WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
ATKINSON: Foot Clinic
3rd Wednesday of each month
By appointment, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $25 per visit
For appointment: 603-580-6668
DERRY: From the Ground Up – Doing Business in Derry
Don’t miss this meet & greet with key officials to learn about starting or growing your business in Derry.
8-9:30 a.m., Derry Municipal Center, 14 Manning Street, 3rd floor
RSVP to 603-845-5407 or beverlydonovan@derrynh.org
HAVERHILL: “A Victim’s Plea; Meeting Expectations”
A powerful, motivational course delivered by a victim’s husband.
8 a.m. — 5 p.m., Haverhill Police Department, 40 Bailey Boulevard
Cost: $250
Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/a-victims-plea-meeting-expectations-haverhill-ma-tickets-488682411247?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting at LOADED Restaurant
All are welcome!
9 a.m., LOADED Restaurant, 120 Washington Street
Info: merrimackvalleychamber.com
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Tech Support
Held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays
Do have challenges and questions about your device; smart phone, Kindle, iPad, laptop or general computer questions?
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Secure your appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Painting
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Curious Kids
Wednesdays
Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and
Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Tap Class
Did you love tap dancing as a kid? Did you always want to tap dance? All are welcome. Tap shoes helpful, but not required.
1-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Girl Scouts Meet
1-4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Nutrition Concerns Among Older Adults
Covering nutritional concerns including balanced eating, hydration, and optimizing nutrition.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Student Recital. Free and open to the public.
1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Email: Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
LAWRENCE: Crafternoon (Teens)
Make beaded bracelets or necklaces to wear and match with your friends.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)
Download the free Among Us app and join us to find the impostor!
4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: PACE Networking Dinner
A get-together to chat with other local businesspeople at this networking meeting, including dinner.
5:30 p.m., Ober Easy Diner at 416 Emerson Ave
Cost: $25 for members, and $35 for non-members
Must register: www.PACENH.com
METHUEN: Oscar Movie Series
Screening of “Tár” which is nominated for six Oscars including Best Actress, Best Picture, and Best Director.
6-8:45 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: ‘A Legacy of Slavery’
Dr. Kerri Greenidge, Historian and Author, will speak about her new book, “The Grimkes — A Legacy of Slavery in an American Family”.
7-8 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North
Register at www.eventbrite.com by searching for #blackhistorymonth2023
ATKINSON: Q&A with TV Writer (Virtual)
Dan Hamamura, Writer/Producer, will go over writing tips, share examples of pages from scripts that he’s written vs. how they ended up on the screen.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Q&A with TV Writer (Virtual)
Dan Hamamura has been a screenwriter for many years, and his recent work has been the HBO Max series Kung Fu.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: www.facebook.com/LawrenceFreeLibrary
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Abolition’s Foot Soldiers: Female Anti-Slavery Societies in Antebellum Massachusetts (Virtual)
In this virtual talk, Dr. Jaimie Crumley will show that the efforts of the anti-slavery women in Massachusetts demonstrate the distinctively feminist contours of antebellum abolitionism.
7-8 p.m.. via Zoom, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
HAVERHILL: Eggs & Issues
Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month
Speakers include State Sens. Barry R. Finegold and Pavel Payano will discuss challenges and opportunities with local businesses.
7:30-9 a.m., UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack Street
Cost: $25 for Haverhill Chamber members, $35 for non-members and includes breakfast buffet
Must register: 978-373-5663 / haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Forum
“Group Health Insurance for Small Business” will be the topic.
8-9:15 a.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members
Must register: 978-686-0900 / merrimackvalleychamber.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Mr. Fix It
Held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month
Bring in your watches, lamps, small appliances, and much more for Mr. Fit It to take a look!
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie & Lunch
Movie “The Age of Love” at 10:30 a.m. and Lasagna lunch at 12 p.m.
10:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
(Snow date February 23)
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Movie Night
Come watch a screening of “Poetic Justice”.
4:30-6:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3606
Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways New Hampshire
3rd Thursday of each month
Come find out what new ideas they are working on!
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
ANDOVER: Valentine’s Day Concert
Andover High School’s Strings Group will perform. Brownie sundaes will be served.
6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Special Storyime (Ages 3-8)
Guest reader Eunice Zeigler makes a return visit, this time to read stories that celebrate Black authors and illustrators of children’s books.
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club
This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature. This month they will be reading “Love in English” by Maria E. Andreu.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)
Fridays
Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)
This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: English Conversation Group
This group is for intermediate to advanced English learners to get together and practice their speaking skills. Every week they focus on a certain topic.
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilting
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
All levels welcome. Bring your work for show, share and tell, tips on colors, patterns and quilting styles.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Teen Anime Club (Grade 7 & up)
Meet bi-weekly to watch a new episode of anime.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Academy Jazz Band and Ensembles. Free and open to the public.
7:30 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Class
Online classes are also available on select Wednesday evenings.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love
Meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month
All are welcome to join this group who quilt, sew and knit items to donate to nonprofits and those in need.
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
LONDONDERRY: Musquash Field Day
Explore trails on sleds, skis, snowshoes, or mountain bikes. Learn about local wildlife. Enjoy hot dogs, cookies, cocoa, and coffee around the fire pit, and more.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Musquash Conservation Area, off High Range Road (GPS 12 Hickory Hill Road)
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
More details: Marge, 603-770-4690
METHUEN: Birthday Bash (Ages 3-6)
Does your child have a birthday in January, February, or March? Then bring them to this birthday party, where we’ll do some reading, crafting, and celebrating!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Bocce Ball Bash
Only 32 Team Slots Available.
Big prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place
5-9 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack Street
Costs: Team of 4 for $260; $35 for event only (no Bocce)
Register: Email: erin.cogswellsrts@gmail.com / Deadline to register is February 9
SALEM: ‘Winter Serenities’ Concert
7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive
Tickets: https://nhpo.booktix.com
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19
ANDOVER: Winter Fest
Features the history of Pomps Pond with photos and stories, a guided hike around the pond, free hot dogs and hot cocoa, Zoo New England wildlife tracking demo, Ice Yacht Exhibit, Hockey Target Competition, and more!
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Info: www.andoverrec.com
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
HAMPSTEAD: Community Dinner
The menu will include roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrots, gravy and pie.
2 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Suggested donation $15 per person. Proceeds to benefit ISAIAH 58 NH.
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
ANDOVER: Chamber Music Concert
Zograf Strings Quarterly invites you to a special event commemorating the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. On the program are string quartets by P. Hindemith and P. Haas. Musicians are Mina Lavcheva, violin, Antoaneta Anguelova, violin, Nathaniel Farny, viola, and Ben Noyes, cello.
3 p.m., St. Parascheva Romanian Orthodox Church 264-266 Lowell Street
Suggested donation: $15
Info: Email: zografstrings@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert
Academy Orchestras. Free and open to the public.
3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel
Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu
SALEM: ‘Winter Serenities’ Concert
7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive
Tickets: https://nhpo.booktix.com
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Presidents Day
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Teen Chess Club
Learn and play chess, bi-weekly on Mondays
4-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Mondays
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
PLAISTOW: “Moved and Seconded: Town Meeting in NH”
Rebecca Rule regales audiences with stories of the rituals, traditions, and history of town meeting, including the perennial characters, the literature, the humor, and the wisdom of this uniquely New England institution.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (ages 2-5)
Get your curious little ones out in nature with this guided play group.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1946) starring Lana Turner and John Garfield.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every 3rd Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Story Time (English)
Come hear the best-selling book “Hair Love” in English.
10 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3618
Info: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club of Haverhill Mardi Gras Celebration
Nick Novello of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouse of Georgetown will put together beautiful wreathes. Raffle tickets sold at the meeting. Members are encouraged to wear Mardi Gras style masks and enjoy special themed refreshments.
12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton Street
Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation
Info: Email: pfarfaras@aol.com
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Ping Pong Tournament
Join in on a intergenerational ping pong tournament (teams and singles).
2-4 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Free for Seniors. Prizes for winners!
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Ani-Manga Club (Grades 6-12)
Do you love anime and/or manga? Then this club’s for you! Discuss your faves with other fans and participate in an activity — could be a craft, game, or something else!
4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Women’s Circle
Join for an evening of connections. Library Assistant Sue leads discussions and activities in this safe and supportive space.
6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Family Storytime: Parades (Ages 3-8)
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DANVILLE: Meet the Candidates Night
This is your chance to listen to the candidates, ask questions, and make an informed voting decision.
7 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
