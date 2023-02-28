A car crashed into a state police K-9 cruiser in Lawrence at the intersection of Haverhill Street and Broadway on Monday night. Both vehicles were damaged in the 9:30 p.m. crash. The car received front-end damage and the K-9 SUV had minor damage on the passenger side.
Car hits Lawrence K-9 cruiser
- Carl Russo/Staff photos
-
-
