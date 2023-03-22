THURSDAY, MARCH 23
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
ANDOVER: Spring Craft Fair
Pick up your spring wreaths, centerpieces, and other spring flair!
9 a.m. — 8 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive
More info: 978-623-8320
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been
exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Anime Club (Grades 7+)
Meets bi-weekly on Fridays
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Preview Night
5-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Cost: $20; Free for Nevins Friends of the Library members
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Grandparent and Senior Caregiver Group
Thursdays, March 23 through May 18
This is an 8-week educational program on raising children (Pre-K — 5) for Andover senior caregivers living with elementary school age children. Childcare is provided. Box dinner served at 5:30 p.m.
6-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.
7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes
Saturdays
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale
Come browse all the great books available for sale!
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SANDOWN: Food Drive
Collecting healthy non-perishable food items to benefit the Weekend Power Pack Program
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Rock Church, Main Street
Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Irish Film Festival
10 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
NEWBURYPORT: Plover Volunteer Orientation
Beginning in April of each year, the entire Refuge beach is closed to all public entry to provide undisturbed nesting habitat for the federally threatened piping plover. The Plover Volunteer Program significantly contributes to the breeding success of these birds.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plum Island Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike
Info: 978-572-5622
SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic
The Town Clerks Office will also be open to register dogs.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Fire Rescue, 314 Main Street
Cost: $10 per animal. Cash or check accepted.
Info: www.sandown.us
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.
2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
4-6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under
HAVERHILL: Sons of Italy Softball Dinner
Meet the Lodge and band members, enter awesome raffles, and enjoy some great food. Dinner will include pasta, meatballs, Fantini bread, and salad.
5-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children (age 4-10); children age 4 and under eat free.
Info: 978-372-1509 / www.facebook.com/OSIA1646
HAVERHILL: HAWKopoly
A night of friendly competition with Monopoly-inspired games, live and silent auctions, appetizers, swag bags, and more!
6-10 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Cost: $85 per person
Proceeds benefit Sacred Hearts School
Register: https://givebutter.com/c/HAWKOPOLY
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.
7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
PLAISTOW: ‘Another Tequila Sunrise’ at PAC
Come experience smash hits and deep cuts from the Eagles studio collection as well as numbers from the solo careers of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh!
7:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Cost: $40
Tickets: eagles.ticketleap.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ATKINSON: Rabies Clinic
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Fire Department, 1 Academy Ave
Cost: $18 for Rabies vaccination
Info: 603-362-5611
HAMPSTEAD: Community Loaf & Ladle Luncheon
The menu includes an assortment of soups, bread and brownies.
11 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Suggested donation: $10 per person
Info: www.hampsteaducc.org
LAWRENCE: Dedication of the Irish Collection
1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter.
2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
LAWRENCE: Celtic Melodies Concert
Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan will perform ancient Gaelic aires to current songs.
2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
MONDAY, MARCH 27
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Bargain Day!
For just $8 you can buy and fill a bag with anything and everything that’s left in the sale!
9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Make a Ukrainian Easter Egg (Adults)
The ancient art form of painting Ukrainian Easter Egg ties together faith, spirituality, and unexpected beauty. Participants will learn how to decorate eggs using a stylus, beeswax, and dyes. No prior artistic talent is needed. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring an apron if you wish.
9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Cost: $89 includes materials & lunch
Register: www.rollingridge.org/event/faith-and-art-lets-make-ukrainian-easter-eggs-17226227
PLAISTOW: Craft Class
Last Monday of each month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
LAWRENCE: Exhibit Closes: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’
Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)
Tuesdays
All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Bring a project and come meet and make some new fiber friends!
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
SALEM: Judging Youth of the Year – SHS
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive
Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Celtic Songs & Stories with Jeff Snow
Close out March with a concert celebrating Celtic culture! Musician Jeff Snow brings Celtic songs, stories, and of course, instruments, to Derry for a wonderful night of music and history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Paying for College Without Going Broke (Virtual)
Parents and students will learn strategies for lowering their EFC (Expected Family Contribution), the new FAFSA rules, and tips for optimizing college admissions and scholarships.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Wednesdays
Come practice your English with us!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
KINGSTON: Kingston Lake Association Meeting
Agenda includes a timeline of activities for 2023, the watershed grant through Camp Lincoln, the Lake Host Grant, the Scott Weinhold Memorial Life Jacket Loaner Station, and the 2023 budget.
7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: Muriel Ingalls, 603-642-3156 / www.kingstonlakesnh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
SALEM: Youth of the Year Dinner
Details: TBA
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive
Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been
exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Women’s Works
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.
11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: www.southchurch.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAMPSTEAD: Community Turkey Dinner To Go
Menu will consist of homemade turkey pot pie, our own mashed sweet potatoes, biscuit, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and peach pie for dessert.
4:30-6 p.m., St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave
Cost: By donation
Please place your order by end of the day Mon., March 27 by providing last name and number of meals needed. Orders can be texted to 603-339-3731 or by calling the Parish office at 603-329-5886.
ANDOVER: Pokemon Club (Age 5+)
Thursdays
Meet up in the Children’s Room and talk all things Pokemon!
5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: White Ribbon Event
Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center welcomes you to gather together and pledge your support to end gender-based violence. The event will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a buffet, a live and silent auction, and the opportunity to pledge your support to the White Ribbon Campaign alongside other members of your community
6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $100
Register/Info: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
ATKINSON: Author Presentation
Join us as Mindi Messmer discusses her book “Female Disruptors: Stories of Mighty Female Scientists”.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Valley Patriot 19th Anniversary Charity Bash
Each year The Valley Patriot holds their Anniversary BASH, Scholarship and Award Night to give back to the community.
7-11 p.m., Firefighters Relief IN, 1 Market Square
Cost: $45 in advance, $50 at the door
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/valley-patriot-19th-anniversary-charity-bash-tickets-500187954637
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
SANDOWN: Clothing Drive
Accepting gently used clothing, towels, blankets, purses, shows, and books for Savers.
8-10 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive
Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com
KINGSTON: Rabies Clinic
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kingston Fire Station, 148 Main Street
Info: 603-642-3626
WINDHAM: Easter Egg Hunt (Up to age 9)
Don’t forget a basket for your eggs and a camera for pics with the Easter Bunny!
Ages 0-2 at 9 a.m.; Ages 3-5 at 9:45 a.m.; Ages 6-9 at 10:15 a.m.
Location: Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair
Haverhill families have an opportunity to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: kmancini@communityactioninc.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Fair
Sponsored by Timberlane Regional High School Freshman Student Council
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., a Timberlane Regional High School, 36 Greenough Road
Table rentals are $25
Info: 603-382-6541 ext. 3847 / email Alexandra.Roschewski@Timberlane.net
SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic
All cats and dogs welcome. Dogs must be leashed. Cats must be in a crate.
10 a.m. 12 p.m., Fire Station, 314 Main Street
Cost: $10
Info: www.sandown.us
METHUEN: Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 16+)
Compete in a Mario Kart 8 tournament amongst your peers. Controllers will be available to use, but players are welcome to bring in their own.
1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Boston Bruins Alumni vs. Haverhill Police Hockey Game
This fundraiser will benefit the death/disability fund. They are also including a food drive, bring your canned goods to the game to benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.
2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, 137 Monument Street
Cost: $20 adults, $15 for children under age 12
Tickets are available in the PD lobby or 978-722-1567 or email hpra@haverhillpolice.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club (Ages 8+)
Come and play with your friends and new opponents!
2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Seed Swap
Pick up seeds specifically chosen for our region, get tips from other North Andover gardeners, and learn about the whole process (from seed to harvest) from a professional gardener.
2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LOWELL: ‘Fire and Fiber’ Art Reception
Don’t miss this show of color, texture, and form in contemporary weaving and ceramics by Tarja Cockell and Carol Rissman.
3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Avenue
Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com
ANDOVER: Free Concert
A performance of Bach’s St Matthew’s Passion featuring musicians Fernando Castro, Yerim Krueger, and Diane Lim.
7 p.m., Free Christian Church, 31 Elm Street
Info: Email: info@freechristian.org
HAVERHILL: Concert for a Cause
Performance by Liam & The Uptics. Admission: donations of monetary gifts, clean or new clothing, new twin bed size pillows/bedding, sanitary items, books, readers, or non-perishables.
7 p.m., Bradford Brew House, 75 South Main Street
Proceeds to benefit and assist Merrimack Valley Homeless.
Info: Ruth’s House / 978-521-5575
NORTH ANDOVER: Amy Speace in Concert
Nashville-based Amy Speace is one of contemporary folk and Americana’s leading voices of the new generation.
8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road
Cost: $26
Info/tickets: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
ATKINSON: Pancake Breakfast
Come enjoy pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee served by Timberlane Football and Atkinson Lions Club.
8-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children under age 10
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
SANDOWN: Rabies/Microchip Clinic
All dogs and cats welcome.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Doberman Rescue Unlimited, 52 Tenney Road
Cost: $20 Rabies vaccination / $30 Microchip
Info: 603-887-1200
HAVERHILL: Intro to Beekeeping
Topics will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter will also be included.
12 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: Free; donations gratefully accepted
Info: www.tattersallfarm.com
MONDAY, APRIL 3
PLAISTOW: Spice Club
Each month will highlight a different spice along with two recipes for you to try.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit
A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and finger play. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Art Expression (Ages 2.5+)
Children will explore their emotions through music, movement, and art.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Questions? Email: Katrina Mancini / kmancini@communityactioninc.org
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
ATKINSON: Terrific Turtles of NH
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Evening with the Author (In-person and Virtual)
Author Jane Healey will discuss her book “Good Night From Paris”.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Andover Housing Solutions Panel (Virtual)
Community Forum exploring housing solutions in Andover.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The College Application
Learn about the college application process with school counselor Jennifer Hagopian.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Egg Decorating (Grades 6-12)
Decorate (fake) eggs with sharpies!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Book Chat (Grades 4-7)
Currently discussing the book “Witches of Brooklyn — What the Hex?!” by Sophie Escabasse.
4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
METHUEN: Special Storytime
Come meet a member of the Fire Department, enjoy some read-alouds, and listen to a show-and-tell about some firefighting equipment!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Jumpstart Your Family History Research
Join Bruce Earnly for a beginner genealogy class.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
METHUEN: Citizens Police Academy
12 weeks, Wednesdays, April 5 — June 21
Topics will include patrol, detectives, SWAT, communications, firearms, CPR, and more.
Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire Street
Free; space is limited — must register.
Application: www.cityofmethuen.net
Questions? Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 / Email kdzioba@ci.methuen.ma.us
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
GROVELAND — Watercolor Classes
Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26
All levels are welcome. Classes will include exploring creativity through watercolors and practicing different techniques through depth and shadows.
10-11:30 a.m., Groveland Public Safety Meeting Room, Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Cost: $40 for the four-week session (Venmo to Margaret-Poppe-1)
Questions? 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Questions? Email: circulation@haverhillpl.org
Info: 978-373-1586, ext.603 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 Months)
Storytime will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Sculpture Night (Ages 4-8)
Come enjoy a reading of “Marcel’s Masterpiece” by Jeff Mack then create your own sculptures using loose parts.
4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: English Conversation Group
This group is for intermediate to advanced English language learners. We will discuss different topics together to practice our conversation skills.
6-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
Currently discussing “Simply Julia” by Julia Turshen. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ATKINSON: Eleanor Roosevelt: Becoming Who She Was (Virtual)
This program explores the many hardships and challenges that shaped a shy and insecure little girl into one of the most admired women in the world.
6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Art Exhibit
Highlighting the work of Lawrence-based Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts.
6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste (Virtual)
Do you know that American’s throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year?
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Storytime include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)
Stories, songs and socializing! This week: Bumblebee, Bumblebee, What Do You See?
10:45-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Email: Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
HAMPSTEAD: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will also be craft tables where the children can make Easter decorations and a raffle table with chances to win lovely themed baskets. Face painting and games will add to the fun!
7:30-11 a.m., Central School, Emerson Avenue
ANDOVER: Kids & Family Animal Rights Day
Police Dog Demo, clicker training with Blue Dog, Protective Dog Training with K-9 Top Performance, animals from Curious Creatures, fire truck and rescue equipment, face painting, vendor tables, a visit from Lucky the Law Dog, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and take-home Easter treats.
9:30 a.m., Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal Street
Info: www.mslaw.edu
ANDOVER: Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 10 & under)
Hop on over to the Town Common, and enjoy a morning full of music, games, arts & crafts, and face painting. Don’t forget to bring your smiles for photos with the Easter Bunny, and make sure to brush up on your detective skills so you can find the hidden Easter eggs during the egg hunt!
10-11 a.m., Town Common, corner of Chestnut and Bartlett
Cost: $10 per child
Pre-registration required: www.andoverrec.com/events/egghunt
DERRY: Derry Author Fest
Are you interested in getting your work published? Hit up the Publishing This Way or That Way panel. Are you considering writing a Ted Talk, spinning a story for The Moth, or want to be better at public speaking? Don’t miss our Stories Out Loud panel. Do you want to dig into the craft of writing? Join the featured speakers who will discuss everything from genre blending, to identity, to writing in verse.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Questions? Email: Erin Robinson, erinr@derrypl.org
Must register: www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
Come watch a “A Man Called Otto”, rated PG-13.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, APRIL 10
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)
Learn how to make Broccoli Cheddar Soup.
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425
Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org
METHUEN: Online Safety
Learn how to protect yourself while accessing the internet on your devices, as well as details about phishing, general protection from scams, and identity theft.
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: Film Program: A Tribute to Roger Ebert (Virtual)
Arguably the most famous film critic in America, Ebert helped make film criticism and analysis accessible to the masses. We’ll talk about his favorite movies, his advocacy for independent creators, and some of his most epic reviews.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Gardening Talk
Linda Zukas from Nunan Florist & Greenhouses in Georgetown will discuss what you can plant for early spring color in your containers and yard, and much more!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: The ABSs of Immigration: An Introductory Series (Virtual)
An overview of common immigration statuses, the privileges and restrictions associated with each, and common pathways to obtain legal immigration status — including through family and humanitarian protections.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Screening “Lady in a Cage”(1964) starring Olivia de Havilland.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Narcan Training
Eammon’s Heart will host training for local citizens on administering Narcan to someone who is experiencing an overdose. Take home Narcan provided.
12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street
Must RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/narcan-training-the-life-you-save-may-be-a-loved-one-tickets-576596444487
Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat
Currently discussing the book “The Last Firehawk: The Ember Stone” by Katrina Charman.
4-5 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
ANDOVER: 6 Tips for Better Smartphone Photos
Linda Holt will share tips and tricks on how to improve your photography skills with your smartphone.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Going Vegan or Vegetarian: Diet Choices to Help the Planet
Esteemed nutritionist Nancy Clark will discuss the benefits of reducing meat in the everyday diet and the importance of being an informed vegan or vegetarian to be active and healthy.
7-8:30 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids
Join Dan Szczesney as he walks you through his hiking adventures. “The Adventures of Buffalo and Tough Cookie” is a memoir/trail book of Dan’s one year bonding journey with his foster daughter, Janelle, when she was 9 years old.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)
Storytime for toddlers will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Information Day for Veterans
Bring your DD Form 214 discharge document and come speak with experts on VA Eligibility, Benefits, PACT Act, and more.
12-3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Stree
Must register: 603-362-1098 / commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mike Bichrest –VA Outreach Coordinator, 603-203-8391 / Michael.Bichrest@va.gov
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Everyone gets a $1 scratch ticket and the chance to win prizes including a grand prize of a 50” TV, followed by Musical Bingo at the Draft House.
5 p.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street
Cost: $20 per person
Space is limited! Must register: 603-531-3337 / Email: kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Virtual)
Different stages of your child’s life bring on a variety of ways children deal with fears, anger, sadness, anxiety, and disappointment. This workshop will discuss strategies to help you and your child handle these strong feelings.
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
Bring the family for a screening of “Spies in Disguise”.
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Going Zero Waste as a Family (Virtual)
Learn how to manage eco-anxiety and lessen your impact on the planet with easy-to-implement sustainable living tips for busy families. All ages are welcome!
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
KINGSTON: Senior Luncheon (Kingston Seniors Only)
Your meal includes your choice of grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger and is served with fries and a soft drink.
12 p.m., Carriage Towne Bar and Grill, 53 Church Street
Cost: $5
Must register: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (Age 18+)
Open to any adult who is interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors.
3-5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: AP Test Strategy Session (Virtual)
AP students who have succeeded all year long in their classes still need to prepare for the actual exam. In this presentation, students will learn about the strategies for AP Exams that can earn scores that equate to college credit.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Courageous Conversations: Immigrant Panel Discussion (Virtual)
Explore current immigrant experiences, discussing barriers, struggles, joys, and successes.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Comic Chat (Virtual)
Don’t miss this talk with cartoonist Harry Bliss about his career, humor, comics and his recent collaboration with Steve Martin.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month
Public speaking group to help improve your speaking skills.
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: Email erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Sculptor Dale Rogers
Dale will be sharing a slide show while he talks about his pieces. His metal dog sculptor is his most recognizable -as they are everywhere!
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
WINDHAM: Tail Waggin’ Trivia
Tickets include buffet dinner and one drink ticket. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. There will also be raffles, a door prize, and a 50/50. Participants can play as individuals or as part of a team of up to six players. Individual registrants will be paired up.
6-8:30 p.m., Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Cost: $50 per person / benefits Salem Animal Rescue League
Info/tickets: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
PLAISTOW: ‘Run of the Savages’ 5k
Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 10 a.m.
Location: Pollard School, Main Street
Cost: $22 per individual, $17 per family member when registering at least 3 family members (minimum family cost: $51). Note: Registration costs increase on April 6th following the deadline for advanced registration.
Register: https://running4free.com/RaceDetails.aspx?src=hm&raceid=220
NORTH ANDOVER: Household Hazardous Waste Day
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Hazardous Waste: TBI, 210 Holt Road
Oil Collection: DPW, 384 Osgood Street
ANDOVER: Mistral Presents ‘Tales From Around the World’
Mistral presents virtuosic and communicative international artists in far-ranging, thematic programs, from little-known gems to timeless masterpieces, with an irresistible combination of high jinks and serious music-making.
4-6 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Tickets: $35
978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org
HAVERHILL: Art Opening Reception: ‘Consciousness Revealed’, Artwork by Marc Mannheimer
The artist will be in attendance, and celebratory refreshments will be served.
5-8 p.m., 43 Washington Street
Info: bwww.sjartconsulting.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series: The Surreal World of Rene Magritte (Virtual)
This program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian Surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding. Discover the ways his work relates to contemporaries like Salvador Dali and learn how art historians interpret his mysterious paintings.
3-4:15 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
MONDAY, APRIL 17
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
GROVELAND: Vacation Week Yoga (Gr. K-2)
Come calm and refresh your body and soul.
10-10:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every 3rd Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club (Adults)
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
PLAISTOW: Comics in World History and Cultures
This whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history will focus on what these vibrant narratives tell (and show) us about the people and periods that created them.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)
Would you believe it’s National Animal Cracker Day today? (Who makes up these holidays, anyway?) So we’ll read some animal stories and make a craft using animal crackers!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (Ages 18-36 Months)
Includes songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Vacation Week: Graphic Novel Chips & Chat (Gr. 5-9)
Good food, good company, and good reads!
1:30-2:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org.
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Spring Bingo
Come play bingo and win some candy! For families and children up to age 14.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: College Financial Aid
Come learn tips and tricks for college financial aid from advisor Jim Femia.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
METHUEN: Babysitter Safety Training (Gr 6-8)
Students in this program will learn about infant and child care, child development, basic first aid, choking and injury prevention, and more.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Cost: $40 per person
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Make Your Own Composter (Ages 3+)
In honor of Earth Day, come learn about composting and create your own composter for home and garden.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways New Hampshire
3rd Thursday of each month
Come find out what new ideas they are working on!
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night
Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more!
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Author Event
Welcome author Jane Healey to discuss her latest novel, “Good Night from Paris”.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Meat Raffle
join the fun, win high-quality meat prizes and help the community at the same time! Proceeds to benefit the High Pointe House in Haverhill.
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
HAVERHILL: Guided Stargazing Event
Mike McDougal, a local amateur astronomer and member of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, will have telescopes set up to look through and will share views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters, and planets.
8-10 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Inclement weather date: April 28 (facebook.com/TattersallFarm)
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad (Ages 3-8)
Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Pollinator Power Hour — Have Your Gardening Questions Answered
This Earth Day, hear from experienced local gardeners about the Andover Pollinator Pathway and how to promote native plantings and healthy habitats for pollinators throughout our community.
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Pokemon Club
Bring your cards and come to trade, see what others have, and play Pokemon!
2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
ANDOVER: 10th annual Spring Has Sprung Brunch
Enjoy brunch and view the art of flower design by Steve Janavicus of Flowers by Steve. Raffles, floral designs and fresh flowers for purchase. All proceeds to support Tufts Medicine Care at Home.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $75
Info/tickets: 978-552-4188 / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, APRIL 24
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 Months)
A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)
Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Sign them up for this new book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Evening with an Author (In person and Virtual)
Best-selling mystery author Ellery Adams will discuss “Paper Cuts”, book 6 in her “Secret, Book, and Scone Society” mystery series.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Rights and Benefits for Immigrants (Virtual)
Rights and Benefits for Immigrants, will cover the basic rights of all individuals — regardless of immigration status. Attendees will receive a broad overview of immigrant eligibility for health and safety net programs. This training also discusses best practices for interactions with law enforcement and preparation for worst-case scenarios.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “Strait-Jacket” (1964) starring Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Young Author & Illustrator Club (Gr. 2-4)
Start with a video interview with the author/illustrator, followed by discussion, and then an Author-Illustrator Challenge when you’ll create your own literary work to take home and share with others!
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)
Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
HAVERHILL: Early Education and Life Pathways
A discussion of how early education and prevention are connected and can lead to positive life choices.
12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot Street
Cost: Free
RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/early-education-and-life-pathways-tickets-573322522097
Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-62
GROVELAND: Perler Bead Afternoon (Ages 6-10)
Do you enjoy creating with Perler Beads? If you do, join us for Perler Afternoon. We’ll jump right in and spend the hour creating.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
7 p.m., via Zoom
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
LOWELL: The Town and The City Festival
A two-day music and arts festival held in various event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown
Info/Tickets: www.thetownandthecityfestival.com
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group.
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
LOWELL: The Town and The City Festival
A music and arts festival held in various event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown
Info/Tickets: www.thetownandthecityfestival.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Children’s Fishing Derby
The event is open to all children, aged 15 and younger. We
will provide refreshments and, if needed, fishing equipment and guidance. Trophies will be awarded for the 3 largest fish and the smallest fish.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Registration starts at 6 a.m. and the event ends at 12 p.m.
Sudden Pond in Harold Parker State Forest, Middleton Road
Info: Email: community@andoversportsmensclub.org
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Let’s Hike, Haverhill’
Enjoy a light, family-friendly short hike at Greenbelt’s Bailey Reservation in Haverhill. This brief, yet diverse trail passes through wooded terrain and along the shores of Chadwick Pond, where we’ll look for signs of beaver activity. The hike will be less than 1 mile.
9-10:30 a.m., Bailey Reservation, 474 Kingsbury Ave
RSVP: http://ecg.convio.net/site/Calendar/287471952
HAVERHILL: Car Show for Veterans
Food trucks, raffles, entertainment and more! No charge for spectators.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street
Cost: $15 to show your car/motorcycle; $30 to show and be award eligible
100% of the proceeds will benefit Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Inc.
Rain Date: April 30
Info: Email: vneoccarshow@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Short History of the Printing Press
Attendees will receive a reprint of Robert Hoe’s 1902 book.
11 a.m., The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Info: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Short History of the Printing Press
Attendees will receive a reprint of Robert Hoe’s 1902 book.
2 p.m., The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Info: www.museumofprinting.org
METHUEN: Messy Art: Hummingbirds (Ages 3-6)
Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a stainable outfit!)
2-2:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Gus Constantellis Show
Social media sensation, Gus Constantellis, brings laughs with his comedy show about growing up Greek in America.
7 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street
Cost: $50 per person/$55 at the door
Tickets: 978-609-5576 / 978-360-1011 / 978-987-6621
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/gus-constantellis
