SALISBURY — The captain of the boat that capsized just after noon on Saturday at the mouth of the Merrimack River has been released from a nearby hospital, Coast Guard officials said.
Officials confirmed two other men and two children were on board the 21-foot Jenna Marie when it overturned after colliding with the 58-foot Captain George. They were not further identified by officials.
The five people from the Jenna Marie were assisted and pulled from the water by other boaters from The Captain Lady and the Newburyport Harbormaster, according to Coast Guard officials. No one was seriously injured.
The area where the collision occurred is known for being treacherous.
Area boaters have said the water at the mouth of the Merrimack River can get choppy and unstable at times due to convergence of the river’s current, the tides, the formation of a sandbar, and the wind.
The combination can create swells that boats are known to sometimes strike when passing over the sandbar.
Wakes from large boats also contribute to the choppy waters. Coast Guard officials previously said that large vessels may produce large wakes when they are nearing the sandbar, especially during an ebb tide.