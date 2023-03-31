SATURDAY, APRIL 1
SANDOWN: Clothing Drive
Accepting gently used clothing, towels, blankets, purses, shows, and books for Savers.
8-10 a.m., Sandown Recreation, 27 Pheasant Run Drive
Info: Email: sandownlionsclub@gmail.com
KINGSTON: Rabies Clinic
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kingston Fire Station, 148 Main Street
Info: 603-642-3626
WINDHAM: Easter Egg Hunt (Up to age 9)
Don’t forget a basket for your eggs and a camera for pics with the Easter Bunny!
Ages 0-2 at 9 a.m.; Ages 3-5 at 9:45 a.m.; Ages 6-9 at 10:15 a.m.
Location: Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair
Haverhill families have an opportunity to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: kmancini@communityactioninc.org
ANDOVER: Food Drive
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Stop & Shop, 209 North Main Street
Info: https://unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/covid-19-family-fund
Questions? Bobby Brown: 978-430-8988
PLAISTOW: Craft Fair
Sponsored by Timberlane Regional High School Freshman Student Council
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., a Timberlane Regional High School, 36 Greenough Road
Table rentals are $25
Info: 603-382-6541 ext. 3847 / email Alexandra.Roschewski@Timberlane.net
SANDOWN: Rabies Clinic
All cats and dogs welcome. Dogs must be leashed. Cats must be in a crate.
10 a.m. 12 p.m., Fire Station, 314 Main Street
Cost: $10
Info: www.sandown.us
ANDOVER: Ribbon Cutting
Celebrate the grand opening of VAIN Medi Spa!
1-5 p.m., VAIN Medi Spa, 348 N. Main Street
Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
METHUEN: Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 16+)
Compete in a Mario Kart 8 tournament amongst your peers. Controllers will be available to use, but players are welcome to bring in their own.
1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Boston Bruins Alumni vs. Haverhill Police Hockey Game
This fundraiser will benefit the death/disability fund. They are also including a food drive, bring your canned goods to the game to benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.
2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, 137 Monument Street
Cost: $20 adults, $15 for children under age 12
Tickets are available in the PD lobby or 978-722-1567 or email hpra@haverhillpolice.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club (Ages 8+)
Come and play with your friends and new opponents!
2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Seed Swap
Pick up seeds specifically chosen for our region, get tips from other North Andover gardeners, and learn about the whole process (from seed to harvest) from a professional gardener.
2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LOWELL: ‘Fire and Fiber’ Art Reception
Don’t miss this show of color, texture, and form in contemporary weaving and ceramics by Tarja Cockell and Carol Rissman.
3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Avenue
Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com
ANDOVER: Free Concert
A performance of Bach’s St Matthew’s Passion featuring musicians Fernando Castro, Yerim Krueger, and Diane Lim.
7 p.m., Free Christian Church, 31 Elm Street
Info: Email: info@freechristian.org
HAVERHILL: Concert for a Cause
Performance by Liam & The Uptics. Admission: donations of monetary gifts, clean or new clothing, new twin bed size pillows/bedding, sanitary items, books, readers, or non-perishables.
7 p.m., Bradford Brew House, 75 South Main Street
Proceeds to benefit and assist Merrimack Valley Homeless.
Info: Ruth’s House / 978-521-5575
HAVERHILL: Trivia Night
The Haverhill High School Rowing Parents Association is hosting a trivia night! There will be a cash bar and light snacks on each table. Teams are welcome to bring table appetizers and treats!
7:30 p.m., Haverhill Elks, 24 Summer Street
Cost: Venmo $25 per ticket to: @HHSRowing / Tickets will be $30 at the door.
All proceeds will benefit the HHS Crew Team.
NORTH ANDOVER: Amy Speace in Concert
Nashville-based Amy Speace is one of contemporary folk and Americana’s leading voices of the new generation.
8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road
Cost: $26
Info/tickets: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
ATKINSON: Pancake Breakfast
Come enjoy pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee served by Timberlane Football and Atkinson Lions Club.
8-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children under age 10
ANDOVER: Sarah Strong Annual Birthday Walk
Join us as we walk (in-person or virtually) to celebrate the birthday of an amazing friend, sister, and daughter. Participants can come by the Duval’s and pick up a navy blue Sarah Strong shirt (while supplies last), a special birthday goodie bag, get more entries to win the basket raffle and enjoy some delicious, yummy treats!
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Doherty Middle School, 50 Bartlett Street
Cost: $25-$75 / All proceeds go to the Sarah Duval Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Info/register: www.sarahduval.org
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
SANDOWN: Rabies/Microchip Clinic
All dogs and cats welcome.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Doberman Rescue Unlimited, 52 Tenney Road
Cost: $20 Rabies vaccination / $30 Microchip
Info: 603-887-1200
HAVERHILL: Intro to Beekeeping
Topics will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter will also be included.
12 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: Free; donations gratefully accepted
Info: www.tattersallfarm.com
MONDAY, APRIL 3
PLAISTOW: Spice Club
Each month will highlight a different spice along with two recipes for you to try.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit
A supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and finger play. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Art Expression (Ages 2.5+)
Children will explore their emotions through music, movement, and art.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Questions? Email: Katrina Mancini / kmancini@communityactioninc.org
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
ATKINSON: Terrific Turtles of NH
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Evening with the Author (In-person and Virtual)
Author Jane Healey will discuss her book “Good Night From Paris”.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Andover Housing Solutions Panel (Virtual)
Community Forum exploring housing solutions in Andover.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The College Application
Learn about the college application process with school counselor Jennifer Hagopian.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Medicare Questions Coffee Hour
Bring your questions to Taylor Roy from Senior Whole Health by Molina.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: How to Manage Arthritis
Come learn about what arthritis really means and what you can do to improve it, decrease your pain, and improve your overall mobility.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Egg Decorating (Grades 6-12)
Decorate (fake) eggs with sharpies!
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Book Chat (Grades 4-7)
Currently discussing the book “Witches of Brooklyn — What the Hex?!” by Sophie Escabasse.
4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: DNA Basics: Getting Started with Genetic Genealogy (Virtual)
Are you interested in getting your DNA tested but don’t know where to start? Have you had your DNA tested and are not sure what to make of all the information? Do you have a family mystery that you think might be solved by testing your DNA?
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140/ www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
METHUEN: Special Storytime
Come meet a member of the Fire Department, enjoy some read-alouds, and listen to a show-and-tell about some firefighting equipment!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Jumpstart Your Family History Research
Join Bruce Earnly for a beginner genealogy class.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
METHUEN: Citizens Police Academy
12 weeks, Wednesdays, April 5 — June 21
Topics will include patrol, detectives, SWAT, communications, firearms, CPR, and more.
Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire Street
Free; space is limited — must register.
Application: www.cityofmethuen.net
Questions? Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 / Email kdzioba@ci.methuen.ma.us
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
ANDOVER: Matter of Balance
8-weeks: Wednesdays, April 5 through May 24
Designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels.
9:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Free to Andover residents; $25 for non-residents
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND — Watercolor Classes
Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26
All levels are welcome. Classes will include exploring creativity through watercolors and practicing different techniques through depth and shadows.
10-11:30 a.m., Groveland Public Safety Meeting Room, Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Cost: $40 for the four-week session (Venmo to Margaret-Poppe-1)
Questions? 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Questions? Email: circulation@haverhillpl.org
Info: 978-373-1586, ext.603 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 Months)
Storytime will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Downsizing & Decluttering
Spring is the perfect time to learn about options for downsizing and decluttering your home.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Sculpture Night (Ages 4-8)
Come enjoy a reading of “Marcel’s Masterpiece” by Jeff Mack then create your own sculptures using loose parts.
4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: English Conversation Group
This group is for intermediate to advanced English language learners. We will discuss different topics together to practice our conversation skills.
6-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
Currently discussing “Simply Julia” by Julia Turshen. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ATKINSON: Eleanor Roosevelt: Becoming Who She Was (Virtual)
This program explores the many hardships and challenges that shaped a shy and insecure little girl into one of the most admired women in the world.
6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Art Exhibit
Highlighting the work of Lawrence-based Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts.
6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste (Virtual)
Do you know that American’s throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year?
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Storytime include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)
Stories, songs and socializing! This week: Bumblebee, Bumblebee, What Do You See?
10:45-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Email: Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Immigrants, Refugees, US Law & Human Rights
This presentation will cover the US immigration system, refugees and asylum seekers, and other important aspects of human rights.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
HAMPSTEAD: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will also be craft tables where the children can make Easter decorations and a raffle table with chances to win lovely themed baskets. Face painting and games will add to the fun!
7:30-11 a.m., Central School, Emerson Avenue
ANDOVER: Kids & Family Animal Rights Day
Police Dog Demo, clicker training with Blue Dog, Protective Dog Training with K-9 Top Performance, animals from Curious Creatures, fire truck and rescue equipment, face painting, vendor tables, a visit from Lucky the Law Dog, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and take-home Easter treats.
9:30 a.m., Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal Street
Info: www.mslaw.edu
ANDOVER: Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 10 & under)
Hop on over to the Town Common, and enjoy a morning full of music, games, arts & crafts, and face painting. Don’t forget to bring your smiles for photos with the Easter Bunny, and make sure to brush up on your detective skills so you can find the hidden Easter eggs during the egg hunt!
10-11 a.m., Town Common, corner of Chestnut and Bartlett
Cost: $10 per child
Pre-registration required: www.andoverrec.com/events/egghunt
DERRY: Derry Author Fest
Are you interested in getting your work published? Hit up the Publishing This Way or That Way panel. Are you considering writing a Ted Talk, spinning a story for The Moth, or want to be better at public speaking? Don’t miss our Stories Out Loud panel. Do you want to dig into the craft of writing? Join the featured speakers who will discuss everything from genre blending, to identity, to writing in verse.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Questions? Email: Erin Robinson, erinr@derrypl.org
Must register: www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Easter Egg Hunt
The hunt will take place outside in groups according to age, weather permitting. Be sure to come and say hello to the Easter Bunny, who will be available for pictures.
10 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
Come watch a “A Man Called Otto”, rated PG-13.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Egg Hunt
Atkinson children up to age 10 are invited to an Egg Hunt!
11 a.m., Woodlock Park, 80 Woodlock Park Lane (Inclement weather location: Atkinson Community Center)
Info: www.facebook.com/atkinsonrecreation / www.town-atkinsonnh.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, APRIL 10
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To join, contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)
Learn how to make Broccoli Cheddar Soup.
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425
Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org
METHUEN: Online Safety
Learn how to protect yourself while accessing the internet on your devices, as well as details about phishing, general protection from scams, and identity theft.
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: Film Program: A Tribute to Roger Ebert (Virtual)
Arguably the most famous film critic in America, Ebert helped make film criticism and analysis accessible to the masses. We’ll talk about his favorite movies, his advocacy for independent creators, and some of his most epic reviews.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Gardening Talk
Linda Zukas from Nunan Florist & Greenhouses in Georgetown will discuss what you can plant for early spring color in your containers and yard, and much more!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: The ABSs of Immigration: An Introductory Series (Virtual)
An overview of common immigration statuses, the privileges and restrictions associated with each, and common pathways to obtain legal immigration status — including through family and humanitarian protections.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
ANDOVER: Car Fit Appointments
adjustments for a more comfortable and safe vehicle.
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Book your free appointment: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Screening “Lady in a Cage”(1964) starring Olivia de Havilland.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Narcan Training
Eammon’s Heart will host training for local citizens on administering Narcan to someone who is experiencing an overdose. Take home Narcan provided.
12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street
Must RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/narcan-training-the-life-you-save-may-be-a-loved-one-tickets-576596444487
Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org
ANDOVER: History & Technology of Lighthouses
Lighthouses have fascinated people for hundreds of years. Joe Ponti will relate through his own personal experiences a fascinating story about them.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat
Currently discussing the book “The Last Firehawk: The Ember Stone” by Katrina Charman.
4-5 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
ANDOVER: 6 Tips for Better Smartphone Photos
Linda Holt will share tips and tricks on how to improve your photography skills with your smartphone.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Going Vegan or Vegetarian: Diet Choices to Help the Planet
Esteemed nutritionist Nancy Clark will discuss the benefits of reducing meat in the everyday diet and the importance of being an informed vegan or vegetarian to be active and healthy.
7-8:30 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids
Join Dan Szczesney as he walks you through his hiking adventures. “The Adventures of Buffalo and Tough Cookie” is a memoir/trail book of Dan’s one year bonding journey with his foster daughter, Janelle, when she was 9 years old.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)
Storytime for toddlers will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Information Day for Veterans
Bring your DD Form 214 discharge document and come speak with experts on VA Eligibility, Benefits, PACT Act, and more.
12-3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Stree
Must register: 603-362-1098 / commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mike Bichrest –VA Outreach Coordinator, 603-203-8391 / Michael.Bichrest@va.gov
ANDOVER: Vinegar Class
Learn how to turn anything into vinegar, even bananas! Includes demo and tasting.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Everyone gets a $1 scratch ticket and the chance to win prizes including a grand prize of a 50” TV, followed by Musical Bingo at the Draft House.
5 p.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street
Cost: $20 per person
Space is limited! Must register: 603-531-3337 / Email: kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Open Meeting on Pollinators
Pollinator Pathways NH will present a host of options to attract and keep pollinators.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Free and open to the public.
DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Virtual)
Different stages of your child’s life bring on a variety of ways children deal with fears, anger, sadness, anxiety, and disappointment. This workshop will discuss strategies to help you and your child handle these strong feelings.
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Movie Screening
Come and watch “The Menu”, the surprise satirical hit of 2022!
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
Bring the family for a screening of “Spies in Disguise”.
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Going Zero Waste as a Family (Virtual)
Learn how to manage eco-anxiety and lessen your impact on the planet with easy-to-implement sustainable living tips for busy families. All ages are welcome!
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
KINGSTON: Senior Luncheon (Kingston Seniors Only)
Your meal includes your choice of grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger and is served with fries and a soft drink.
12 p.m., Carriage Towne Bar and Grill, 53 Church Street
Cost: $5
Must register: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (Age 18+)
Open to any adult who is interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors.
3-5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Vintage A Cappella Night
Don’t miss Peking & the Mystics!
6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: AP Test Strategy Session (Virtual)
AP students who have succeeded all year long in their classes still need to prepare for the actual exam. In this presentation, students will learn about the strategies for AP Exams that can earn scores that equate to college credit.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Courageous Conversations: Immigrant Panel Discussion (Virtual)
Explore current immigrant experiences, discussing barriers, struggles, joys, and successes.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Comic Chat (Virtual)
Don’t miss this talk with cartoonist Harry Bliss about his career, humor, comics and his recent collaboration with Steve Martin.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Movie Screening
Just in time for the opening of baseball season — come watch “Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story”, narrated by Dustin Hoffman.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Cost: No charge; donations are encouraged
Info: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
HAVERHILL: April Book Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The Language of Bodies” by Suzanne DeWitt Hall. The discussion will be facilitated by the author.
7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Thanks to a grant by the Cummings Foundation, the book is free with registration. You may register at www.haverhillpl.org or by emailing info@buttonwoods.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month
Public speaking group to help improve your speaking skills.
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: Email erbeaudry@aol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.