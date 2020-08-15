Candlelight vigils next Tuesday for Beirut victims

Candlelight vigils for the victims of the explosion in Beirut are planned for next Tuesday night at three different locations in Lawrence and Methuen.
The vigils, starting at 7:30 p.m., are at the following locations: St. Joseph Church, 241 Hampshire St., Lawrence; St. Anthony Church, 145 Amesbury St., Lawrence; or, Liban D'or, 45 Hampshire St., Methuen.
Because of COVID-19, the number of participants at each location is being limited to 50 people. Social distancing and masks will be required.
To RSVP, which is required, call one of these numbers: 978-975-3659 for St. Joseph's; 978-376-3034 for Liban D'or; or 978-609-3795 for St. Anthony's.
The rain date is Wednesday.
According to news reports, the number of people killed in the massive explosion is now 178, with an estimated 6,000 people injured, the United Nations has said.
The blast damaged at least 26 hospitals and clinics, 170,000 apartments and 120 schools attended by 50,000 students, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The explosion is believed to have been caused when sparks from a nearby maintenance project ignited 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate unsecured for years in Beirut's port.
Protests have broken out in Beirut as citizens blame the government for lax oversight of the ammonium nitrate.