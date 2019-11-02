METHUEN — A nine-car collision at 12:25 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 93 north slowed traffic to a crawl, Lt. Tom Ryan with the Massachusetts State Police said.
The crash closed multiple northbound lanes just south of Exit 47 in Methuen, Ryan said, adding that drivers could only pass the scene of the crash in the left lane. It took about an hour for police to clear the crash, and for traffic to resume as normal, he said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Ryan said. Six cars had to be towed from the crash and a few people were transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries, he said.