Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories about the history and future of Lawrence’s canals. This installment in “Canal Crossroads” explores the city’s interest in exercising existing mill powers (water rights) to once again use canal water to generate electricity.
The city’s North and South canals, historic generators of mill power and wealth going back to the mid-1800s, generate no electricity today.
Might the raceways that once funneled canal water to mill turbines again race with water and rev up energy?
The idea excites advocates, elected officials and others in the Immigrant City who envision a return to the water powers upon which the city was founded, a re-emergence at a time of climate crisis when green energy initiatives are gaining traction worldwide.
The city of Lawrence is exploring the idea, though many barriers remain.
The mile-long North Canal, on the north side of the Merrimack River, and the three quarters of a mile South Canal, on the south side, would need to be repaired and maintained.
The canals’ stone walls are in disrepair and overgrown with vegetation in some places. Its gates and mechanisms are decaying.
There are also daunting legal questions over water rights. Then there is federal licensing required of energy projects.
Still, the city owns historic mill powers — the right to use water for power — in locations along both canals.
Other owners of local mill properties possess water rights as well.
The city of Lawrence possesses mill powers along the South Canal in the derelict Merrimac Paper site, which the city took for nonpayment of taxes between 2017-19, and is slated for demolition.
The Lawrence Redevelopment Authority, a municipal body, owns mill powers along the North Canal at the Pacific Mills complex.
Three large turbines that once generated power to textile machines remain in the Pacific Mills basement. Once restored they could generate some 14 million kilowatt hours of energy a year, according to one estimate.
The former Pacific Mills owners were interested in reactivating the turbines and creating hydropower more than a decade ago, but the effort was defeated in Land Court. The water rights were later donated to the Lawrence Redevelopment Authority.
Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena, several city councilors and other officials visited the Pacific Mills turbines in the spring on a canal tour given by Jim Beauchesne, former supervisor of the Lawrence Heritage State Park.
The city has talked about the reactivation of these turbines to generate hydropower. Others in the city, including the environmental and public health advocacy group Groundwork Lawrence, imagine hydro as part of a package of renewable energies including solar power.
Lawrence City Councilor Marc Laplante says it’s not unheard for Massachusetts municipalities to have their own utility companies.
Nearby are the Reading Municipal Light Department and the Middleton Municipal Light Department. Danvers and Peabody also have municipal electric companies.
Were the city to pursue a hydropower initiative it would likely do so through an investor, he said.
In May, the Lawrence City Council wrote the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, urging it to keep the city’s canals within the footprint of its owner the Essex Company, a subsidiary of Central Rivers Power.
The letter addressed relicensing of Central Rivers Power’s 14 megawatt hydropower operation at the Great Stone Dam, and, in the communication, city councilors addressed the canals’ power generation potential.
“But for the degradation of the canals due to Essex Company’s lack of proper maintenance, generating power along the canals would be more likely,” Laplante wrote. “Power generation is more realistic with the Essex Company’s — under new management since 2020 (Central Rivers Power) — recent effort to correct years of neglect.”
In 2020, Central Rivers bought the Essex Company and its 50-year (1978-2028) federally issued license for the Lawrence hydroelectric project, from Enel, a worldwide energy company.
The Essex Company is largely a paper designation for the water rights upon which Lawrence was built, by wealthy investors, who, in 1845, were chartered to own and sell the water that would power the city’s mammoth mills.
The Essex Company package purchased by Central Rivers includes the Lawrence canals, the Great Stone Dam, land, structures related to hydropower and rights to upriver water all the way to Lowell.
The city-owned Merrimac Paper site, almost 5 acres on South Canal Street, has no turbines and power generating equipment remaining at the plant was stripped of its parts years ago, said Dan McCarthy, the city’s land-use planner.
Merrimac Paper, which started in 1866, was still using hydropower to generate electrical power before it closed in 2005. The company also utilized canal water for producing steam.
A local property owner along the North Canal, Lawrence CommunityWorks, which builds affordable housing in the city, maintains that the water rights which allow Central Rivers Power to operate its Lawrence hydro project are tied to water rights (mill powers) it leases from the city and others.
“The leased rights account for a large portion of the water rights needed for Lawrence Hydro to operate effectively,” said Jessica Andors, in a May 24 letter urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to keep the canals within the owner’s footprint.
Also in this letter, Andors stated the city of Lawrence was exploring the reactivation of the hydro turbines in the basement of the Pacific Mills. The turbines are owned by the Lawrence Redevelopment Authority.
Brad Buschur, project director for Groundwork Lawrence, says the 33 designated mill powers attached to the Pacific Mills are leased to Central Rivers Power through the year 2028, with an option to extend them another 25 years.
But Buschur and Andors maintain that the mill powers held on the South Canal, at the Merrimac Paper site, could be flexed and utilized at the North Canal’s Pacific Mills site, where the three turbines remain.
“One could argue that a precedent was set when the Essex Company moved mill powers to establish hydropower in 1978,” Buschur said.
Historically, the Essex Company generated great profits by selling and leasing canal water rights to manufacturers.
Lawrence was founded by the Essex Company, which received a charter for the rights to Merrimack River water and for the construction of the Great Stone Dam and two canals to harness the water power.
The Lawrence Hydro operation came into being in 1978 when a group of local investors bought the Essex Company water rights and used them to generate hydro power at the Great Stone Dam.
This is the precedent Buschur refers to, a fundamental change whereby water rights once used to generate power off the canals took a new form, generating power at the dam.
Buschur says there is a desire in Lawrence to become less reliant on gas, in the wake of the city’s 2018 gas disaster, and become more reliant on renewable energy sources.
Hydropower at the canals could be paired with solar power, collected from rooftop panels, he said.
Using water power from canals and penstocks, raceways and turbines would be fitting for Lawrence.
“These are legacy infrastructure designed and built in the mid-1800s,” Buschur said. “To have them operational and then creating revenue — that is pretty cool.”
Even on a small scale and utilizing upgraded, technologically advanced materials including lightweight metals and plastics, the return of water power offers cultural attraction and historical exhibit opportunities in Lawrence, a city founded on water power.
