METHUEN — Capt. Gregory Gallant was ousted from the Methuen Police Department on June 9 after it was determined that he created a contract that was intended to inflate superior officers’ salaries.
“Captain Gallant was afforded appropriate due process,” said Mayor Neil Perry. “Police Chief Scott McNamara oversaw a thorough investigation which has concluded, the results of which justifies the termination action.”
McNamara conducted his own review of the case, upon which he based his decision to terminate Gallant.
According to McNamara’s report, on Aug. 17, 2017, Gallant, who represented the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association, was tasked with working on a new union contract that was to be retroactive from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.
Gallant submitted two drafts of the contract to then-Chief Joseph Solomon for his approval on Aug. 30, 2017. However, neither draft included Section A of Article XXIV, which was added later.
That section of the contract entitled “certain captains” to significant pay increases including yearly salaries of up to $440,000.
When the city refused to fund the bloated contract, the union filed for arbitration. The arbitrator ruled in favor of the city in January of this year, saying city officials did not violate the terms of the collective bargaining agreement by refusing to pay top police officers astronomical salaries discovered after the fact.
The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) launched an investigation of its own into how the contract was written.
On December 23, 2020, the OIG released its report, “Leadership Failures in Methuen Police Contracts,” stating that: “The president of the superiors’ union, Captain Gregory Gallant, drafted the final contract and added language that had never been agreed to by City Officials. Primary among these revisions, Captain Gallant further expanded the definition of base pay and created a formula designed to maximize the superior officers’ total compensation. These two changes resulted in 35% to 183% raises for superior officers. The city solicitor had asked Captain Gallant to draft the contract so that the superiors’ union could not dispute its terms. However, the city solicitor failed to review any drafts to ensure they accurately reflected the negotiated terms.”
Gallant was put on paid administrative leave the same day that the OIG released its report. He remained on paid administrative leave for a year-and-a-half, through his termination on Thursday.
Chief McNamara said in his report that Gallant broke the professional values that every police officer is required to uphold.
“In my opinion, Gallant failed to meet a foundational requisite to serve as a law enforcement officer, the ability to be trusted. I believe the findings of the investigation demonstrate just cause to terminate Gallant,” he said. “Given the subject matter, scope and severity of the wrongdoing revealed in this investigation, I will refer this report to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and appropriate prosecutorial authorities.”
Gallant now has the option to file an appeal with the Civil Service Commission. He could not be reached for comment.
