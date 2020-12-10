METHUEN — State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell said she filed legislation to overturn a 75-year-old law that allowed for the creation of a "permanent intermittent police force" in the city because the statute has been abused by police Chief Joseph Solomon.
She said existing state law already allows cities and towns to hire intermittent or reserve officers for special events such as parades or emergencies so the 1945 act that was specific to Methuen is not needed.
“The law is not necessary for Methuen to have adequate reserve and intermittent police officers, other laws being in place governing this option for the city," she said. "Chief Solomon was able to abuse the law — so it makes sense to eliminate it to prevent further abuse.”
Campbell filed what is known as a Home Rule Petition seeking to overturn the law on Monday after the City Council last month approved a petition filed by Mayor Neil Perry to rescind the old, outdated law.
City officials said the law was passed during World War II and was meant to enable the city to hire intermittent, or temporary police officers, during a time of personnel shortages.
More recently, they said, the law has been used by Solomon to hire political allies.
"The chief has bastardized this World War II-era all-hands-on-deck statute to create a jobs-for-councilors program," Council Vice Chairman D.J. Beauregard said in a Nov. 15 story in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune.
He was referring to the allegation that Solomon hired former City Councilor Sean Fountain as an intermittent officer in return for Fountain's vote in favor of a generous compensation package for the chief and superior officers in the department that same year.
Fountain, a three-term city councilor from 2012-2017, was appointed a full-time intermittent police officer in August 2017, while he was still a city councilor. He had sought and received clearance from the state Ethics Commission to serve in both positions. In addition, the city petitioned and received approval for a Home Rule Petition from the state Legislature allowing him to serve in both positions.
Solomon later appointed Fountain to be a detective.
Campbell said the 1945 law has led to a legacy of abuse.
"The law unique to Methuen and amended in 2008 well before I assumed office, allowed Methuen to appoint and utilize up to 20 interim officers," she said. "Interim police officers are necessary in some situations, for example, an emergency situation such as a flood or other serious matter, and they are often used part-time to monitor parade routes and traffic control at construction sites when regular officers are not available. Utilizing that law contrary to its intent to apparently bypass civil service requirements as Chief Solomon did cannot be allowed."
City Councilor Allison Saffie applauded Campbell for filing the Home Rule Petition.
"I think it's long overdue and I'm glad Neil (Perry) filed the petition," she said, adding that the law was "absolutely" abused by Solomon. "Sean Fountain being assigned to detective is glaring."
Fountain has threatened to sue the city if he isn't paid $1.5 million, according to an Oct. 8, 2020, letter from his attorney, for loss of wages and mental distress, among other issues. Fountain, and several other intermittent officers, no longer work for the department.
"Fountain was victimized by a long and calculated course of harassment, retaliation, and other wrongful conduct which sabotaged and ultimately destroyed his personal and business reputation in the city as well as his career with the Methuen Police Department," according to one passage in the 10-page letter.