METHUEN — Voters Tuesday will provide an early glimpse into the city's future by narrowing the number of mayoral candidates and city council hopefuls during a preliminary election.
Candidates have rallied across Methuen for months, knocking on doors and shaking thousands of hands. During their efforts, they all say one topic comes up quickly: Police officer paychecks.
They're referring to last year's heated debates over union contracts for superior police officers, which would have had the department's captains earning an average $432,295 per year. The contracts are scheduled for arbitration next month, according to Mayor James Jajuga's spokesperson Paul Fahey.
Citizen concerns extend to police Chief Joseph Solomon, who was paid $325,474 in a recent 12-month period, putting him on the short list of the highest-paid police chiefs in the United States, according to a survey of what chiefs earn in several dozen major U.S. cities that was published last year by American City Business Journals.
Mayoral candidates — of which there are four — say voters are confused and angry about how much money is being funneled from their pockets into the Police Department.
The Eagle-Tribune polled the candidates ahead of the preliminary election to learn what they would do about the controversy if elected.
Jennifer Kannan, currently the city council chairperson, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. However, when it comes to police pay, she has recused herself from council meetings due to a conflict of interest — her son is a patrolman.
Neil Perry, 61, is the self-proclaimed "facts and data guy" with plans to "run the city like a business."
Friday, Perry released a public statement that challenged Kannan to "accept responsibility for the unresolved and highly uncertain police superior officers’ contract." He disputed Kannan’s interpretation of the events that resulted in the contract, and he challenged her ability to participate in any resolution of the problem, according to the statement.
"On November 18, 2017, Councilor Kannan sat on her hands, didn’t ask a question, and failed to protect the Methuen taxpayers from an irresponsible and unaffordable police contract. Councilor Kannan and her colleagues ignored one rule and suspended another in order to rush through a contract they claim they didn’t understand,” Perry said. “And, although she wants everyone to believe that she’s been part of the solution to this financial and organizational crisis, it’s important to acknowledge that her personal conflict has caused her to recuse herself from conversations and decisions regarding the police contract and the police department organization and funding."
Perry describes himself as typically "non-political," having been woken up from a "political hibernation" to run for mayor after being alerted to the city's money issue.
He admits to not casting a ballot in a local election since 2001, which state records confirm. Since then, records show Perry has participated in state and presidential elections.
"I never dreamed of being involved in politics," he said. "But the last two years, with all of this police talk, it caught my ear. The number one topic knocking on doors is police. People are upset. Not just at the mistake (in approving the extremely expensive contracts), but the lack of accountability. Twenty seconds into the conversation, it goes there."
His plan if elected mayor is to petition against the superior officers' contract being arbitrated before a new city leader is in office. He wants to sit at the table with superior officers and discuss realistic pay and a long-term contract.
Perry said he would rely on 38 years of experience at Raytheon to negotiate that deal and others.
"I know how to read contracts and fully understand what they cost," he said. "That wasn't the case when the past council looked at this police contract."
When it comes to Solomon, Perry wants to renegotiate his contract, too.
"It's not about his job," Perry said. "It's about what the city can afford; what is fair for employees and fair to taxpayers."
When asked if he had any conflicts of interest within the police department, like Kannan and Mayor James Jajuga, whose son in a police captain, Perry said his daughter works as a dispatcher, but her last day will be Sept. 16 for personal reasons. Those reasons are unrelated to the election, Perry said.
Don Riccio, 62, has addressed his course of action in meet-and-greets.
"As far as police contracts, I'm not sure what I'm going to be able to do. The state is involved," he said.
He's referring to news earlier this year that an investigation by the state inspector general's office found that former Methuen Mayor Stephen Zanni and the former city council likely broke state and local law when they approved the police contract.
"The main thing I'm looking to do with that is get together with the superior officers union and come to some agreement," Riccio said. "Even they know this is an outrageous contract that the city cannot pay."
He hasn't given much thought to Solomon's pay, he said, attributing the criticized salary to a former lawsuit against the city and promises made to Solomon at the time.
The last candidate, Daniel Shibilia Jr., 33, is a manager at the Department of Children and Families with experience as an attorney handling commercial litigation.
"Once you have management experience, managing union members, which is what I do here (at the state job), it's the same thing," Shibilia said.
He elaborated, "It'll be a different perspective, but the business practices don't change. The legal liabilities and risks don't change. You still work for the people."
The Eagle-Tribune will report election results as they become available Tuesday night. Polls close at 7 p.m. Check eagletribune.com for updates.
Where to vote:
East district — precincts 3, 7, 9, 12: Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St.
West district — precincts 4 and 5: Park Garden Apartments, 10 Burnham Road.
West district — precincts 8 and 11: Marsh Grammar School, 311 Pelham St.
Central district — precincts 1, 2, 6, 10 : Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St.
All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.