LAWRENCE — With about four weeks until the deadline to file nomination papers, 10 candidates have pulled papers for three at-large City Council seats while a number of others have pulled papers to run for six open district seats.
Interested candidates have until Aug. 1 to take out nomination papers and until Aug. 6 to file the requisite number of signatures for the seat in question. At-large candidates need 100 signatures while district candidates need 50. The council terms are for two years.
The city's preliminary election is Sept. 24 and the final election Nov. 5.
A handful of candidates have pulled papers for School Committee, although City Clerk William Maloney said he is concerned that interest in those races will remain low because of the state's takeover of the school district. The takeover, which went into effect in 2012, left the committee with little power.
Currently, there are no candidates running for Districts B and C on the School Committee, and just one candidate in District A.
That leaves the door wide open for write-in candidates, Maloney said, which can create awkward results because someone with just one vote can be elected.
In Districts D and F, there are two candidates running while in District E there are three.
Meanwhile, six candidates are running for the three Lawrence seats on the Greater Lawrence Technical School District's School Committee. That committee is made up of seven people -- three from Lawrence, two from Methuen, and one each from Andover and North Andover.
Ten candidates who have pulled nominations papers for the three at-large seats on the City Council are:
Richard Russell of 34 Cross St.; incumbent Brian DePena of 5 Oakland Road; incumbent Ana Levy of 167 Prospect St.; Sandy Almonte of 83 Woodland St.; Celina Reyes of 76 Coolidge St.; Wander Morel of 79 Manchester St.; Pavel Payano of 596 Haverhill St.; Frederick Diaz of 19 Bailey St.; Steven Gil of 8 Boyd St.; and Jacqueline Marmol of 2 Museum Square. Among them, Russell, Levy, Reyes and Morel have returned completed paperwork.
Candidates who've pulled papers for district seats are:
District A: Kemal Bozkurt of 11 Woodland Court; incumbent Maria Delacruz of 26 Summit Ave.; Frankie Caraballo of 139 Saratoga St.; John Matatall of 2B Woodland St.; and Raul Diaz of 270 E. Haverhill St., Apt. 3. Caraballo is the only candidate to date to have turned in the 50 signatures required of district candidates.
District B: Alcibiades Acosta, 237 Jackson St., who has turned in his papers, and incumbent Estela Reyes of 36 E. Haverhill St.
District C: Jorge Gonzalez, 31 Chelmsford St.
District D: Incumbent Jeovanny Rodriguez of 32 Gale St., and Lee Fickenworth of 34 Cross St.
District E: Incumbent David Abdoo of 54 Stevens St.
District F: Incumbent Marc LaPlante and Gregory Delrosario, who has turned in his papers.
Candidates running for the six seats on the School Committee are Donna Bertolino, 3 William St., District A; Lorie Mendoz, 62 Mesmith St. and Joshua Alba, 51 Nesmith St., District D; Homayoun Maali, 53 Chester St., incumbent Patricia Mariano, 28 Ridgewood Circle, Michelle Ljara, 10 Diamond St., Juan Soriano Matias, 8A Salem St., and incumbent Stacy Reid Seward, 78 Gilbert St., District F. Mariano has turned in the 50 signatures required.
Finally, the six people running for three seats on Greater Lawrence School Committee are Brenda Rozzi of 127 Chester St.; Leo Lamontagne of 10 Corbett Road; Stephany Infante of 236 Mt. Vernon St.; Gary Mannion of 6 Mt. Auburn St.; Zoila Disla of 201 Olive Ave.; and Vivian Marmol of 341 Water St.