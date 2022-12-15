LAWRENCE — Dangerous and potentially deadly levels of carbon monoxide from a faulty furnace sent 11 people to the hospital by ambulance Thursday.
At least two of the patients from 157 Lawrence St. suffered serious injuries and required treatment in a hyperbaric chamber at a Boston hospital, said Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Nadeau.
Nadeau said firefighters were notified by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics after 11 people in the multi-use building fell ill.
While food poisoning was initially suspected, firefighters investigated and detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the building. A chicken restaurant is located on the first floor and apartments on the second and third flood above, Nadeau said.
Further investigation revealed the elevated and perilous carbon monoxide levels were caused by an improperly installed and ventilated furnace.
No carbon monoxide detectors were located near the furnace, Nadeau said.
A variety of inspectors and officials were called to the building to investigate.
The tenants living in the apartments on the upper floors will be allowed back and can use electric heat, Nadeau said.
The restaurant will need to remain closed until issues with the furnace, and other outstanding issues, are rectified, he said.
The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Carbon monoxide is found in fumes produced by furnaces, kerosene heaters, vehicles warmed up in garages, stoves, lanterns and gas ranges, according to the CDC.
