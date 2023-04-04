WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

METHUEN: Citizens Police Academy

12 weeks, Wednesdays, April 5 — June 21

Topics will include patrol, detectives, SWAT, communications, firearms, CPR, and more.

Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire Street

Free; space is limited — must register.

Application: www.cityofmethuen.net

Questions? Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 / Email kdzioba@ci.methuen.ma.us

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

ANDOVER: Matter of Balance

8-weeks: Wednesdays, April 5 through May 24

Designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels.

9:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: Free to Andover residents; $25 for non-residents

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND — Watercolor Classes

Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26

All levels are welcome. Classes will include exploring creativity through watercolors and practicing different techniques through depth and shadows.

10-11:30 a.m., Groveland Public Safety Meeting Room, Fire Station, 181 Main Street

Cost: $40 for the four-week session (Venmo to Margaret-Poppe-1)

Questions? 978-372-1101

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Questions? Email: circulation@haverhillpl.org

Info: 978-373-1586, ext.603 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 Months)

Storytime will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Downsizing & Decluttering

Spring is the perfect time to learn about options for downsizing and decluttering your home.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Sculpture Night (Ages 4-8)

Come enjoy a reading of “Marcel’s Masterpiece” by Jeff Mack then create your own sculptures using loose parts.

4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: English Conversation Group

This group is for intermediate to advanced English language learners. We will discuss different topics together to practice our conversation skills.

6-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

Currently discussing “Simply Julia” by Julia Turshen. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

ANDOVER: Art Show

Presented by Andover High School students.

5-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

ATKINSON: Eleanor Roosevelt: Becoming Who She Was (Virtual)

This program explores the many hardships and challenges that shaped a shy and insecure little girl into one of the most admired women in the world.

6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Art Exhibit

Highlighting the work of Lawrence-based Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts. The show integrates exquisite craftsmanship, history, and storytelling in a colorful explosion of joy and imagination.

6-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste (Virtual)

Do you know that American’s throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year?

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)

Storytime include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Stories, songs and socializing! This week: Bumblebee, Bumblebee, What Do You See?

10:45-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Questions? Email: Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Immigrants, Refugees, US Law & Human Rights

This presentation will cover the US immigration system, refugees and asylum seekers, and other important aspects of human rights.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

HAMPSTEAD: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will also be craft tables where the children can make Easter decorations and a raffle table with chances to win lovely themed baskets. Face painting and games will add to the fun!

7:30-11 a.m., Central School, Emerson Avenue

ANDOVER: Kids & Family Animal Rights Day

Police Dog Demo, clicker training with Blue Dog, Protective Dog Training with K-9 Top Performance, animals from Curious Creatures, fire truck and rescue equipment, face painting, vendor tables, a visit from Lucky the Law Dog, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and take-home Easter treats.

9:30 a.m., Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal Street

Info: www.mslaw.edu

ANDOVER: Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 10 & under)

Hop on over to the Town Common, and enjoy a morning full of music, games, arts & crafts, and face painting. Don’t forget to bring your smiles for photos with the Easter Bunny, and make sure to brush up on your detective skills so you can find the hidden Easter eggs during the egg hunt!

10-11 a.m., Town Common, corner of Chestnut and Bartlett

Cost: $10 per child

Pre-registration required: www.andoverrec.com/events/egghunt

DERRY: Derry Author Fest

Are you interested in getting your work published? Hit up the Publishing This Way or That Way panel. Are you considering writing a Ted Talk, spinning a story for The Moth, or want to be better at public speaking? Don’t miss our Stories Out Loud panel. Do you want to dig into the craft of writing? Join the featured speakers who will discuss everything from genre blending, to identity, to writing in verse.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Questions? Email: Erin Robinson, erinr@derrypl.org

Must register: www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Easter Egg Hunt

The hunt will take place outside in groups according to age, weather permitting. Be sure to come and say hello to the Easter Bunny, who will be available for pictures.

10 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

Come watch a “A Man Called Otto”, rated PG-13.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Egg Hunt

Atkinson children up to age 10 are invited to an Egg Hunt!

11 a.m., Woodlock Park, 80 Woodlock Park Lane (Inclement weather location: Atkinson Community Center)

Info: www.facebook.com/atkinsonrecreation / www.town-atkinsonnh.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, APRIL 10

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

To join, contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)

Learn how to make Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425

Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org

METHUEN: Online Safety

Learn how to protect yourself while accessing the internet on your devices, as well as details about phishing, general protection from scams, and identity theft.

6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: Film Program: A Tribute to Roger Ebert (Virtual)

Arguably the most famous film critic in America, Ebert helped make film criticism and analysis accessible to the masses. We’ll talk about his favorite movies, his advocacy for independent creators, and some of his most epic reviews.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Gardening Talk

Linda Zukas from Nunan Florist & Greenhouses in Georgetown will discuss what you can plant for early spring color in your containers and yard, and much more!

6:30-7:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: The ABSs of Immigration: An Introductory Series (Virtual)

An overview of common immigration statuses, the privileges and restrictions associated with each, and common pathways to obtain legal immigration status — including through family and humanitarian protections.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

ANDOVER: Car Fit Appointments

adjustments for a more comfortable and safe vehicle.

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Book your free appointment: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Screening “Lady in a Cage”(1964) starring Olivia de Havilland.

10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Narcan Training

Eammon’s Heart will host training for local citizens on administering Narcan to someone who is experiencing an overdose. Take home Narcan provided.

12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street

Must RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/narcan-training-the-life-you-save-may-be-a-loved-one-tickets-576596444487

Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org

ANDOVER: History & Technology of Lighthouses

Lighthouses have fascinated people for hundreds of years. Joe Ponti will relate through his own personal experiences a fascinating story about them.

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat

Currently discussing the book “The Last Firehawk: The Ember Stone” by Katrina Charman.

4-5 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: AVIS Annual Meeting and Dinner

Andover Village Improvement Society welcomes the public for cocktails and self-serve appetizers, cash bar, buffet style dinner, Annual Meeting and guest speaker.

6 p.m., Andover Town House (Old Town Hall), 36 Bartlett Street

Cost: $50 per person

Tickets/info: www.avisandover.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

ANDOVER: 6 Tips for Better Smartphone Photos

Linda Holt will share tips and tricks on how to improve your photography skills with your smartphone.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Going Vegan or Vegetarian: Diet Choices to Help the Planet

Esteemed nutritionist Nancy Clark will discuss the benefits of reducing meat in the everyday diet and the importance of being an informed vegan or vegetarian to be active and healthy.

7-8:30 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids

Join Dan Szczesney as he walks you through his hiking adventures. “The Adventures of Buffalo and Tough Cookie” is a memoir/trail book of Dan’s one year bonding journey with his foster daughter, Janelle, when she was 9 years old.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)

Storytime for toddlers will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ATKINSON: Information Day for Veterans

Bring your DD Form 214 discharge document and come speak with experts on VA Eligibility, Benefits, PACT Act, and more.

12-3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Stree

Must register: 603-362-1098 / commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mike Bichrest –VA Outreach Coordinator, 603-203-8391 / Michael.Bichrest@va.gov

ANDOVER: Vinegar Class

Learn how to turn anything into vinegar, even bananas! Includes demo and tasting.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts (Ages 12-18)

Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.

3-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon

Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required.

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently discussing “Dark Mirror” by Barton Gellman. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

KINGSTON: Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Everyone gets a $1 scratch ticket and the chance to win prizes including a grand prize of a 50” TV, followed by Musical Bingo at the Draft House.

5 p.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street

Cost: $20 per person

Space is limited! Must register: 603-531-3337 / Email: kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Open Meeting on Pollinators

Pollinator Pathways NH will present a host of options to attract and keep pollinators.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Free and open to the public.

DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Virtual)

Different stages of your child’s life bring on a variety of ways children deal with fears, anger, sadness, anxiety, and disappointment. This workshop will discuss strategies to help you and your child handle these strong feelings.

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Movie Screening

Come and watch “The Menu”, the surprise satirical hit of 2022!

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night

Bring the family for a screening of “Spies in Disguise”.

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Going Zero Waste as a Family (Virtual)

Learn how to manage eco-anxiety and lessen your impact on the planet with easy-to-implement sustainable living tips for busy families. All ages are welcome!

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters

2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!

Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com

KINGSTON: Senior Luncheon (Kingston Seniors Only)

Your meal includes your choice of grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger and is served with fries and a soft drink.

12 p.m., Carriage Towne Bar and Grill, 53 Church Street

Cost: $5

Must register: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (Age 18+)

Open to any adult who is interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors.

3-5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Vintage A Cappella Night

Don’t miss Peking & the Mystics!

6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: AP Test Strategy Session (Virtual)

AP students who have succeeded all year long in their classes still need to prepare for the actual exam. In this presentation, students will learn about the strategies for AP Exams that can earn scores that equate to college credit.

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Courageous Conversations: Immigrant Panel Discussion (Virtual)

Explore current immigrant experiences, discussing barriers, struggles, joys, and successes.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Comic Chat (Virtual)

Don’t miss this talk with cartoonist Harry Bliss about his career, humor, comics and his recent collaboration with Steve Martin.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Movie Screening

Just in time for the opening of baseball season — come watch “Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story”, narrated by Dustin Hoffman.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Cost: No charge; donations are encouraged

Info: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

HAVERHILL: April Book Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The Language of Bodies” by Suzanne DeWitt Hall. The discussion will be facilitated by the author.

7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Thanks to a grant by the Cummings Foundation, the book is free with registration. You may register at www.haverhillpl.org or by emailing info@buttonwoods.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest.

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Meets 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month

Public speaking group to help improve your speaking skills.

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: Email erbeaudry@aol.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Sculptor Dale Rogers

Dale will be sharing a slide show while he talks about his pieces. His metal dog sculptor is his most recognizable -as they are everywhere!

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

WINDHAM: Tail Waggin’ Trivia

Tickets include buffet dinner and one drink ticket. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. There will also be raffles, a door prize, and a 50/50. Participants can play as individuals or as part of a team of up to six players. Individual registrants will be paired up.

6-8:30 p.m., Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road

Cost: $50 per person / benefits Salem Animal Rescue League

Info/tickets: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

PLAISTOW: ‘Run of the Savages’ 5k

Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 10 a.m.

Location: Pollard School, Main Street

Cost: $22 per individual, $17 per family member when registering at least 3 family members (minimum family cost: $51). Note: Registration costs increase on April 6th following the deadline for advanced registration.

Register: https://running4free.com/RaceDetails.aspx?src=hm&amp;raceid=220

NORTH ANDOVER: Household Hazardous Waste Day

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Hazardous Waste: TBI, 210 Holt Road

Oil Collection: DPW, 384 Osgood Street

ANDOVER: Mistral Presents ‘Tales From Around the World’

Mistral presents virtuosic and communicative international artists in far-ranging, thematic programs, from little-known gems to timeless masterpieces, with an irresistible combination of high jinks and serious music-making.

4-6 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Tickets: $35

978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org

HAVERHILL: Art Opening Reception: ‘Consciousness Revealed’, Artwork by Marc Mannheimer

The artist will be in attendance, and celebratory refreshments will be served.

5-8 p.m., 43 Washington Street

Info: bwww.sjartconsulting.com

HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert

Cosy Sheridan has been called one of the era’s finest and most thoughtful songwriters. Coupled with her bluesy guitar style, her upbeat and clever lyrics make for a thoroughly enjoyable evening of entertainment.

7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill, 16 Ashland Street

Cost: $20 cash at the door

Info: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

LONDONDERRY: ‘For the Love of Music’

A new acoustic music jam session for seniors (55+) featuring local musicians in a relaxed, coffee house setting.

2-5 p.m. at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-8554 / iarndt@londonderrynh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series: The Surreal World of Rene Magritte (Virtual)

This program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian Surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding. Discover the ways his work relates to contemporaries like Salvador Dali and learn how art historians interpret his mysterious paintings.

3-4:15 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

MONDAY, APRIL 17

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

GROVELAND: Vacation Week Yoga (Gr. K-2)

Come calm and refresh your body and soul.

10-10:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Come watch “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market

Held every 3rd Tuesday

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org

ATKINSON: Spring Tai Chi for Beginners

10-weeks, Mondays, April 18 through June 20

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $70 residents/$90 non-residents

WINDHAM: Six Pillars of Brain Health

AARP will present a free interactive session where you will learn about the 6 pillars of brain health and tips for activities that support brain health.

10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 N Lowell Road

Please pre-register by April 12: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov

ANDOVER: Forensic Science Roadshow

Venture into the world of CSI with this interactive program that introduces you to the fascinating subject of forensic science.

1:30-3:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)

If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.

4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: Free Live Musical Performance

Guitarist Scott Ouellette and percussionist Tom Lynch will perform.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club (Adults)

Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!

6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

PLAISTOW: Comics in World History and Cultures

This whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history will focus on what these vibrant narratives tell (and show) us about the people and periods that created them.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)

Would you believe it’s National Animal Cracker Day today? (Who makes up these holidays, anyway?) So we’ll read some animal stories and make a craft using animal crackers!

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

ANDOVER: Volunteer Fair

Drop in to meet local non-profit organizations that need your help!

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (Ages 18-36 Months)

Includes songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Vacation Week: Graphic Novel Chips & Chat (Gr. 5-9)

Good food, good company, and good reads!

1:30-2:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org.

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Medicare 101

This informative class will help you understand the basics of Medicare in relatable, easy-to-understand language and provide you with tools you need to determine the best plan for you.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Spring Bingo

Come play bingo and win some candy! For families and children up to age 14.

6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: College Financial Aid

Come learn tips and tricks for college financial aid from advisor Jim Femia.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Cribbage Club

Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends! This is a new club for teens and adults that will meet the third Wednesday of the month. Beginners are welcome.

7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

METHUEN: Babysitter Safety Training (Gr 6-8)

Students in this program will learn about infant and child care, child development, basic first aid, choking and injury prevention, and more.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Cost: $40 per person

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: April Birthday Social

Come enjoy roast turkey with gravy. Music provided by Jon Mansfield.

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Make Your Own Composter (Ages 3+)

In honor of Earth Day, come learn about composting and create your own composter for home and garden.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways New Hampshire

3rd Thursday of each month

Come find out what new ideas they are working on!

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night

Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more!

7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LONDONDERRY: Peking and the Mystics

An a cappella performance comprised of original arrangements by the group members themselves, incorporates jazz, swing, doo-wop, and pop music of many decades ranging from the 1890s to the 2000s.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register (by April 14): 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org

METHUEN: Author Event

Welcome author Jane Healey to discuss her latest novel, “Good Night from Paris”.

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Yom HaSho’ah Service (Virtual and In-person)

An annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs, and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association.

7 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street

Register for link: www.TempleEmanu-El.org

KINGSTON: Meat Raffle

join the fun, win high-quality meat prizes and help the community at the same time! Proceeds to benefit the High Pointe House in Haverhill.

7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125

HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”

Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.

7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street

HAVERHILL: Guided Stargazing Event

Mike McDougal, a local amateur astronomer and member of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, will have telescopes set up to look through and will share views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters, and planets.

8-10 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Inclement weather date: April 28 (facebook.com/TattersallFarm)

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

HAMPSTEAD: Kids Fishing Derby (Ages 1-15)

The pond will be stocked with 500 fish. Prizes awarded. Each child receives a small gift.

7 a.m. — 12 p.m., Shop Pond, 166 Main Street

No entry fee required

Register: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org

HAVERHILL: Earth Day Cleanup

Register online by April 21 for an Earth Day t-shirt and be entered into the raffle to win 1 of 2 kids bikes: www.haverhillrec.com

8 a.m. — 1 p.m., meet at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Email: ickylabrode@verizon.net / bdelaware@cityofhaverhill.com

METHUEN: Donuts with Dad (Ages 3-8)

Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Pollinator Power Hour

This Earth Day, hear from experienced local gardeners about the Andover Pollinator Pathway and how to promote native plantings and healthy habitats for pollinators throughout our community.

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”

Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.

2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street

Info/tickets: www.pentucketplayers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Pokemon Club

Bring your cards and come to trade, see what others have, and play Pokemon!

2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NEWBURYPORT: Opening Reception: PRESS ON

An innovative and unique exhibition, artist Brooke Lambert shows her original collagraph prints alongside the low-relief sculptural collagraph plates she used to make them

5-8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square

Info: www.brookelambertartist.com

HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”

Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.

7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street

