WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
ATKINSON: Foot Clinic
3rd Wednesday of each month
By appointment, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $25 per visit
For appointment: 603-580-6668
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
METHUEN: On the Move! (ages 2-5)
Not quite a storytime, not quite a dance party — but the best of both! Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Home Modification Loan Program
Come learn about a state funded loan program providing financing to homeowners for accessibility renovations to keep a household member with a disability or an older adult in their home.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
Join to support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Wednesdays
Come practice your English with us!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been
exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Apricus Duo
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.
11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: www.southchurch.com
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to Aria’s Place!
11 a.m., Aria’s Place, 12 Hampshire Street
Info: 978-748-5133
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
KINGSTON: Senior Lunch
Menu includes grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, and a soft drink.
12 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
Cost: $5 per person
Must register: 603-531-3337 / Email: kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Gardening Program
Rebecca Warner will present “Welcoming Native Plants and Insects to your Garden”.
6-8 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Free Peer Support Group
3rd Thursday of each month
Maybe it is just time to talk or to listen to others share their stories. Topics include but are not limited to depression, anxiety and suicide.
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions? Dana Charest: 603-303-3539
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Trash or Treasure? Antique Appraisal Night
6:30 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street (upstairs)
Cost: $10 per item or $25 for three. Proceeds to benefit the Sandown Heritage Commission.
Info: Fran, 603-887-5131
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night
Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more! Share your art with us. Zoom option available.
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club
Currently reading “Spin the Dawn” by Elizabeth Lim.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
