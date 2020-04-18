METHUEN — A City Hall effort to help residents in need has grown to include partnerships with veteran and senior organizations.
Methuen Cares — launched by Mayor Neil Perry in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — has allowed residents access to shelf-stable food and household cleaning products without leaving home.
The operation is headquartered at a vacant storefront at The Loop, which the city was given free access to by plaza management, according to Perry.
“This program is evolving every day,” said Perry’s Chief of Staff Jana DiNatale. “It’s taking on a life of its own.”
DiNatale explained, “People were reaching out to the mayor’s office asking how they could help when this all started. And he said right away, ‘Let’s give this a go and see what type of program we can start.'"
City and school department employees have partnered with other volunteers to systematically call residents older than 60 to check in and make sure they are well stocked with supplies. The effort has been made possible by cooperation from the Methuen Senior Center, DiNatale said.
She said the calls are intended to remind residents that the city cares about their health and safety, and to identify any immediate needs that should be addressed.
Randy Carter, a Methuen resident and veteran involved with Clear Path for Veterans New England, has been able to connect volunteers with a population known to selflessly reject help.
“I spent 24 years in the military, I’m a disabled vet. I know that these are the type of people in need, but won’t ask for any support,” Carter said. “It’s important for people to know there is no shame. We want to help them like they helped us with their service.”
During the past two weeks more than 300 boxes specifically for Merrimack Valley veterans have been packed at the Methuen Cares headquarters.
Each carries enough non-perishables — pastas and jarred sauces, chili mix, canned fruits and vegetables — to feed two people for 10 days. Carter estimates 15% of the boxes have stayed in Methuen, while the rest have benefited others in the region.
“That’s over 3,000 meals,” Carter said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”
The center is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drop-off donations of paper goods, shelf-stable foods and drinks, school supplies, medical masks and gloves, hand sanitizer, household bleach, cleaning solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and common antiviral disinfectants.
“Just knock on the door (of the former Avenue store next to Marshall's) and leave the donations outside,” DiNatale said. “Someone will be right out to pick them up.”
Donations of personal protective equipment, sanitizers and cleaning supplies are being offered first to Methuen first responders. Overflow is being distributed to city residents in need.
The Methuen Cares team is also working with the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc. to collect monetary donations. Although the collection is happening through the MAN Inc. website, organizers are handing over all of the money to Methuen Cares, DiNitale said.
To contribute, visit methuenarlington.org, click the ‘donate’ button and reference Methuen Cares in the note section.
“The big message here is that there’s a lot of opportunity for people who need help to get help,” DiNatale said. “And for the people who have resources to donate, this is an opportunity for them to get involved, too.”
Anyone with questions about Methuen Cares can call or text 978-609-1866.