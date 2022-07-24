Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories about the history and future of Lawrence’s canals.
Lawrence history camp kids beat the heat Wednesday with a splash.
Even their fun, though, connected them to the day’s subject.
The young writers were granted a refreshing water fight at lunchtime, and let out whoops and hollers that bounced off the courtyard’s brick walls at the Lawrence History Center.
Water was the topic du jour.
More specifically, water power.
Even more specifically, the harnessed water power that once flowed from their city’s canals to basement turbines and threw clattering mill machines in motion spinning cotton and wool for the world.
The water power, along with investors’ money and immigrant labor, built the city of Lawrence into a mighty cog in the American industrial revolution.
Today, Lawrence, named after a family of large investors in the planned manufacturing city, is an energetic, diverse and densely populated urban enclave of some 90,000 people — including the students at the Rising Loaves history camp where, over three weeks, they sharpen their observation and writing skills as they explore their city’s past and present.
The middle schoolers and their high school writer leaders, directed by two 20-something Lawrencians, Jackie Schierembergg and javie song, also talked about the water rights that powered the planned manufacturing city.
In doing so the group was wading into turbulent territory with implications for Lawrence’s future.
They were at a fitting place for these discussions, 6 Essex St., the Lawrence History Center — official name, Immigrant City Archives — formerly the headquarters of The Essex Company.
The History Center, only two blocks from the North Canal, is a repository of historical information including Essex Company ledgers and records made accessible by researchers and its director, Susan Grabski.
In their possession is a humble handwritten birth certificate of sorts, documenting Lawrence’s beginnings, fathered by stockholders.
The Essex Company charter was given to the History Center a decade ago by the son of a former Essex Company director, Barry Flynn.
On March 22, 1845, 20 men including Abbott Lawrence signed their names next to the amount of money they contributed to the venture.
The subscription states they had bought 2,000 acres along the Merrimack River in the towns of Andover and Methuen, with a charter — granted by the state Legislature — for a corporation, called The Essex Company, with $1 million in capital.
Its purpose was for creating water power to be used and sold.
Thus Lawrence was born. Up went the world’s largest dam, a canal, a hotel, boarding houses, mills, streets, parks and more.
Kathy Flynn, a history center researcher, said the North Canal’s construction, concurrent with the Great Stone Dam project, was a magnificent engineering feat that demanded exacting surveys of slopes and distances. Charles Bigelow supervised the project.
The mile-long canal is 100 feet wide at the beginning, by the dam, and tapers to 60 feet at the end, across from Lawrence General Hospital. It’s 12 feet deep in the center.
Canal laborers, many of them Irish immigrants earning .84 cents to $1 a day, lived in shanty villages set up around the current Abe Bashara Boat House and the Lawrence plains, near Oak Street.
The workers dug the canal using pick axes and placed great granite blocks, quarried nearby and hauled by animal teams to the site, along the canal walls, according to the city’s 1972 application for the North Canal’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places (approved in 1975).
The canals and Lawrence are tied at the hip.
“Thus, were it not for the North Canal, the city of Lawrence would never have come into existence,” the application states.
The History Center has in its collection a pick axe, said to have been used during canal construction, and showed it to the students at history camp.
The kids also walked to and along the canal, eyeing its overgrown walls, olive-gray water and the weathered wood and rusted metal gate remnants at the sides.
They walked up toward the Pemberton Mill, where on Jan. 10, 1860, the five-story textile factory collapsed on 600 workers, killing and injuring hundreds of them.
The students walked farther up Canal Street to the Pacific Mill and had questions about the canal’s appearance, asking why the water was murky, why the canal looked sad, said Schierembergg.
They also learned how The Essex Company sold and leased water to mills and other manufacturers for more than a century and a half.
In the 19th century, canal water entered gated penstocks, charged down raceways and powered mill machinery, and later in the century the canal was used for steam power before electrical lines gained prominence.
Lawrence’s South Canal was built in the mid-1860s on the south side of the river. It’s about three-quarters of a mile long.
Canal water rights remain in effect to this day.
The water rights from the Merrimack River and on both canals are owned, along with the canals, by The Essex Company.
Central Rivers Power purchased the water rights two years ago and operates its 14 megawatt hydroelectric plant below the Great Stone Dam.
A few other property owners, including the city of Lawrence, also possess limited claims to canal water power, though no water power is being generated by the canals at this time.
The last time a manufacturer used canal water to generate power was about 20 years ago, by Merrimack Paper, according to the city’s land-use planner, Daniel McCarthy.
Lawrence’s manufacturing prowess diminished in the 20th century as plants and jobs went south and then elsewhere in the world.
In late 1978, engineers and developers from the area including Barry Flynn formed the Lawrence Hydroelectric Associates and got permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to generate electricity.
The group took over the rights originally conferred upon The Essex Company which had been granted permission from the Legislature to build the canal and dam and use water flowing from upstream.
Jonas Stundzia, chairman of the Lawrence Historical Commission, has studied the city’s history for decades.
Stundzia was an early board member for the Immigrant City Archives (Lawrence History Center), founded in 1978 at the same time as the Lawrence Hydroelectric Associates.
Stundzia remembers the associate’s Barry Flynn telling him that the city and its founding group are forever linked: “The Essex Company will always exists as long as there is a Lawrence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.