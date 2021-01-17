ANDOVER — Candidates are lining up for elected town and school positions which voters will fill in late March.
People seeking the positions are in the process of getting their names onto the ballot for the March 23 town election.
Andover has nine positions to be filled this year — two Select Board seats, two School Committee seats, two Punchard Free School Trustee positions, a position on the Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical School District Commission, a Housing Authority seat, and town moderator.
All the positions are for three years, with the exception of the one-year town moderator term and the five-year Housing Authority position.
For their names to appear on the ballot, candidates must gather 50 signatures from residents on nomination papers. Those papers must be filed at the town clerk's office by Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.
During the pandemic, the collection of signatures is taking on different methods than in the past, elections officials said. They asked candidates to set up a table in a public place and provide fresh pens, gloves and hand sanitizer to people signing nomination papers.
There can also be multiple signature pages, possibly one for each person who signs, as long as the candidate's information is filled out on each page correctly.
Any questions about the annual town election can be directed to the town clerk’s office at 978-623-8230 or townclerk@andoverma.us.