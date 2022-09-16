SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day
Vendors, food trucks, corn hole, parade, 5K, auction, and more!
7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street
Info: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org
PLAISTOW: Town Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. — 2 p.m., locations town wide
Maps will be shared via www.Plaistow.com/recreation, social media, and paper copies will be available at the Town Hall and Plaistow Public Library for pickup.
ANDOVER: Hydrangea Day
Come and pick your own hydrangeas from the 100+ year old plants in Hydrangea Circle. Bring a pair of clippers if you have them. Pre-cut stems will also be available on the grass area. This is a free event. Donations are greatly appreciated.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road
Info: westparishgardencemetery.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Car Show
Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, Inc. presents their 1st annual Car Show
9 a.m., Central Catholic, 300 Hampshire Street
Info: www.facebook.com/institutoculturalpr
PLAISTOW: Fall Craft Fair
Over 30 vendors! The Boy Scouts will be selling pancakes and egg sandwiches in the morning and hot dogs and hamburgers in the afternoon. Ricos Burritos Food Truck will have street food with amazing flavor and sauces. There will be a petting zoo from 9:30am — 11:30 a.m.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Proceeds benefit the Friends of Plaistow Library.
Info: www.plaistowlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Cemetery History Walk
Enjoy a beautiful walk through the cemetery while learning all about the history and notable people buried here. The walk will also include a tour of the magnificent Chapel at West Parish featuring Tiffany stained-glass windows. This event is free and will be held rain or shine.
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Meet at the Arch across from West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road
Info: westparishgardencemetery.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
DERRY: Movie Screening — “Paddington 2”
1 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Cine Español
“Sin nombre” 2009 (96 min)
1-2:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC
The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.
2-3:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)
Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/
DERRY: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey
A fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian Refugees
7:30 p.m., Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 44 North Main Street
Cost: $41 per person / Tickets: www.stockbridgetheatre.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.
12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free
Rain date: Sun., September 25
More info: 978-852-3014
METHEUN: Piano Concert
Hugh Hinton of Westford, MA opening event for the 2022 Fall season playing pieces by Boulanger, Debussey and Schubert on the Steinway Concert Grand Piano.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for children / www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door
HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC
The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.
3-4:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)
Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
Connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Free College Fair
Representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities from around the world will be available to answer individual questions and to distribute informational literature about their schools. Free and open to the public.
5-7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Snyder Center, 220 South Main Street (Rt.28)
Info: 978-749-4000 / www.andover.edu
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Author Event
Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Event (Virtual)
Author Valerie Burns to discuss “Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Author Event (Virtual)
Virtual author talk on Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager’s deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
