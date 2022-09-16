SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day

Vendors, food trucks, corn hole, parade, 5K, auction, and more!

7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street

Info: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org

PLAISTOW: Town Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. — 2 p.m., locations town wide

Maps will be shared via www.Plaistow.com/recreation, social media, and paper copies will be available at the Town Hall and Plaistow Public Library for pickup.

ANDOVER: Hydrangea Day

Come and pick your own hydrangeas from the 100+ year old plants in Hydrangea Circle. Bring a pair of clippers if you have them. Pre-cut stems will also be available on the grass area. This is a free event. Donations are greatly appreciated.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road

Info: westparishgardencemetery.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Car Show

Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, Inc. presents their 1st annual Car Show

9 a.m., Central Catholic, 300 Hampshire Street

Info: www.facebook.com/institutoculturalpr

PLAISTOW: Fall Craft Fair

Over 30 vendors! The Boy Scouts will be selling pancakes and egg sandwiches in the morning and hot dogs and hamburgers in the afternoon. Ricos Burritos Food Truck will have street food with amazing flavor and sauces. There will be a petting zoo from 9:30am — 11:30 a.m.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Proceeds benefit the Friends of Plaistow Library.

Info: www.plaistowlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Cemetery History Walk

Enjoy a beautiful walk through the cemetery while learning all about the history and notable people buried here. The walk will also include a tour of the magnificent Chapel at West Parish featuring Tiffany stained-glass windows. This event is free and will be held rain or shine.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Meet at the Arch across from West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road

Info: westparishgardencemetery.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

DERRY: Movie Screening — “Paddington 2”

1 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Cine Español

“Sin nombre” 2009 (96 min)

1-2:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC

The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.

2-3:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)

Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/

DERRY: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey

A fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian Refugees

7:30 p.m., Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 44 North Main Street

Cost: $41 per person / Tickets: www.stockbridgetheatre.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.

12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free

Rain date: Sun., September 25

More info: 978-852-3014

METHEUN: Piano Concert

Hugh Hinton of Westford, MA opening event for the 2022 Fall season playing pieces by Boulanger, Debussey and Schubert on the Steinway Concert Grand Piano.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for children / www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door

HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC

The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.

3-4:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)

Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

Connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Free College Fair

Representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities from around the world will be available to answer individual questions and to distribute informational literature about their schools. Free and open to the public.

5-7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Snyder Center, 220 South Main Street (Rt.28)

Info: 978-749-4000 / www.andover.edu

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Author Event

Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Mystery Author Event (Virtual)

Author Valerie Burns to discuss “Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Author Event (Virtual)

Virtual author talk on Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager’s deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

