LAWRENCE — Police said they used a city-operated camera system to locate a Colonial Road man who allegedly left the scene of an accident on Route 114 Sunday night.
A citation was issued to Michael Fula, 36, of 116 Colonial Road, for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving too closely following the 9:45 p.m. crash near the 114 Plaza, according to a police report.
A petition to suspend Fula's license will also be sent to the Registry of Motor Vehicles "as he poses an immediate threat to the safety of other motorists," according to the report.
A woman driving a Honda Civic said she was stopped at a red light on Route 114 at North Parish Road when a white BMW struck her from behind causing heavy damage to her car. The woman said "the driver seemed to have fallen asleep" but suddenly came to and fled the scene.
The woman and a passenger both refused medical treatment.
Meanwhile, on city cameras, police dispatchers could see the white BMW had left the area, heading south on South Union Street and then taking a left on Marlboro Street.
An officer soon located a white BMW with "heavy front end damage" in the driveway at 116 Colonial Road, according to a report.
A vehicle was parked behind the BMW "seemingly in an attempt to hide the vehicle," police said.
Officers spoke with Fula, who said he left the accident scene because he didn't want to pay for a tow, police said.
