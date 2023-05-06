A year-long study of Lawrence hydropower and its canals by college students comes at a crucial time for renewable energy and the city’s historic and deteriorating North and South canals.
Untapped water tumbling over the Great Stone Dam stirred the imaginations of Endicott College students who envision a redeveloped South Canal site with affordable housing, retail stores and offices. Fittingly, these spaces would be powered by the same energy that built the city 175 years ago — Merrimack River water.
At the center of the “Living with Water: Hydropower and Resiliency in Lawrence, Massachusetts” plan — designed by engineering, architecture and math students — is the Archimedes screw.
This ancient technology has been modified and used in recent years for hydropower operations to generate electricity. The Lawrence design, by senior engineering students Julia Cavanaugh and Leticia Julio, calls for an angled 60-foot turbine with blades spinning under the weight of falling water and safe passage for fish.
The project also calls for an underground water conduit, solar power panels and battery storage units.
The students will present their Lawrence case study May 7-10 in Washington, D.C., during Water Power Week at the U.S. Department of Energy’s first Hydropower Collegiate Competition.
The event generates ideas on how hydropower can help attain 100% clean energy in a time of climate crisis, and encourage young people to pursue careers in clean energy.
On Wednesday night at the Lawrence library, five Endicott students, joined by faculty team advisor Jack Duggan and architect and teacher Michael Hardiman, outlined for city officials and other canal stakeholders their project’s site at 7-9 South Canal St. on the city-owned Merrimac Paper property.
It would include two buildings housing 35 units of affordable rentals, a daycare center, 41,000 square feet of retail and 40,000 square feet of office space along with a powerhouse, the Archimedes screw and three small access bridges, said sophomore architecture majors Thomas Hitchcock and Ceejay Laquerre.
Merrimac Paper, which started in 1866, was still using hydropower to generate electrical power before it closed in 2005. A massive fire destroyed the structure in 2014.
The “Living with Water” plan calls for diverting unused water from the dam to the South Canal development site’s Archimedes screw before discharging it along with unharmed fish to the Merrimack River.
Junior math major Gavin Emanaker performed energy and water calculations including those related to the existing Lawrence hydroelectric plant’s 16.8 MW turbines, owned by Patriot Hydro, the third owner since 2020.
The unused water could generate over 5 MW of power, according to their calculations.
“Much of the hydropower potential reaching the Great Stone Dam cannot be used by the current hydroelectric facility, but could be used by new small hydroelectric turbines operated along the canal system,” the study states.
One of the corkscrew turbines would generate 0.26 MW. Turbines could be installed at multiple canal locations.
The study acknowledges high hurdles in the way of the plan’s realization. Among them are the canals’ condition, water rights, licensing and investment.
“Maintenance and restoration of the canals is vital to realizing an expanded use of energy potential from the river,” the study states.
Patriot Hydro, through its subsidiary, the Essex Company, is required to maintain the canal system as part of its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license to operate its hydroelectric plant below the Great Stone Dam.
The Lawrence hydroelectric plant’s previous owner, Central Rivers Power, requested that the canals be removed from its operating license.
Last July, FERC dismissed the preemptive proposal to remove the canals from the federal licensing process. The commission held off making a final determination on the canals’ place in the footprint until the owner seeks relicensing, starting this year.
Patriot Hydro has yet to indicate whether it will petition to remove the canals from its operating permit, but city officials presume it will do so.
Last month, in a meeting with Patriot Hydro, Lawrence city councilors questioned the company’s stated intention to repair and maintain the North and South canals in the future if they are no longer compelled to do so under their federal operating license.
Meanwhile, the city and other entities retain historic water rights along the canal.
The Lawrence Redevelopment Authority, a municipal body, owns mill powers along the North Canal at the Pacific Mills complex.
Three large turbines that once generated power to textile machines remain in the Pacific Mills basement.
Perhaps no obstacle to realizing the student’s canal development vision is bigger than funding.
“It is unclear how any investment to restore the canals is possible at the moment,” the students acknowledge.
Still, the students pointed to possibilities for federal and state funding at a time when the Biden administration has set a goal of 80% renewable energy generation by 2030 and Massachusetts plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% from 1990 levels by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050.
The students hope their localized, micro-grid hydropower operation will generate interest elsewhere along the Lawrence waterways and the state.
The Endicott team is also working with students at Greater Lawrence Technical High School students in the school’s new environmental science program.
While Endicott is in Beverly, on the North Shore, the students selected Lawrence for their case study because of the wealth of hydro-related information available, historical and current; the central location of the Merrimac Paper property; and to benefit a vibrant Gateway city that has struggled with challenges that come with poverty and a large immigrant population.
The students studied the existing Lawrence hydroplant (Patriot Hydro), water inflow patterns and energy potential, drinking water and past energy usage, licensing, fish passage, public access, turbine design, power grid estimates among other topics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.