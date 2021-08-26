METHUEN — A motorist driving on Route 110 escaped injury Thursday afternoon when his car suddenly burst into flames, police and fire officials said.
Deputy Fire Chief Dan Donahue said the fire broke out about 4 p.m. in front of Empire Cycle at 445 Merrimack St.
The driver of the silver Mazda saw smoke coming from under the car’s hood and pulled over before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
“He was able to pull over and get out of the car safely,” Donahue said.
The driver was the car’s sole occupant and one of five people to call 911 to report the incident, Donahue said.
The car has been declared a total loss and while the fire's cause remains under investigation, fire officials suspect it is a mechanical issue.