in supporting local farmers and producers.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street, entrance B

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org

LAWRENCE: Girls in S.T.E.A.M

Learn how STEM led these amazing Latina women to exciting lives, careers, and adventures. You will also get to assemble your own STEM kit and learn important life skills while your team will compete for exciting prizes.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Registration required: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com

Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

METHUEN: Sensory Playtime (Ages 2-6)

Bring your kids to engage their senses and imaginations at stations that offer various tactile experiences.

10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Herbal Workshop

Join herbalist Liane Moccia to learn how to support your immune system this winter.

12-2 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $32 for Members, $40 for Non-members

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

1-3:45 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Valentine Concert

“Silenced Voices: Love & Remembrance”, a special celebration of music from composers whose voices were silenced during the Holocaust.

4 p.m., First Cavalry Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave

Info: www.MistralMusic.org

LAWRENCE: Musical Bingo Fundraiser

Dinner, Musical Bingo, Silent and Live Auction, 50/50 raffle, Patriots giveaways, and more!

6-10 p.m., Salvatore’s, 354 Merrimack Street

Cost: $75.00 per person

All proceeds go to the New England Patriots Marathon Team Foundation and 26 New England Charities in 2023!

ANDOVER: All Things Glowing Night Hike

Join for a lantern-guided night hike up to Holt Hill with a fire spinning performance!

6:30-8 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: Member Adult: $15; Member Child: $6; Non-member Adult: $25; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Family Glendi

Music, Mezethakia, Drinks

7 p.m., Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road

Cost: $30 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under

RSVP with payment: Email: office@andoverorthodox.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Chamber Music Society. Free and open to the public.

7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

HAVERHILL: Queen of Hearts Dance 2023

DJ, Food & More!

7-11 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street

Cost: $15

RSVP by February 8 / Venmo @Eugenia-Dimopoulos

Info: 978-609-5576

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening -‘Till’

In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Chamber Music Society, part 2. Free and open to the public.

3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Gospel Choir Mini Concert at Protestant Service. Free and open to the public.

6 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays starting Jan 23

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary: ‘Summer of Soul’

Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center

Register: 978-688-9560

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Mondays

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)

Learn how to make Mushroom Pasta.

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425

Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org

ATKINSON: Understanding Bobcats in NH

NH Fish and Wildlife Steward shares information about bobcats in the state.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Basic Firearms Safety Class

6-10 p.m., Groveland Police Department, 181 Main Street

Cost: $100 (Must register and pay in advance.)

Info: www.grovelandpolice.com

Questions: Officer Fournier at efournier@grovelandpolice.com or 978-521-1212

NORTH ANDOVER: Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop

Celebrate your gal pals tonight! Each participant will learn how to create a thoughtful garden-inspired floral arrangement while using a romantic color palette and basic floral design fundamentals.

6-7:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $60 for Members, $75 for Non-members

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Meet the Author

Rev. Ngozi Robinson is an ordained American Baptist minister and impassioned writer, who brings together God, faith, spirituality, and meaning across genres in fiction and non-fiction. Refreshments and freebies will be available, along with autographed copies of all her books and times of conversation with the author.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat & Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Info: www.rollingridge.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading non-fiction. New members are always welcome! February’s Book is “The Ground Breaking: An American City and its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Congressional Breakfast Forum

“A Special report from Washington: The Challenges and Opportunities Facing the United States in 2023”

7:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road

Cost: $30 for Chamber members; $50 for non-members and includes a hot breakfast buffet

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you