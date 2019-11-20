NORTH ANDOVER — Cardinal Sean O’Malley came to St. Michael Parish for its 150th anniversary Mass on Tuesday night.
The Mass was delivered a century and a half — to the day — after the original church was dedicated on Water Street on Nov. 19, 1869.
The cardinal’s message centered around early parishioners, many of whom were immigrants, and their vital role in the beginnings of a vibrant institution that continues to thrive today.
O’Malley prepared and served Holy Communion and celebrated the Mass with invited priests and deacons including Rev. Kevin Deeley, pastor of St. Michael’s. The church was full during its special celebration.
Many St. Michael’s School students attended the Mass. Some of them posed for photos with O’Malley afterwards. Other church-goers posed for photos with O’Malley as well.