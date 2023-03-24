SATURDAY, MARCH 25

LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes

Saturdays

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org

METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale

Come browse all the great books available for sale!

9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SANDOWN: Food Drive

Collecting healthy non-perishable food items to benefit the Weekend Power Pack Program

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Rock Church, Main Street

Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Irish Film Festival

10 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

NEWBURYPORT: Plover Volunteer Orientation

Beginning in April of each year, the entire Refuge beach is closed to all public entry to provide undisturbed nesting habitat for the federally threatened piping plover. The Plover Volunteer Program significantly contributes to the breeding success of these birds.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plum Island Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike

Info: 978-572-5622

SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic

The Town Clerks Office will also be open to register dogs.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Fire Rescue, 314 Main Street

Cost: $10 per animal. Cash or check accepted.

Info: www.sandown.us

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper

4-6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under

HAVERHILL: Sons of Italy Softball Dinner

Meet the Lodge and band members, enter awesome raffles, and enjoy some great food. Dinner will include pasta, meatballs, Fantini bread, and salad.

5-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children (age 4-10); children age 4 and under eat free.

Info: 978-372-1509 / www.facebook.com/OSIA1646

HAVERHILL: HAWKopoly

A night of friendly competition with Monopoly-inspired games, live and silent auctions, appetizers, swag bags, and more!

6-10 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Cost: $85 per person

Proceeds benefit Sacred Hearts School

Register: https://givebutter.com/c/HAWKOPOLY

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.

7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

PLAISTOW: ‘Another Tequila Sunrise’ at PAC

Come experience smash hits and deep cuts from the Eagles studio collection as well as numbers from the solo careers of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh!

7:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Cost: $40

Tickets: eagles.ticketleap.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ATKINSON: Rabies Clinic

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Fire Department, 1 Academy Ave

Cost: $18 for Rabies vaccination

Info: 603-362-5611

HAMPSTEAD: Community Loaf & Ladle Luncheon

The menu includes an assortment of soups, bread and brownies.

11 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Suggested donation: $10 per person

Info: www.hampsteaducc.org

LAWRENCE: Dedication of the Irish Collection

1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’

Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter.

2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

LAWRENCE: Celtic Melodies Concert

Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan will perform ancient Gaelic aires to current songs.

2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

MONDAY, MARCH 27

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Bargain Day!

For just $8 you can buy and fill a bag with anything and everything that’s left in the sale!

9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Make a Ukrainian Easter Egg (Adults)

The ancient art form of painting Ukrainian Easter Egg ties together faith, spirituality, and unexpected beauty. Participants will learn how to decorate eggs using a stylus, beeswax, and dyes. No prior artistic talent is needed. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring an apron if you wish.

9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Cost: $89 includes materials & lunch

Register: www.rollingridge.org/event/faith-and-art-lets-make-ukrainian-easter-eggs-17226227

PLAISTOW: Craft Class

Last Monday of each month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

LAWRENCE: Exhibit Closes: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’

Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.div8aoh.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)

Tuesdays

All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Bring a project and come meet and make some new fiber friends!

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

SALEM: Judging Youth of the Year – SHS

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive

Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque

Wednesdays

Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Celtic Songs & Stories with Jeff Snow

Close out March with a concert celebrating Celtic culture! Musician Jeff Snow brings Celtic songs, stories, and of course, instruments, to Derry for a wonderful night of music and history.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Paying for College Without Going Broke (Virtual)

Parents and students will learn strategies for lowering their EFC (Expected Family Contribution), the new FAFSA rules, and tips for optimizing college admissions and scholarships.

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Wednesdays

Come practice your English with us!

6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

KINGSTON: Kingston Lake Association Meeting

Agenda includes a timeline of activities for 2023, the watershed grant through Camp Lincoln, the Lake Host Grant, the Scott Weinhold Memorial Life Jacket Loaner Station, and the 2023 budget.

7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: Muriel Ingalls, 603-642-3156 / www.kingstonlakesnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

SALEM: Youth of the Year Dinner

Details: TBA

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive

Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been

exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Women’s Works

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.

11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: www.southchurch.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAMPSTEAD: Community Turkey Dinner To Go

Menu will consist of homemade turkey pot pie, our own mashed sweet potatoes, biscuit, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and peach pie for dessert.

4:30-6 p.m., St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave

Cost: By donation

Please place your order by end of the day Mon., March 27 by providing last name and number of meals needed. Orders can be texted to 603-339-3731 or by calling the Parish office at 603-329-5886.

ANDOVER: Pokemon Club (Age 5+)

Thursdays

Meet up in the Children’s Room and talk all things Pokemon!

5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: White Ribbon Event

Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center welcomes you to gather together and pledge your support to end gender-based violence. The event will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a buffet, a live and silent auction, and the opportunity to pledge your support to the White Ribbon Campaign alongside other members of your community

6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Cost: $100

Register/Info: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org

ATKINSON: Author Presentation

Join us as Mindi Messmer discusses her book “Female Disruptors: Stories of Mighty Female Scientists”.

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

Read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Movie Screening

Fridays

Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Valley Patriot 19th Anniversary Charity Bash

Each year The Valley Patriot holds their Anniversary BASH, Scholarship and Award Night to give back to the community.

7-11 p.m., Firefighters Relief IN, 1 Market Square

Cost: $45 in advance, $50 at the door

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/valley-patriot-19th-anniversary-charity-bash-tickets-500187954637

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SANDOWN: Clothing Drive

Accepting gently used clothing, towels, blankets, purses, shows, and books for Savers.

8-10 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive

Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com

KINGSTON: Rabies Clinic

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kingston Fire Station, 148 Main Street

Info: 603-642-3626

WINDHAM: Easter Egg Hunt (Up to age 9)

Don’t forget a basket for your eggs and a camera for pics with the Easter Bunny!

Ages 0-2 at 9 a.m.; Ages 3-5 at 9:45 a.m.; Ages 6-9 at 10:15 a.m.

Location: Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair

Haverhill families have an opportunity to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street

Info: kmancini@communityactioninc.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Fair

Sponsored by Timberlane Regional High School Freshman Student Council

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., a Timberlane Regional High School, 36 Greenough Road

Table rentals are $25

Info: 603-382-6541 ext. 3847 / email Alexandra.Roschewski@Timberlane.net

SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic

All cats and dogs welcome. Dogs must be leashed. Cats must be in a crate.

10 a.m. 12 p.m., Fire Station, 314 Main Street

Cost: $10

Info: www.sandown.us

METHUEN: Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 16+)

Compete in a Mario Kart 8 tournament amongst your peers. Controllers will be available to use, but players are welcome to bring in their own.

1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Boston Bruins Alumni vs. Haverhill Police Hockey Game

This fundraiser will benefit the death/disability fund. They are also including a food drive, bring your canned goods to the game to benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.

2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, 137 Monument Street

Cost: $20 adults, $15 for children under age 12

Tickets are available in the PD lobby or 978-722-1567 or email hpra@haverhillpolice.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club (Ages 8+)

Come and play with your friends and new opponents!

2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Seed Swap

Pick up seeds specifically chosen for our region, get tips from other North Andover gardeners, and learn about the whole process (from seed to harvest) from a professional gardener.

2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

LOWELL: ‘Fire and Fiber’ Art Reception

Don’t miss this show of color, texture, and form in contemporary weaving and ceramics by Tarja Cockell and Carol Rissman.

3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Avenue

Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com

ANDOVER: Free Concert

A performance of Bach’s St Matthew’s Passion featuring musicians Fernando Castro, Yerim Krueger, and Diane Lim.

7 p.m., Free Christian Church, 31 Elm Street

Info: Email: info@freechristian.org

HAVERHILL: Concert for a Cause

Performance by Liam & The Uptics. Admission: donations of monetary gifts, clean or new clothing, new twin bed size pillows/bedding, sanitary items, books, readers, or non-perishables.

7 p.m., Bradford Brew House, 75 South Main Street

Proceeds to benefit and assist Merrimack Valley Homeless.

Info: Ruth’s House / 978-521-5575

NORTH ANDOVER: Amy Speace in Concert

Nashville-based Amy Speace is one of contemporary folk and Americana’s leading voices of the new generation.

8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road

Cost: $26

Info/tickets: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org

