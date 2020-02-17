LAWRENCE — Speed appears to be a factor in an early morning Tower Hill crash where an SUV struck a utility pole and vaulted on top of a parked car, according to police.
Two people were injured in the 2:58 a.m. crash at 1042 Essex St.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said both injured persons were taken to Lawrence General Hospital and "fortunately their injuries are not life threatening."
Lawrence firefighters worked to free someone who was pinned inside the car from the wreckage, according to scanner reports.
Power was temporarily shut off in the area. An investigation into the crash continues, according to police.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
