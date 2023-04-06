SATURDAY, APRIL 8

HAMPSTEAD: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will also be craft tables where the children can make Easter decorations and a raffle table with chances to win lovely themed baskets. Face painting and games will add to the fun!

7:30-11 a.m., Central School, Emerson Avenue

ANDOVER: Kids & Family Animal Rights Day

Police Dog Demo, clicker training with Blue Dog, Protective Dog Training with K-9 Top Performance, animals from Curious Creatures, fire truck and rescue equipment, face painting, vendor tables, a visit from Lucky the Law Dog, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and take-home Easter treats.

9:30 a.m., Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal Street

Info: www.mslaw.edu

ANDOVER: Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 10 & under)

Hop on over to the Town Common, and enjoy a morning full of music, games, arts & crafts, and face painting. Don’t forget to bring your smiles for photos with the Easter Bunny, and make sure to brush up on your detective skills so you can find the hidden Easter eggs during the egg hunt!

10-11 a.m., Town Common, corner of Chestnut and Bartlett

Cost: $10 per child

Pre-registration required: www.andoverrec.com/events/egghunt

DERRY: Derry Author Fest

Are you interested in getting your work published? Hit up the Publishing This Way or That Way panel. Are you considering writing a Ted Talk, spinning a story for The Moth, or want to be better at public speaking? Don't miss our Stories Out Loud panel. Do you want to dig into the craft of writing? Join the featured speakers who will discuss everything from genre blending, to identity, to writing in verse.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Questions? Email: Erin Robinson, erinr@derrypl.org

Must register: www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Easter Egg Hunt

The hunt will take place outside in groups according to age, weather permitting. Be sure to come and say hello to the Easter Bunny, who will be available for pictures.

10 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

Come watch a “A Man Called Otto”, rated PG-13.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Egg Hunt

Atkinson children up to age 10 are invited to an Egg Hunt!

11 a.m., Woodlock Park, 80 Woodlock Park Lane (Inclement weather location: Atkinson Community Center)

Info: www.facebook.com/atkinsonrecreation / www.town-atkinsonnh.com

NEWBURYPORT: Artists' Reception

The 2023 Master Artists Exhibition features 86 works by 49 artists, resulting in a show that is thought-provoking and sophisticated.

5-7 p.m., Newburyport Art, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.or

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. - 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, APRIL 10

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

To join, contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)

Learn how to make Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425

Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org

METHUEN: Online Safety

Learn how to protect yourself while accessing the internet on your devices, as well as details about phishing, general protection from scams, and identity theft.

6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: Film Program: A Tribute to Roger Ebert (Virtual)

Arguably the most famous film critic in America, Ebert helped make film criticism and analysis accessible to the masses. We'll talk about his favorite movies, his advocacy for independent creators, and some of his most epic reviews.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Gardening Talk

Linda Zukas from Nunan Florist & Greenhouses in Georgetown will discuss what you can plant for early spring color in your containers and yard, and much more!

6:30-7:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: The ABSs of Immigration: An Introductory Series (Virtual)

An overview of common immigration statuses, the privileges and restrictions associated with each, and common pathways to obtain legal immigration status — including through family and humanitarian protections.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

ANDOVER: Car Fit Appointments

Adjustments for a more comfortable and safe vehicle.

The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Book your free appointment: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Screening “Lady in a Cage”(1964) starring Olivia de Havilland.

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Narcan Training

Eammon’s Heart will host training for local citizens on administering Narcan to someone who is experiencing an overdose. Take home Narcan provided.

12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street

Must RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/narcan-training-the-life-you-save-may-be-a-loved-one-tickets-576596444487

Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: History & Technology of Lighthouses

Lighthouses have fascinated people for hundreds of years. Joe Ponti will relate through his own personal experiences a fascinating story about them.

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat

Currently discussing the book “The Last Firehawk: The Ember Stone” by Katrina Charman.

4-5 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: AVIS Annual Meeting and Dinner

Andover Village Improvement Society welcomes the public for cocktails and self-serve appetizers, cash bar, buffet style dinner, Annual Meeting and guest speaker.

6 p.m., Andover Town House (Old Town Hall), 36 Bartlett Street 

Cost: $50 per person

Tickets/info: www.avisandover.org

ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801

Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

ANDOVER: 6 Tips for Better Smartphone Photos

Linda Holt will share tips and tricks on how to improve your photography skills with your smartphone.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Going Vegan or Vegetarian: Diet Choices to Help the Planet

Esteemed nutritionist Nancy Clark will discuss the benefits of reducing meat in the everyday diet and the importance of being an informed vegan or vegetarian to be active and healthy.

7-8:30 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney - Hiking with Kids

Join Dan Szczesney as he walks you through his hiking adventures. “The Adventures of Buffalo and Tough Cookie” is a memoir/trail book of Dan's one year bonding journey with his foster daughter, Janelle, when she was 9 years old.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Vegetable Gardening 101

Look at different types of vegetable gardens and discuss layout, variety choices, and growing techniques. Learn about sunlight, space, water, and most of all soil. You’ll have the basics to develop the productive vegetable garden you’ve always wanted!

7 p.m., First Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave

Cost: free

Register: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-vegetable#/

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)

Storytime for toddlers will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ATKINSON: Information Day for Veterans

Bring your DD Form 214 discharge document and come speak with experts on VA Eligibility, Benefits, PACT Act, and more.

12-3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Must register: 603-362-1098 / commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mike Bichrest –VA Outreach Coordinator, 603-203-8391 / Michael.Bichrest@va.gov

ANDOVER: Vinegar Class

Learn how to turn anything into vinegar, even bananas! Includes demo and tasting.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts (Ages 12-18)

Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.

3-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: Vaping and Your Health Workshop (Middle/High Students)

Learn the risks of vaping, and how to break the habit and replace it with healthier options.

3:30-4:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Register: 603-437-8477 x114

Info: www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon

Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required. 

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently discussing “Dark Mirror” by Barton Gellman. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.

5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org

KINGSTON: Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Everyone gets a $1 scratch ticket and the chance to win prizes including a grand prize of a 50” TV, followed by Musical Bingo at the Draft House.

5 p.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street

Cost: $20 per person

Space is limited! Must register: 603-531-3337 / Email: kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Open Meeting on Pollinators

Pollinator Pathways NH will present a host of options to attract and keep pollinators.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Free and open to the public.

DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Virtual)

Different stages of your child’s life bring on a variety of ways children deal with fears, anger, sadness, anxiety, and disappointment. This workshop will discuss strategies to help you and your child handle these strong feelings.

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Movie Screening

Come and watch “The Menu”, the surprise satirical hit of 2022!

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / kmyers@urteachers.org

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Workshop: Helping Children Manage Emotions (Virtual)

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night

Bring the family for a screening of “Spies in Disguise”.

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Going Zero Waste as a Family (Virtual)

Learn how to manage eco-anxiety and lessen your impact on the planet with easy-to-implement sustainable living tips for busy families. All ages are welcome!

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)

Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday

A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.

7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

PLAISTOW: Spring and Easter Celebration

9:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Continental breakfast at 10 a.m. with entertainer John Daggett singing songs made famous by Elvis Buddy Holly and many others from that era that we know and love! There will be door prizes and a raffle, also the ladies will be showing off their beautiful home made Easter bonnets at the Easter parade. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Register: Joyce: 603-382-9276

Sign up for lunch: Ann-Marie: 603-382-5995

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

NORTH ANDOVER:  Merrimack Toastmasters

2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Develop Public Speaking Skills.  Gain confidence.  Lessen Anxiety!

Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com

KINGSTON: Senior Luncheon (Kingston Seniors Only)

Your meal includes your choice of grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger and is served with fries and a soft drink.

12 p.m., Carriage Towne Bar and Grill, 53 Church Street

Cost: $5

Must register: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

METHUEN: European Art Series: The Surreal World of René Magritte (Virtual)

The program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian Surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding.

3 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (Age 18+)

Open to any adult who is interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors.

3-5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Vintage A Cappella Night

Don't miss Peking & the Mystics!

6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: AP Test Strategy Session (Virtual)

AP students who have succeeded all year long in their classes still need to prepare for the actual exam. In this presentation, students will learn about the strategies for AP Exams that can earn scores that equate to college credit. 

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Courageous Conversations: Immigrant Panel Discussion (Virtual)

Explore current immigrant experiences, discussing barriers, struggles, joys, and successes.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Comic Chat (Virtual)

Don't miss this talk with cartoonist Harry Bliss about his career, humor, comics and his recent collaboration with Steve Martin. 

7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Movie Screening

Just in time for the opening of baseball season - come watch “Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story”, narrated by Dustin Hoffman.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Cost: No charge; donations are encouraged

Info: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

HAVERHILL: April Book Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The Language of Bodies” by Suzanne DeWitt Hall. The discussion will be facilitated by the author.

7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Thanks to a grant by the Cummings Foundation, the book is free with registration. You may register at www.haverhillpl.org or by emailing info@buttonwoods.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest. 

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Meets 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month

Public speaking group to help improve your speaking skills.

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: Email erbeaudry@aol.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Photography Club

Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month

Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Sculptor Dale Rogers

Dale will be sharing a slide show while he talks about his pieces. His metal dog sculptor is his most recognizable -as they are everywhere!

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

WINDHAM: Tail Waggin' Trivia

Tickets include buffet dinner and one drink ticket. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. There will also be raffles, a door prize, and a 50/50. Participants can play as individuals or as part of a team of up to six players. Individual registrants will be paired up.

6-8:30 p.m., Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road

Cost: $50 per person / benefits Salem Animal Rescue League

Info/tickets: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

PLAISTOW: 'Run of the Savages' 5k

Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 10 a.m.

Location: Pollard School, Main Street

Cost: $22 per individual, $17 per family member when registering at least 3 family members (minimum family cost: $51). Note: Registration costs increase on April 6th following the deadline for advanced registration.

Register: https://running4free.com/RaceDetails.aspx?src=hm&amp;raceid=220

NORTH ANDOVER: Electronic and Appliance Recycle Day

All towns welcome!

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Calvary Church, 586 Mass Ave

NO CHARGE on these items :Keyboards,Car,Boat,Lawn Mower,Motorcycle Batteries , Cables, wire and cell phones. Also included: Bicycle Recycle Day, no fee.Bring your unwanted old or new bicycle and drop it off, it will be reused again. Mountain, Road, BMX, Cruiser, ( Old to current)/New, Kids, etc.

Info: www.patch.com

LAWRENCE: Star Surfin (Ages 10+)

Make out of sight aliens and intergalactic creatures with pens, markers, and pencils! Working traditionally, you’ll create your very own sci fi characters and worlds from across the galaxy.

1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Mistral Presents 'Tales From Around the World'

Mistral presents virtuosic and communicative international artists in far-ranging, thematic programs, from little-known gems to timeless masterpieces, with an irresistible combination of high jinks and serious music-making.

4-6 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Tickets: $35

978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org

HAVERHILL: Art Opening Reception: 'Consciousness Revealed', Artwork by Marc Mannheimer

The artist will be in attendance, and celebratory refreshments will be served.

5-8 p.m., 43 Washington Street

Info: bwww.sjartconsulting.com

HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert

Cosy Sheridan has been called one of the era’s finest and most thoughtful songwriters. Coupled with her bluesy guitar style, her upbeat and clever lyrics make for a thoroughly enjoyable evening of entertainment.

7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill, 16 Ashland Street

Cost: $20 cash at the door

Info: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. - 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

LONDONDERRY: ‘For the Love of Music’

A new acoustic music jam session for seniors (55+) featuring local musicians in a relaxed, coffee house setting.

2-5 p.m. at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-8554 / iarndt@londonderrynh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series: The Surreal World of Rene Magritte (Virtual)

This program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian Surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding. Discover the ways his work relates to contemporaries like Salvador Dali and learn how art historians interpret his mysterious paintings. 

3-4:15 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

MONDAY, APRIL 17

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Papercut Power! (Ages 10+)

Explore strategies in cut paper, using shape, silhouette, paper layering, collage, and folding to bring 2-dimensional scenes or even 3-dimensional greeting cards to life!

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Puppets (Ages 5-9)

Learn how to create a sock puppet then share funny stories together.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: The Painted Garden (Ages 5-9)

Inspired by Claude Monet’s paintings students will create flower drawings, water lilies paintings, and model magic sculptures of animals that live in the garden.

1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Color Science (Age 5-9)

Learn how to mix paint colors, layer color with different mediums, and see how adding different elements can change the effects color has on your work.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Digital Painting Workshop (Ages 10+)

Explore how to use what we know about traditional art and connect it to the digital world to create a chunky corner of a world all your own.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Vacation Week Yoga (Gr. K-2)

Come calm and refresh your body and soul.

10-10:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Come watch “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market

Held every 3rd Tuesday

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org 

ATKINSON: Spring Tai Chi for Beginners

10-weeks, Mondays, April 18 through June 20

11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $70 residents/$90 non-residents

WINDHAM: Six Pillars of Brain Health

AARP will present a free interactive session where you will learn about the 6 pillars of brain health and tips for activities that support brain health.

10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 N Lowell Road

Please pre-register by April 12: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov

LAWRENCE: An Architect's Delight (Ages 5-9)

Learn how to turn your dreams into 2D plan drawings, and 3D models of your dream spaces.

1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Stickers (Ages 10+)

Learn how to create their own diy stickers from scratch. Students will start with the Procreate app on the ipad and design their own sticker sheets with their favorite characters and cartoons. At the end of the day, students will be able to take home their own sticker sheet.

1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Forensic Science Roadshow

Venture into the world of CSI with this interactive program that introduces you to the fascinating subject of forensic science.

1:30-3:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)

If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.

4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: Free Live Musical Performance

Guitarist Scott Ouellette and percussionist Tom Lynch will perform.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

PLAISTOW: History of Comics

a whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history, with special attention to what these vibrant narratives tell - and show - us about the people and periods that created them. This is an interactive discussion for all ages.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Reserve your seat: 603-382-6011

ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club (Adults)

Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!

6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

PLAISTOW: Comics in World History and Cultures

This whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history will focus on what these vibrant narratives tell (and show) us about the people and periods that created them.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)

Would you believe it's National Animal Cracker Day today? (Who makes up these holidays, anyway?) So we'll read some animal stories and make a craft using animal crackers!

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you