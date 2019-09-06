METHUEN — A driver suffered minor injuries after a car clipped the guardrail, flipping it up and down a banking into a house at 820 Riverside Drive, police said on Friday night. A passenger in the car also sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The small gray Nissan showed damage on both side and the roof after rolling down the embankment.
Coady's Towing used one of its rotator trucks to pull the vehicle up and back onto the roadway where it was hauled away on a ramp truck.
No more information was available at press time on the incident.