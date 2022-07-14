LAWRENCE — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will not remove the city’s historic canals from consideration at the outset of Central Rivers Power’s relicensing application to continue operating its hydro-electric project at the Great Stone Dam.
The regulatory commission wrote in its decision Wednesday that the hydro-power company’s “application, therefore, should be dismissed, without prejudice, to allow a detailed review of the historic canals and whether project purposes are being served by those lands and to what extent.”
Now, when the five-year relicensing process begins, in 2023, the canals, in need of expensive repairs, will be part of the licensing discussion.
The FERC decision was received enthusiastically by city officials and local advocacy groups including Groundwork Lawrence and the Lawrence History Center.
Their representatives, who filed comments with FERC before it made its decision, believe the canals are part of the hydro-company’s project area, and hold that the canals are important historical, cultural and economic resources.
The groups are concerned about the deteriorating condition of the canals and want to make a case for their preservation during the relicensing process.
Lawrence City Council President Marc Laplante says the FERC decision was a win for the city.
“It was what we were looking for,” Laplante said. “It gives all parties an opportunity to work together to maximize our canals and make them a centerpiece in our city’s redevelopment.”
Heather McMann, executive director of Groundwork Lawrence, applauded the decision.
“We’re very happy that FERC is listening to local communities and integrating them into the decision, and we fully support that any change to the license will be decided through the relicensing process,” McMann said.
The canals could still be removed by FERC from Central Rivers Power’s footprint, but the change would have to be addressed during the application.
Susan Grabski, executive director of the Lawrence History Center, says the decision sends a message that the people in Lawrence value and will stand up to protect and preserve the aesthetics of the canals and Lawrence’s industrial history.
“It is a huge win for historic preservation in the city,” she said.
Central Rivers Power declined to comment on the decision.
The company maintains the canals serve no purpose for their energy producing operation, according to the FERC decision.
For the purposes of the FERC license, Central Rivers Powers operates as the Essex Company.
The hydro-power company purchased the water rights originally obtained by Lawrence’s founders, the Essex Company, through the charter awarded in 1845 by the governor of Massachusetts.
Water harnessed from the Great Stone Dam and sent through the North Canal to the city’s mills were the engine that established Lawrence as a manufacturing city.
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey welcomed the FERC decision.
“I’ve been glad to support the Lawrence community in their longstanding efforts to engage on this issue with FERC and Central Rivers Power,” Markey said.
