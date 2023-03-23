FRIDAY, MARCH 24
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Anime Club (Grades 7+)
Meets bi-weekly on Fridays
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Preview Night
5-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Cost: $20; Free for Nevins Friends of the Library members
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Grandparent and Senior Caregiver Group
Thursdays, March 23 through May 18
This is an 8-week educational program on raising children (Pre-K — 5) for Andover senior caregivers living with elementary school age children. Childcare is provided. Box dinner served at 5:30 p.m.
6-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.
7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
LAWRENCE: Free Citizenship Classes
Saturdays
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: Email: workforce@glacac.org
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale
Come browse all the great books available for sale!
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SANDOWN: Food Drive
Collecting healthy non-perishable food items to benefit the Weekend Power Pack Program
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Rock Church, Main Street
Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Irish Film Festival
10 a.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
NEWBURYPORT: Plover Volunteer Orientation
Beginning in April of each year, the entire Refuge beach is closed to all public entry to provide undisturbed nesting habitat for the federally threatened piping plover. The Plover Volunteer Program significantly contributes to the breeding success of these birds.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plum Island Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike
Info: 978-572-5622
SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic
The Town Clerks Office will also be open to register dogs.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Fire Rescue, 314 Main Street
Cost: $10 per animal. Cash or check accepted.
Info: www.sandown.us
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.
2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper
4-6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 8 Church Street
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under
HAVERHILL: Sons of Italy Softball Dinner
Meet the Lodge and band members, enter awesome raffles, and enjoy some great food. Dinner will include pasta, meatballs, Fantini bread, and salad.
5-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children (age 4-10); children age 4 and under eat free.
Info: 978-372-1509 / www.facebook.com/OSIA1646
HAVERHILL: HAWKopoly
A night of friendly competition with Monopoly-inspired games, live and silent auctions, appetizers, swag bags, and more!
6-10 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Cost: $85 per person
Proceeds benefit Sacred Hearts School
Register: https://givebutter.com/c/HAWKOPOLY
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number.
7 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
PLAISTOW: ‘Another Tequila Sunrise’ at PAC
Come experience smash hits and deep cuts from the Eagles studio collection as well as numbers from the solo careers of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh!
7:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Cost: $40
Tickets: eagles.ticketleap.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
ATKINSON: Rabies Clinic
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Fire Department, 1 Academy Ave
Cost: $18 for Rabies vaccination
Info: 603-362-5611
HAMPSTEAD: Community Loaf & Ladle Luncheon
The menu includes an assortment of soups, bread and brownies.
11 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Suggested donation: $10 per person
Info: www.hampsteaducc.org
LAWRENCE: Dedication of the Irish Collection
1 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
DERRY: ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
Anything Goes is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter.
2 p.m., The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65+), $10 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
LAWRENCE: Celtic Melodies Concert
Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan will perform ancient Gaelic aires to current songs.
2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
MONDAY, MARCH 27
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
METHUEN: Friends Spring Book Sale – Bargain Day!
For just $8 you can buy and fill a bag with anything and everything that’s left in the sale!
9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Make a Ukrainian Easter Egg (Adults)
The ancient art form of painting Ukrainian Easter Egg ties together faith, spirituality, and unexpected beauty. Participants will learn how to decorate eggs using a stylus, beeswax, and dyes. No prior artistic talent is needed. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring an apron if you wish.
9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Cost: $89 includes materials & lunch
Register: www.rollingridge.org/event/faith-and-art-lets-make-ukrainian-easter-eggs-17226227
PLAISTOW: Craft Class
Last Monday of each month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
LAWRENCE: Exhibit Closes: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’
Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.div8aoh.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scouts (Grades 2-5)
Tuesdays
All genders welcome for crafts, hiking, games, cooking, rock climbing, and more!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Bring a project and come meet and make some new fiber friends!
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
