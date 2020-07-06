LAWRENCE — People may not immediately think of Lawrence as a good place to spot deer, fox, hawks and other wildlife.
But Stephen Paris, who lives off Mount Vernon Street near the Andover line, has amassed a collection of wildlife images he's captured right in his own yard in recent years.
"I saw 29 turkeys at once in the spring," said Paris, adding deer and fox seem to be plentiful this year.
In recent weeks, Paris has also spotted a gray fox running through the area which is unusual, he said.
Paris' roots in the city stretch back to the late 1800s, when his great grandfather came to Lawrence from Canada and worked for the Essex Company.
He grew up on Emmett Street, later moving to Dracut for about 30 years and then returning to South Lawrence several years ago, he said.
"I think of Lawrence as my little brother because that's where I grew up," said Paris, who is an overnight communications supervisor of the Lowell police and fire departments.
Paris, 55, purchased his first camera in 1986 and developed a strong interest in landscape and fire photography.
He said his secret to photographing animals in his yard and neighborhood is timing.
"It's best in early mornings and at dusk," he explained.
Paris, at times, sits on a wooden swing in his yard and waits for wildlife to emerge.
"A fox the other day was putting on a show for me," said the married father to two adult children.
He's also seen plenty of squirrel and chipmunks this spring and has watched as they do "flips in the trees and put on a circus over here."
Paris is hoping to get some better shots of a bald eagle he's spotted a couple of times so far.
"I don't think everyone knows these animals are around," Paris said.
