METHUEN — A car drove into a residence at 91 Broadway early Wednesday afternoon, causing the porch to buckle and fall on top of it.
The operator was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, said Sgt. Thomas McMenamon of the Methuen Police Department.
"The incident is still under investigation by officers," he said. "Charges may be pending, but that's unsure right now."
Construction crews were working to repair structural damage to the porch later in the afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.