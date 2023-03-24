SATURDAY, MARCH 25
LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes
Saturdays
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale
Come browse all the great books available for sale!
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SANDOWN: Food Drive
Collecting healthy non-perishable food items to benefit the Weekend Power Pack Program
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Rock Church, Main Street
Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Irish Film Festival
10 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
NEWBURYPORT: Plover Volunteer Orientation
Beginning in April of each year, the entire Refuge beach is closed to all public entry to provide undisturbed nesting habitat for the federally threatened piping plover. The Plover Volunteer Program significantly contributes to the breeding success of these birds.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plum Island Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike
Info: 978-572-5622
SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic
The Town Clerks Office will also be open to register dogs.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Fire Rescue, 314 Main Street
Cost: $10 per animal. Cash or check accepted.
Info: www.sandown.us
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.
2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
4-6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under
HAVERHILL: Sons of Italy Softball Dinner
Meet the Lodge and band members, enter awesome raffles, and enjoy some great food. Dinner will include pasta, meatballs, Fantini bread, and salad.
5-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children (age 4-10); children age 4 and under eat free.
Info: 978-372-1509 / www.facebook.com/OSIA1646
HAVERHILL: HAWKopoly
A night of friendly competition with Monopoly-inspired games, live and silent auctions, appetizers, swag bags, and more!
6-10 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Cost: $85 per person
Proceeds benefit Sacred Hearts School
Register: https://givebutter.com/c/HAWKOPOLY
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.
7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
PLAISTOW: ‘Another Tequila Sunrise’ at PAC
Come experience smash hits and deep cuts from the Eagles studio collection as well as numbers from the solo careers of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh!
7:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Cost: $40
Tickets: eagles.ticketleap.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ATKINSON: Rabies Clinic
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Fire Department, 1 Academy Ave
Cost: $18 for Rabies vaccination
Info: 603-362-5611
HAMPSTEAD: Community Loaf & Ladle Luncheon
The menu includes an assortment of soups, bread and brownies.
11 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Suggested donation: $10 per person
Info: www.hampsteaducc.org
LAWRENCE: Dedication of the Irish Collection
1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter.
2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
LAWRENCE: Celtic Melodies Concert
Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan will perform ancient Gaelic aires to current songs.
2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
MONDAY, MARCH 27
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Bargain Day!
For just $8 you can buy and fill a bag with anything and everything that’s left in the sale!
9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Make a Ukrainian Easter Egg (Adults)
The ancient art form of painting Ukrainian Easter Egg ties together faith, spirituality, and unexpected beauty. Participants will learn how to decorate eggs using a stylus, beeswax, and dyes. No prior artistic talent is needed. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring an apron if you wish.
9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Cost: $89 includes materials & lunch
Register: www.rollingridge.org/event/faith-and-art-lets-make-ukrainian-easter-eggs-17226227
PLAISTOW: Craft Class
Last Monday of each month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
LAWRENCE: Exhibit Closes: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’
Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)
Tuesdays
All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Bring a project and come meet and make some new fiber friends!
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
SALEM: Judging Youth of the Year – SHS
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive
Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub
Wednesdays
A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.
12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons
Wednesdays
Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher
Wednesdays
Come refine and refresh your skills!
Wednesdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Wednesdays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Celtic Songs & Stories with Jeff Snow
Close out March with a concert celebrating Celtic culture! Musician Jeff Snow brings Celtic songs, stories, and of course, instruments, to Derry for a wonderful night of music and history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Paying for College Without Going Broke (Virtual)
Parents and students will learn strategies for lowering their EFC (Expected Family Contribution), the new FAFSA rules, and tips for optimizing college admissions and scholarships.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Wednesdays
Come practice your English with us!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
KINGSTON: Kingston Lake Association Meeting
Agenda includes a timeline of activities for 2023, the watershed grant through Camp Lincoln, the Lake Host Grant, the Scott Weinhold Memorial Life Jacket Loaner Station, and the 2023 budget.
7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: Muriel Ingalls, 603-642-3156 / www.kingstonlakesnh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
SALEM: Youth of the Year Dinner
Details: TBA
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive
Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
DANVILLE: Grief Support Group
Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Thursdays
This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been
exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Women’s Works
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.
11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: www.southchurch.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow
Thursdays
A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.
11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAMPSTEAD: Community Turkey Dinner To Go
Menu will consist of homemade turkey pot pie, our own mashed sweet potatoes, biscuit, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and peach pie for dessert.
4:30-6 p.m., St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave
Cost: By donation
Please place your order by end of the day Mon., March 27 by providing last name and number of meals needed. Orders can be texted to 603-339-3731 or by calling the Parish office at 603-329-5886.
ANDOVER: Pokemon Club (Age 5+)
Thursdays
Meet up in the Children’s Room and talk all things Pokemon!
5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: White Ribbon Event
Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center welcomes you to gather together and pledge your support to end gender-based violence. The event will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a buffet, a live and silent auction, and the opportunity to pledge your support to the White Ribbon Campaign alongside other members of your community
6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $100
Register/Info: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
ATKINSON: Author Presentation
Join us as Mindi Messmer discusses her book “Female Disruptors: Stories of Mighty Female Scientists”.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Valley Patriot 19th Anniversary Charity Bash
Each year The Valley Patriot holds their Anniversary BASH, Scholarship and Award Night to give back to the community.
7-11 p.m., Firefighters Relief IN, 1 Market Square
Cost: $45 in advance, $50 at the door
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/valley-patriot-19th-anniversary-charity-bash-tickets-500187954637
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
SANDOWN: Clothing Drive
Accepting gently used clothing, towels, blankets, purses, shows, and books for Savers.
8-10 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive
Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com
KINGSTON: Rabies Clinic
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kingston Fire Station, 148 Main Street
Info: 603-642-3626
WINDHAM: Easter Egg Hunt (Up to age 9)
Don’t forget a basket for your eggs and a camera for pics with the Easter Bunny!
Ages 0-2 at 9 a.m.; Ages 3-5 at 9:45 a.m.; Ages 6-9 at 10:15 a.m.
Location: Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair
Haverhill families have an opportunity to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: kmancini@communityactioninc.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Fair
Sponsored by Timberlane Regional High School Freshman Student Council
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., a Timberlane Regional High School, 36 Greenough Road
Table rentals are $25
Info: 603-382-6541 ext. 3847 / email Alexandra.Roschewski@Timberlane.net
SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic
All cats and dogs welcome. Dogs must be leashed. Cats must be in a crate.
10 a.m. 12 p.m., Fire Station, 314 Main Street
Cost: $10
Info: www.sandown.us
METHUEN: Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 16+)
Compete in a Mario Kart 8 tournament amongst your peers. Controllers will be available to use, but players are welcome to bring in their own.
1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Boston Bruins Alumni vs. Haverhill Police Hockey Game
This fundraiser will benefit the death/disability fund. They are also including a food drive, bring your canned goods to the game to benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.
2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, 137 Monument Street
Cost: $20 adults, $15 for children under age 12
Tickets are available in the PD lobby or 978-722-1567 or email hpra@haverhillpolice.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club (Ages 8+)
Come and play with your friends and new opponents!
2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Seed Swap
Pick up seeds specifically chosen for our region, get tips from other North Andover gardeners, and learn about the whole process (from seed to harvest) from a professional gardener.
2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LOWELL: ‘Fire and Fiber’ Art Reception
Don’t miss this show of color, texture, and form in contemporary weaving and ceramics by Tarja Cockell and Carol Rissman.
3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Avenue
Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com
ANDOVER: Free Concert
A performance of Bach’s St Matthew’s Passion featuring musicians Fernando Castro, Yerim Krueger, and Diane Lim.
7 p.m., Free Christian Church, 31 Elm Street
Info: Email: info@freechristian.org
HAVERHILL: Concert for a Cause
Performance by Liam & The Uptics. Admission: donations of monetary gifts, clean or new clothing, new twin bed size pillows/bedding, sanitary items, books, readers, or non-perishables.
7 p.m., Bradford Brew House, 75 South Main Street
Proceeds to benefit and assist Merrimack Valley Homeless.
Info: Ruth’s House / 978-521-5575
NORTH ANDOVER: Amy Speace in Concert
Nashville-based Amy Speace is one of contemporary folk and Americana’s leading voices of the new generation.
8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road
Cost: $26
Info/tickets: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
