SATURDAY, APRIL 15
PLAISTOW: Run of the Savages 5k
Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 10 a.m.
Location: Pollard School, Main Street
Cost: $22 per person, $17 per family member when registering at least 3 family members (minimum family cost: $51). Note: Registration costs increase on April 6th following the deadline for advanced registration.
Register: https://running4free.com/RaceDetails.aspx?src=hm&raceid=220
NORTH ANDOVER: Electronic and Appliance Recycle Day
All towns welcome.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Calvary Church, 586 Mass Ave.
No charge for keyboards; car, boat, lawn mower, motorcycle batteries; cables; wire and cell phones. Also included: Bicycle Recycle Day, no fee. Bring unwanted old or new bicycles and drop them off, it will be reused again. Mountain, Road, BMX, Cruiser, ( Old to current)/New, Kids, etc.
Info: www.patch.com
LAWRENCE: Star Surfin (Ages 10+)
Make aliens and intergalactic creatures with pens, markers and pencils. Create sci-fi characters and worlds from across the galaxy.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Reads: Movie screening
Watch “House of Sand and Fog,” based on novel by Andre Dubus III.
2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608/www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Book launch
A book reading and signing of C.B. Bernard’s debut novel, “Small Animals Caught in Traps.” Bernard is also the author of “Chasing Alaska: A Portrait of the Last Frontier Then and Now,” a Publishers Weekly and National Geographic top pick and finalist for the Oregon Book Award in nonfiction.
3 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street
Info: 978-475-0143
ANDOVER: Mistral Presents "Tales from Around the World"
Mistral presents virtuosic and communicative international artists in far-ranging, thematic programs, from little-known gems to timeless masterpieces, with a combination of hijinks and serious music making.
4-6 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Tickets: $35
978-474-6222/www.mistralmusic.org
HAVERHILL: Art opening reception: "Consciousness Revealed" - Artwork by Marc Mannheimer
The artist will attend and celebratory refreshments will be served.
5-8 p.m., 43 Washington Street
Info: bwww.sjartconsulting.com
ANDOVER: "Fairytales and Fantasy" cabaret (Ages 21+)
A cabaret show presented by Mishstrong in support of St. Ann’s Home and area food pantries.
7-10 p.m., Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Cost: $35 per person (online or at the door)
Info/tickets: www.mishstrong.org
HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse concert
Cosy Sheridan has been called one of the era’s finest and most thoughtful songwriters. Coupled with her bluesy guitar style, her upbeat and clever lyrics make for an enjoyable evening of entertainment.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill, 16 Ashland Street
Cost: $20 cash at the door
Info: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
LONDONDERRY: "For the Love of Music"
A new acoustic music jam session for seniors (55+) featuring local musicians in a relaxed, coffee house setting.
2-5 p.m. at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-8554/iarndt@londonderrynh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series: The Surreal World of Rene Magritte (Virtual)
This program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding. Discover the ways his work relates to contemporaries like Salvador Dali and learn how art historians interpret his mysterious paintings.
3-4:15 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505/www.stevensmemlib.org
MONDAY, APRIL 17
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Papercut Power! (Ages 10+)
Explore strategies in cut paper, using shape, silhouette, paper layering, collage, and folding to bring 2-dimensional scenes or even 3-dimensional greeting cards to life!
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Puppets (Ages 5-9)
Learn how to create a sock puppet, then share funny stories.
9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430/www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: The Painted Garden (Ages 5-9)
Inspired by Claude Monet’s paintings students will create flower drawings, water lilies paintings, and model magic sculptures of animals that live in the garden.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390/www.cityofhaverhill.com.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276/www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Color Science (Ages 5-9)
Learn how to mix paint colors, layer color with different mediums, and see how adding different elements can change the effects color has on your work.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Painting Workshop (Ages 10+)
Explore how to use what we know about traditional art and connect it to the digital world to create a chunky corner of a world all your own.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Vacation Week Yoga (Grades K-2)
Come calm and refresh your body and soul.
10-10:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732/www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586/www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every third Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
ATKINSON: Spring Tai Chi for Beginners
10-weeks, Mondays, April 18 through June 20
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $70 residents/$90 non-residents
WINDHAM: Six Pillars of Brain Health
AARP will present a free interactive session where you will learn about the 6 pillars of brain health and tips for activities that support brain health.
10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 N Lowell Road
Please pre-register by April 12: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov
HAVERHILL: Thank You Lunch
Women’s City Club of Haverhill will say goodbye to its current leadership team after five years and welcome a new team with a thank you lunch
1 p.m., Friendly’s Restaurant, 1160 Main Street
This is members only gathering. Annual dues are $40 and payable at the meeting.
Questions? Email: pfarfaras@aol.com
LAWRENCE: An Architect’s Delight (Ages 5-9)
Learn how to turn your dreams into 2D plan drawings, and 3D models of your dream spaces.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Stickers (Ages 10+)
Learn how to create their own diy stickers from scratch. Students will start with the Procreate app on the ipad and design their own sticker sheets with their favorite characters and cartoons. At the end of the day, students will be able to take home their own sticker sheet.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Forensic Science Roadshow
Venture into the world of CSI with this interactive program that introduces you to the fascinating subject of forensic science.
1:30-3:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
LAWRENCE: Movie Screening
Read the book then come watch “The Scorch Trials”.
3:30-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info/register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: Free Live Musical Performance
Guitarist Scott Ouellette and percussionist Tom Lynch will perform.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
PLAISTOW: History of Comics
a whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history, with special attention to what these vibrant narratives tell — and show — us about the people and periods that created them. This is an interactive discussion for all ages.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Reserve your seat: 603-382-6011
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club (Adults)
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
PLAISTOW: Comics in World History and Cultures
This whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history will focus on what these vibrant narratives tell (and show) us about the people and periods that created them.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)
Would you believe it’s National Animal Cracker Day today? (Who makes up these holidays, anyway?) So we’ll read some animal stories and make a craft using animal crackers!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
LAWRENCE: Digital Art Adventure (Ages 5-9)
Learn the basics of digital illustration and the many tools Procreate has to offer while having fun with art challenges and prompts from using only 2 colors in an illustration, mashing up your favorite food + animal, and drawing your favorite place in the world.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: The Art of Inking and Coloring (Ages 10+)
Discover what it takes to bring your sketch from loose lines to refined inks with color in no time.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Volunteer Fair
Drop in to meet local non-profit organizations that need your help!
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (Ages 18-36 Months)
Includes songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LAWRENCE: Make a Mini Magazine (Ages 10+)
Make a quick and easy 8-page Zine that can change the world.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Mixed Media Self Portraits (Ages 5-9)
Have fun learning about proportions as we create dynamic self portraits.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Vacation Week: Graphic Novel Chips & Chat (Gr. 5-9)
Good food, good company, and good reads!
1:30-2:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org.
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Make a Zine
Come make your own mini book called a “zine” full of your own art or writing.
3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Medicare 101
This informative class will help you understand the basics of Medicare in relatable, easy-to-understand language and provide you with tools you need to determine the best plan for you.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Spring bingo
Come play bingo and win some candy! For families and children up to age 14.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: College financial aid
Come learn tips and tricks for college financial aid from adviser Jim Femia.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400/www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Cribbage Club
Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends! This is a new club for teens and adults that will meet the third Wednesday of the month. Beginners are welcome.
7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
LAWRENCE: Fashion Design (Ages 5-9)
Learn the basics of measurement, cutting and design in this accelerated class
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: ReGlow (Ages 10+)
In this class, we’ll be using recycled clear bottles & plastic to create lantern forms and play with color and light using tissue paper, paper mache techniques, and LED lights. Students will come out with a functional lantern to use indoors!
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
METHUEN: Babysitter Safety Training (Gr 6-8)
Students in this program will learn about infant and child care, child development, basic first aid, choking and injury prevention, and more.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Cost: $40 per person
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Planning Commission Meeting (Virtual)
The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available at www.mvpc.org.
11 a.m.
Questions? Email: Jodie Furey at jfurey@mvpc.org
ANDOVER: April Birthday Social
Come enjoy roast turkey with gravy. Music provided by Jon Mansfield.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Speechapalooza at NECC
The event will feature student speeches on a variety of topics, and attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy pizza and win prizes.
1-2:30 p.m., Northern Essex Lecture Hall A in the Spurk Building, 100 Elliot Way
Questions? Email: NECCSpeechapalooza@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: An Afternoon of Animation (Ages 5-9)
Get ready to bring your characters to life! In this animation workshop students will learn how to animate their own cartoon characters using the Procreate App on the ipad and then bring their animations into the real world using Augmented reality and the Artivive app.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Gnarly with Gouache (Ages 10+)
Paint and practice wild paintings with gouache, a water based paint. Thick-like watercolors, learn to paint like a pro and make your own master paintings.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Make Your Own Composter (Ages 3+)
In honor of Earth Day, come learn about composting and create your own composter for home and garden.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Pokemon Club (Age 5+)
Thursdays
Meet up in the Children’s Room and talk all things Pokemon!
5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways New Hampshire
3rd Thursday of each month
Come find out what new ideas they are working on!
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
LAWRENCE: Movie Night
Come watch “Sonic 2”. Popcorn and refreshments will be served.
6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Peer Support Group Meetings
Held on the 3rd Thursday
6:30 p.m.,Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions? Dana Charest: 603-303-3539
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night
Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more!
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LONDONDERRY: Peking and the Mystics
An a cappella performance comprised of original arrangements by the group members themselves, incorporates jazz, swing, doo-wop, and pop music of many decades ranging from the 1890s to the 2000s.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register (by April 14): 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
METHUEN: Author Event
Welcome author Jane Healey to discuss her latest novel, “Good Night from Paris”.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
SANDOWN: Town-Wide Roadside Clean Up
Clean up your street, your neighborhood etc. You pick up the trash – they’ll pick up the bags! Bags available at the Town Hall or Library.
Info: Andrea Cairns: townofsandown@sandown.us or Selectmen’s Office: 603-887-3646 #2
LAWRENCE: Drawing Adventures (Ages 5-9)
Students will learn how to approach both realistic and abstract art as they explore various methods for creating marks with pencil, charcoal and pastel.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Ages 10+)
Learn how to create light and see what pencils to use for mid-tones and shadows.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: CONNECT Parent/Child Activity
Every 3rd Friday
Parents and caregivers, bring your children (ages 0-6) for a kid-friendly craft, story, snack and play time. Drop-ins welcome!
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, lower level meeting room
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Comic Characters (Ages 5-9)
Students will illustrate and create their own original characters to create a comic about a day in this said character’s life.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Portraiture (Ages 10+)
The class will cover the basics of head and face structures, proportions, form shaping. Students will explore their own unique ideas in drawing portraits.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Yom HaSho’ah Service (Virtual and In-person)
An annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs, and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association.
7 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street
Register for link: www.TempleEmanu-El.org
KINGSTON: Meat Raffle
join the fun, win high-quality meat prizes and help the community at the same time! Proceeds to benefit the High Pointe House in Haverhill.
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”
Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street
HAVERHILL: Guided Stargazing Event
Mike McDougal, a local amateur astronomer and member of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, will have telescopes set up to look through and will share views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters, and planets.
8-10 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Inclement weather date: April 28 (facebook.com/TattersallFarm)
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
SANDOWN: Town-Wide Roadside Clean Up
Clean up your street, your neighborhood etc. You pick up the trash – they’ll pick up the bags! Bags available at the Town Hall or Library.
Info: Andrea Cairns: townofsandown@sandown.us or Selectmen’s Office: 603-887-3646 #2
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Fishing Derby (Ages 1-15)
The pond will be stocked with 500 fish. Prizes awarded. Each child receives a small gift.
7 a.m. — 12 p.m., Shop Pond, 166 Main Street
No entry fee required
Register: www.hampsteadcivicclub.org
HAVERHILL: Earth Day Cleanup
Register online by April 21 for an Earth Day t-shirt and be entered into the raffle to win 1 of 2 kids bikes: www.haverhillrec.com
8 a.m. — 1 p.m., meet at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Email: ickylabrode@verizon.net / bdelaware@cityofhaverhill.com
HAVERHILL: Earth Day – Portland Street Playground Clean-up
Come lend a hand, meet new friends and help keep this neighborhood playground a great place for local kids to play and thrive! Please bring gloves and a rake if you can.
9-11 a.m., Portland Street by the corner of 5th Avenue
LAWRENCE: Earth Day Sign Making
Kids are invited to come create a sign that encourages more Earth-Friendly habits. Signs will be delivered to Groundwork on April 29 to show the community. Materials and refreshments provided.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad (Ages 3-8)
Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Pollinator Power Hour
This Earth Day, hear from experienced local gardeners about the Andover Pollinator Pathway and how to promote native plantings and healthy habitats for pollinators throughout our community.
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Reads: Reading and Book Signing
Join for an afternoon with bestselling author Andre Dubus III. He’ll read from his 2018 novel, “Gone So Long”. His talk will be followed by a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.
2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: 978-373-1586, x608 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”
Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street
Info/tickets: www.pentucketplayers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Pokemon Club
Bring your cards and come to trade, see what others have, and play Pokemon!
2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NEWBURYPORT: One World Earth Day Benefit
Featuring music by the Mamadou Band, Wangari Fahari & Lucky Leroux, plus Earth Day activities, world crafts, environmental speakers, action info and more!
5-10 p.m., The Peoples Cafe, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
NEWBURYPORT: Opening Reception: PRESS ON
An innovative and unique exhibition, artist Brooke Lambert shows her original collagraph prints alongside the low-relief sculptural collagraph plates she used to make them
5-8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square
Info: www.brookelambertartist.com
HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”
Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
SANDOWN: Town-Wide Roadside Clean Up
Clean up your street, your neighborhood etc. You pick up the trash – they’ll pick up the bags! Bags available at the Town Hall or Library.
Info: Andrea Cairns: townofsandown@sandown.us or Selectmen’s Office: 603-887-3646 #2
ANDOVER: 10th annual Spring Has Sprung Brunch
Enjoy brunch and view the art of flower design by Steve Janavicus of Flowers by Steve. Raffles, floral designs and fresh flowers for purchase. All proceeds to support Tufts Medicine Care at Home.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $75
Info/tickets: 978-552-4188 / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”
Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street
Info/tickets: www.pentucketplayers.org
ANDOVER: Spring Dance
Dance lessons from 6-7 p.m. Music by D.B.’s Orchestra from 7-10 p.m.
6-10 p.m., Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Tickets: $15 per person in advance/$20 at the door
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
MONDAY, APRIL 24
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 Months)
A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Crepe Paper Flower Blooms (Adults)
4-weeks, Mondays, April 24-May 15
Students will create life-like bouquets — out of tissue & crepe paper! Each week will focus on specific flower varieties and strategies, and students will work to build a springtime bouquet!
1:30-3:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $120
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Sculpture (Ages 5-9)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Students will learn the basics of clay building using techniques like slab, forming, underglazing and more.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Painting 101 (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Learn how to use Procreate on the iPad and learn techniques that are transferable to countless digital art programs available.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Fun with Painting (Ages 4-7)
6-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 5 (no class May 29)
Students will learn color mixing while exploring the possibilities of acrylic, finger, and watercolor paints.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Monthly Book Club
Come discuss “Daughters of NRI”.
5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3615 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)
Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Sign them up for this new book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Clay Time
8-weeks, Mondays, April 24-June 19 (no class 5/29)
All levels welcome.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $300
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Painting The Light (Adults)
5-weeks, Mondays, April 24-May 22
From conception through completion learn to create unity and harmony as you discover how light illuminates our world with color, provides contrast with its shadows, and gives us life.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $170
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Evening with an Author (In person and Virtual)
Best-selling mystery author Ellery Adams will discuss “Paper Cuts”, book 6 in her “Secret, Book, and Scone Society” mystery series.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Rights and Benefits for Immigrants (Virtual)
Rights and Benefits for Immigrants, will cover the basic rights of all individuals — regardless of immigration status. Attendees will receive a broad overview of immigrant eligibility for health and safety net programs. This training also discusses best practices for interactions with law enforcement and preparation for worst-case scenarios.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy breakfast and a presentation by Anders Morley, author of “This Land of Snow, a Journey Across the North in Winter”.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6 per person
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “Strait-Jacket” (1964) starring Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing + Painting (Adults)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 15-May 30
Explore the magic of springtime in the Merrimack Valley! You will find inspiration in photos, still life and, if weather permits, outdoor art-making. Your tools can be pencils, pastels or paint as you learn more about this season’s treasures.
1-3 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $165
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Young Author & Illustrator Club (Gr. 2-4)
Start with a video interview with the author/illustrator, followed by discussion, and then an Author-Illustrator Challenge when you’ll create your own literary work to take home and share with others!
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Animation (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Artivive, Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing Studio (Ages 5-9)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Students will learn the basics of drawing while being able to create works they will be proud of such as portraits, still life, pose drawings and more.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
LAWRENCE: Clay Time
8-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-June 13
The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $300
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Portraits (Adults)
6-weeks, Tuesdays, April 25-May 30
Learn the basics of Procreate as well as additional tips and tricks to expand your digital portraits.
6:30-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Theodore Roosevelt and the Last Frontier
The presentation will explore several international disputes that were shaped by Roosevelt’s presidency, as well as their implications for the conservation movement.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
